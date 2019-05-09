Albireo And Elobixibat In NASH, And The Market Assessment

The Phase 2 NASH trial will commence in Q2/2019, with top-line data readout expected in H2/2020.

Elobixibat is an ileal bile acid transporter inhibitor that is approved in Japan for the treatment of chronic constipation.

In Q2/2019, Albireo announced that it had received FDA approval to initiate a Phase 2 clinical study of elobixibat in NASH.

Liver Therapy Forum digest provides an overview of what's happening in the NASH landscape in 2019. This week focuses on Albireo Pharma.

Market Assessment

Albireo (NASDAQ:ALBO) is a small-market-cap ($423M), commercial-stage biopharma that was publicly listed through a reverse merger with Biodel in November 2016. Its clinical focus on pediatric-orphan liver therapeutics and the development of novel bile acid modulators, ileal bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitors, are its two unique differentiating clinical qualities.

Elobixibat (formerly A3309) was acquired from AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN). It is minimally absorbed into the bloodstream, which is why it has minimal systemic exposure in the body. Elobixibat is a first-in-class, once-daily, orally-available partial IBAT inhibitor that is approved in Japan for the treatment of chronic constipation, making it the first IBAT inhibitor to be approved in the world.

No safety signals were reported in the two-year non-clinical carcinogenicity and toxicology studies. Furthermore, in Phase 1 clinical development, elobixibat was generally well tolerated in healthy volunteers and showed minimal systemic exposure.

In explaining their decision for initiating adult NASH clinical trial, Albireo noted that:

We also believe that elobixibat has potential benefit in the treatment of NASH based on findings on relevant parameters in clinical trials of elobixibat that we previously conducted in patients with chronic constipation and in patients with elevated cholesterol and findings on other parameters relevant to NASH from nonclinical studies that we previously conducted with elobixibat or a different IBAT inhibitor.

Importantly, a 4-week clinical trial on the study of elobixibat in dyslipidemia patients was associated with a significant reduction in LDL cholesterol levels. A similar dose of 5mg is being utilized in the pending Phase 2a NASH trial. For this reason, a positive clinical effect by elobixibat on suppressing LDL levels in NASH patients is feasible. Furthermore, we know that dyslipidemia, characterized by high levels of triglycerides, and LDL are causal pathogenic factors in NASH.

Institutional Investors, Insiders Purchase, And Analyst Ratings

At the end of Q1/2019, Albireo had $150M in cash and cash equivalents. Cash burn in Q1/2019 versus Q4/2018 was ~$16M. The cash burn is expected to increase with the initiation of the NASH trial. The company estimates total expenses in 2019 of $75-80M, with current cash balance sufficient to meet their operating needs into 2021.

Institutional ownership presently stands at 66.88% and would expect more institutional purchases as we await the Phase 3 data readout in the PFIC study. Albireo states that the intention of the NASH program is to create additional value for the company through potential partnering if Phase 2b NASH is successful. More recently, the company talked about elobixibat having potential in NASH as either monotherapy or combination therapy.

Elobixibat is licensed exclusively to EA Pharma for the treatment of gastrointestinal disorders in Japan and other select countries in Asia (excluding China). Albireo retains commercial rights to elobixibat in the United States, Europe, and China. In Q2/2018, Albireo was granted a patent for using elobixibat to treat NASH in both the U.S. and Europe.

Giving CEO Ron Cooper the last word:

we expect this year will be truly transformational. We are fortune that compelling assets that continued to show promise as we have leveraged our novel bile acid modulation science and move forward in our commitment to bring potentially life changing therapies to patients suffering from devastating liver and GI diseases.

Market Outlook

Therapeutics for pediatric orphan liver diseases remain Albireo's greatest clinical asset. Adult NASH is a crowded field with many potential effective investigative drug candidates. Elobixibat is an anti-constipation therapeutics, making diarrhea a potential issue in the NASH trial.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ALBO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.