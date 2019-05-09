Green Growth Brands: Potential Big Play In The U.S. Retail Cannabis Market

Source: company

Green Growth Brands (OTCQB:GGBXF) gained recent attention from its failed bid to acquire Canadian-based cannabis producer Aphria (OTC:APHA). While questionable as to whether or not it was ever a serious offer, it did as much as any marketing campaign to bring the name of the company on to the radar of investors, and the general public as well.

That said, investors need to eliminate the noise of that event and look more closely at the company itself, which has the potential to become one of the market leaders in the U.S. cannabis retail market.

In this article, we'll look at the solid management team in place, along with its retail expansion and branding strategies. We'll start with a company of items from its earnings report.

Earnings report

Revenue for the three-month period ended December 31, 2019, was $3,142,620. Revenue generated on a sq. ft. annualized basis was $15,177. Of the revenue, $3,077,856 came from its cannabis segment and $64,763 from its CBD segment.

Gross profit in the reporting period was $1,343,751. Adjusted EBITDA finished with a loss of $8,503,186 for the quarter. Net loss for the quarter before taxes was $12,828,815. Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the year were $31,483,284.

Inventories at the end of the reporting period for harvested cannabis was $255,455; cannabis oil $220,256; and retail inventory at $963,256.

The most important item in the earnings report to me was the breakdown of its cannabis and CBD units. The reason is, it's probable the company will continue to grow its cannabis segment on a consistent basis, but its CBD unit is probably going to explode in sales this year and the next.

Management team

The management team of Green Growth includes CEO Peter Horvath, CAO Ed Kistner, CSO Kellie Wurtzman, CFO Brian Logan, and COO Randy Whitaker.

Horvath had significant roles at DSW, Limited Brands, Victoria's Secret, and American Eagle Outfitters; Ed Kistner's experience includes DSW and L Brands; Kelly Wurtzman played major roles at Virgin Entertainment, Victoria's Secret, and Luxottica, reputed to be a strong problem solver and able to identify opportunities in new businesses; Brian Logan last served as Group Vice President Finance at Abercrombie & Fitch and has over 20 years of experience in retail and consumer goods, along with corporate and international finance. Randy Whitaker has worked at Belk and Victoria's Secret for over a combined 27 years and has wide experience in all aspects of store design, merchandising, supply chain, and operations.

The general consensus is this is probably the top management team in the cannabis retail segment. Their combined experience and connections should go a long way toward transitioning the company into a leading mass marketer of CBD products in particular.

With the cannabis retail industry in the U.S. being where it's at, it can't be overestimated the benefit of having a highly qualified, experienced retail team in place.

I expect to see numerous deals to be made and announced on a consistent basis from the company. The importance of the strong management team in place isn't only experience but connections. A number of the CBD deals so far have been directly related to companies some of the management team have worked for in the past.

Retail expansion

A couple of catalysts that helped move the needle for the company in the recent past have been the listing on the OTCQB in December 2018 and the 2018 Farm Bill. But the biggest catalysts have been the introduction of its CBD products in a variety of locations, starting in early January.

It began with a partnership with DSW, where it began selling Seventh Sense CBD products. It also has deals with Simon Property (NYSE:SPG), Authentic Brands Group's Greg Norman, and most recently, Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF).

Since it is behind its peers in markets like Arizona, Massachusetts, and Nevada because of entering the sector after competitors were already established, it's obvious to me the cannabis segment of the company can take some serious share in is CBD retail. The management team was built primarily for that purpose.

While Green Growth has increased its presence in Nevada via cultivation facilities and retail dispensaries; in Arizona, with its acquisition of Desert Rose, a medical dispensary that also has cultivation and infusion licenses; and Massachusetts, where it acquired Just Healthy in January 2019 - which also holds dispensary and a cultivation licenses in that state, it will struggle to compete against entrenched competitors that got there before them.

They could become legitimate long-term catalysts for the company, but the company will definitely generate revenue and ultimately earnings, from its CBD retail businesses.

As I've mentioned a number of times, cannabis companies must prove they can generate revenue first, and afterwards work on efficiencies and cutting costs. After all, you can't cut costs if there isn't any revenue base to work from.

