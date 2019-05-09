Intel: Keep Lowering The Bar

It's been a very disappointing couple of weeks for shareholders of chip giant Intel (INTC). Shares of the name took a nosedive after the company's first quarter report featured very disappointing guidance. After the name had already talked down this year's potential earlier in 2019, investors have become worried about the near term future. On Wednesday, shares dropped late as seen below after management spoke again, seeming to lower the bar, and trade worries Thursday hurt the stock even more.

During the company's annual investor meeting, management guided its three-year revenue growth to be in the low single digits. As the chart above showed, the stock initially spiked but then dropped lower, closing near the day's lows and losing the $50 mark. This was the first time the stock closed with a 4 handle since February 12th. Shares are down 7% percent since that day, while the overall NASDAQ index is about 5%, making Intel a big laggard.

I mentioned in my opening that guidance recently disappointed. Well, this followed the report three months earlier where management already provided a lower than expected forecast. As you can see in the chart below, the average street estimate for Intel's top line this year has come down by almost $5 billion since the start of the year, erasing most of the optimism that carried the name throughout 2018. The current street average calls for a decline of 3.1% this year.

(Source: Yahoo! Finance analyst estimates page)

While most semiconductor names are seeing tough patches right now, these declines are expected to be short lived. Intel CPU shortages are reportedly going to ease next month, and analysts are expecting a revenue rebound next year. As part of its longer term guidance, management sees the PC business being flat to slightly down, while Data Centric businesses are expected to grow in the high single digits. It will be interesting to see if this guidance changes as Intel loses some market share to competitor Advanced Micro Devices (AMD), which is getting ready to ramp up new products and just reiterated its guidance for the year, as opposed to Intel's big forecast cut.

Some investors will now start to wonder if Intel has become a value play at current levels. I bring up this angle because as the chart below shows, the stock's dividend yield has surged recently thanks to the price drop. Intel now yields a bit more than the 10-Year US Treasury bond, pre-tax, with the annual yield up 60 basis points from its recent low (stock's high) of 2.11%. With investors expecting the Federal Reserve to potentially cut rates, Intel is likely going to be a better income generator than fixed income in the coming years, with the potential for stock price appreciation as well.

You also have to consider that at these lower levels, management is likely to continue buying back a good chunk of stock. Last year's 10-K filing showed more than $10.7 billion in share repurchases during 2018, well above the $6.2 billion spent in the two prior years combined as Intel digested some larger acquisitions. In Q1 of this year, $2.53 billion was spent on the buyback as per the 10-Q filing, up more than $600 million from the prior year period.

The buyback will help to continue the ongoing share count reduction, helping earnings per share moving forward, and it might provide a little support to the stock as well. Interestingly enough, as the chart below shows, Intel shares closed Wednesday just under their 200-day moving average, and fell well below it on Thursday. Will the stock be able to regain this key technical level in the coming days? One thing is sure, and that is that the shorter-term trend line, the 50-day, will be heading lower in the near term, setting up the dreaded death cross.

(Source data: All chart data in this article taken from Yahoo! Finance)

In the end, Intel's management seems to like lowering the expectations bar, and unfortunately that has put shareholders in a world of hurt lately. The stock is down more than $13 from its recent high, with revenue estimates also moving lower. For those that think this is just going to set up beats down the road, a higher than 10-Year Treasury yield at this price may make the stock worth a look, but the technicals are not in your favor currently. Where do you think Intel heads in the near-term? I look forward to your comments below.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Investors are always reminded that before making any investment, you should do your own proper due diligence on any name directly or indirectly mentioned in this article. Investors should also consider seeking advice from a broker or financial adviser before making any investment decisions. Any material in this article should be considered general information, and not relied on as a formal investment recommendation.