What Protagonist Doesn't Want You To See

This is probably due to a significant worsening of the terms of the agreement, which Protagonist carefully avoided to explain.

While this was the news investors had been waiting for, the stock didn't really take off.

As you may recall, in March I advised caution after Protagonist's (PTGX) strong run, as I suspected that the long delay of the IND filing for PTG-200 by its development partner Janssen might hide some problems.

In addition, I had noticed a strong acceleration of the similar IBD collaboration Janssen has with Theravance (TBPH), which highlighted even more that the delayed IND of PTG-200 was not simply due to overworked researchers, but probably more due to a strong preference. Notably, Janssen is a major shareholder of Protagonist, so it would have every reason to favor PTG-200 over the Theravance programs.

Yesterday, the news of the continuation of Protagonist's collaboration with Janssen finally arrived. The stock jumped 23% in pre-market trading, but later ended up only 6%. So is this a buying opportunity?

On the conference call, Protagonist carefully avoided to provide a precise list of the changes in the amended agreement with Janssen. (And the participating sell-side analysts avoided to ask.) The company only repeated that the new terms effectively represented an expansion and that the originally foreseen $25m payment upon the filing of an IND was maintained.

What the company did not say, was that the other milestone payments were substantially reduced, alongside the royalty rate.

These are the terms of the original agreement:

The new milestones are:

Milestone upon IND filing: $25m (as previously)

Continuation after phase 2a: $50m (previously $125m)

Continuation after phase 2b: $50m (previously $200m)

Successful completion of phase 3: $100m or $115m if the compound is a second-generation analog (previously no milestone).

Finally, tiered royalties have been reduced from "ten to mid-teens percent" to "mid-single digits to ten", so we are probably talking about a 50% reduction. Which was not mentioned at all on the call.

Since the 8K refers to "over $1.0 billion in additional research, development, regulatory and sales milestones" and the previous total was $990m, I assume that Janssen might even pay more than previously agreed, although only at a later stage of development or commercialization. This means, only if the drug is a success.

Bottom line: The risk has shifted significantly towards PTGX.

This confirms my intuition that there was something going on with this collaboration. Janssen evidently doesn't believe that much anymore in this drug, so it wanted to revise the terms of the previous agreement. Now it basically pays a minimum until phase 2 completion and keeps the option to pay more later, but only if there are greater certainties about its success. This lack of trust is also highlighted by the inclusion of several backup compounds.

For Protagonist this means that it will need to raise cash to pay for its share of development costs, which previously, thanks to higher milestone payments, had not been the case. So the Janssen collaboration is now worth a lot less to Protagonist. For the time being, it simply means costs and dilution and a slimmer probability of success than previously believed. If Protagonist needed to raise ~$100m to pay for its share of development costs, at the current share price this would mean 50% dilution.

The way this amended deal was "sold" to investors raises a red flag for me. (And it is not the first one. The BVF deal already was pretty detestable, as I've explained here.) Therefore, even if the current market cap probably still doesn't include the fair value of all of Protagonist's assets, I won't consider an investment in this company anymore.

"Sure. But couldn't you tell me on Wednesday?" One hour before the opening bell on Wednesday this analysis was published exclusively for Stability & Opportunity subscribers, while PTGX was trading up 23% pre-market. If you want to profit from timely in-depth analysis of important news of corporate developments, consider subscribing to Stability & Opportunity. Alongside unparalleled, deep research into selected holdings, Stability & Opportunity provides frequent alerts to short- and long-term investment opportunities with multiple layers of safety arising from carefully identified market inefficiencies. Subscribe now!

Disclosure: I am/we are long TBPH. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.