For that reason, one of my first criteria for looking at cannabis companies is how aggressively they're attacking the market, and if they are, that they have managed to differentiate in some way from competitors. Green Growth has been successful at both of those.

As for the aforementioned Abercrombie & Fitch deal, the company will start to sell Seventh Sense brand body-care products in 10 Abercrombie stores, in a price range of $8 to $40.

The markets being sold in include California, Colorado, Massachusetts, and Nevada.

What some investors may not know is the significance of Abercrombie & Fitch as it relates to the demographic it serves, which is primarily millennials, which are probably the largest market for CBD products in the U.S. If sales justify expansion, this could be a major revenue stream for Green Growth for many years.

If sales jump, the company will introduce kiosks in other markets. Beyond sales in the short term, these and other outlets could be a solid catalyst for Green Growth on the branding side of its business, which will be a key component of sustainable revenue growth in earnings over the long term.

Branding

Along with expertise and connections, another major strength of the management team at Green Growth is their experience with branding at the retail level.

In a relatively short time, the company has been able to brand Seventh Sense fairly well, and it has other brands in its pipeline. This isn't only in CBD, but also in the cannabis side of its business. To that end, it has recently announced it's going to launch its 'Camp' brand in Nevada sometime in 2019. That will entail the use of a solvent method to improve the taste of rosin in vaporizers or cartridges.

The company said this:

CAMP™'s debut product, Happy Camper cartridges, are the first cartridge of its kind in Nevada and feature 100 percent solventless rosin. The rosin is made from Anslinger and Grapefruit Durban terpenes with CAMP™'s proprietary extraction method, using only pressure and heat to create the most natural, best-tasting rosin available.

In relationship to the branding strength of the company, CEO Peter Horvath added this:

At the heart of what we do is creating brands, products, and experiences that people love. One of our differentiators is the ability to develop and launch new brands that will grow into substantial businesses. We are so proud to officially launch CAMP, and are excited to bring more CAMP products to our loyal customers in Nevada and beyond.

So far, the above statement made by Horvath is true, although the company will have to prove it can do this on a consistent, sustainable basis before the market can embrace that with conviction.

Even so, for the short-term existence of the company, it has managed to brand some of its product lines very quickly, and if it can continue to leverage that, it'll have a lot of partners knocking at its doors.

Over the long term, branding will become a major differentiator in the cannabis and CBD markets, and companies which are able to take the market lead will be difficult to catch up with. Green Growth is rapidly becoming one of them.

Conclusion

The experience and expertise of the management team at Green Growth are palpably visible. It's not easy to take a very new company and build some meaningful and identifiable brands in a short period of time. They have, so far, managed to do that.

That, in turn, has led to outlets opening up more stores to their products. If it can do that again with Abercrombie & Fitch, it will confirm it has a branding system in place that can be rapidly leveraged to scale.

Since speed is the name of the game now in segments of the cannabis and CBD markets that are up for grabs, Green Growth has a great opportunity to become a market leader in the U.S. CBD market, which had great demand and is growing exponentially, now that it is legal at the federal level in the U.S.

When a company like Green Growth can now only grow quickly but maintain quality as it expands, it is able to increase its moat against competitors that don't have the experience and vision to make it happen at that pace.

Add to that the fact it is backed by the billionaire Schottenstein family, and it's easy to see why Green Growth is such a compelling company to dig deeper into.

After its 10-week trial in DSW, now Designer Brands Inc., it was so successful it expanded to about 100 stores. It also has plans to open another 300 standalone Seventh Sense kiosks in quality malls across the U.S.

With all that going on, the company estimates CBD sales will jump to $68 million in 2019, and that doesn't include the cannabis side of the business.

If the company can execute on its CBD strategy, and add growth in its cannabis business, Green Growth could surprise the market.

About the only major potential negative, I see as a possible challenge further out is whether or not the company can expand significantly beyond the connections its existing management has. Much of its fast growth comes from those past connections, which has helped, in my view, expedite the partnership process because the participants knew one another.

The possible good news there is while those doors have opened it has been able to build up brand recognition. Having that as a lever for its future partnerships could help the company continue to grow at a rapid pace.

At this point in time and as the company stands today, I see the rewards outweighing the risks.

