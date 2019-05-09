Qiwi Plc: A Cheap Way To Play Secular Trends

Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Spades Capital as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to the SA PRO archive. Click here to find out more »

New Ventures Show Promising Growth

In the slideshow presented below, we outline our idea to purchase Qiwi Plc's (NASDAQ:QIWI) stock. It is listed on U.S. markets as an ADR and is a payment service provider that operates in Russia and the Commonwealth of Independent states. No hedge will be necessary for the position, largely due to the fact that the security is largely uncorrelated with oil prices and Russian and U.S. markets. The company’s current market capitalization is $886.1 million, and we think this can double over the next two years after the company’s new ventures begin to prove themselves accordingly.

Capitalizing on Positive Secular Trends

Qiwi presents an opportunity to invest in four key themes we have identified: a growing cashless transaction industry in Russia, growth in payment-by-installment in Russia, monetization of apps such as Venmo and Cash App, and the gig economy growing worldwide. Qiwi benefits from all of these trends, and is a cheap way to play them due to the fact that the new growth has been overshadowed by decline in the company's old business. The decline in the company's old kiosk and top-up card business is being replaced with a high-growth fintech business.

Free Cash Flow Generates "Free Options"

The high free cash flow generated by the company's core business and the company’s large cash position gives investors "free options" on growth in the company's new ventures, as well as growth in the company’s core business. We think the company's projection to begin paying a dividend again will result in further solidification of the free option idea. The stock has become mispriced for a variety of reasons, one of the main ones being that there is no natural investor base for the company.

Sum-of-the-Parts Valuation Shows Upside Opportunity

A sum-of-the-parts analysis conducted on Qiwi provides much cleaner comparables for each of the core business segments. Otherwise, there is no clean comp for the company overall. One sell-side analyst currently relies on a 10-year DCF for Qiwi. SOTP valuation allows one to see that the loss-making new ventures actually have a large market value of equity associated with them.

1 18 Click to enlarge Notes:

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in QIWI over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.