Relief Rally For New Mountain Finance's Share Price And Cash Income?

Theshare price has reversed and closed higher than after the Q4 earnings reportbut a rally without cash income as support will push the risk premium to lowerthan in prior periods.

Severallevers were highlighted for enhancing cash income per share; we have seen positivetrends in higher BDC leverage as well as from the senior loan programs.

This article provides an update to our previous highlight of NMFC’s persistent shortage of cash income in the context of the recent ramp up in BDC leverage.

This article provides an update on our previous article which was published shortly after New Mountain Finance Corp.’s (NMFC) Q4 earnings report in early March:

In our previous article, we highlighted that cash income has suffered from i) high levels of PIK income and ii) historical restructurings which have removed an estimated $0.08 of cumulative cash income from quarterly earnings per share. The majority of restructurings would not be classified as credit default losses but are nevertheless important for the ability to fund the regular $0.34 cash dividend.

While we did not expect any immediate reductions in NMFC’s regular dividend, we did caution that the risk of a cash funding gap deserves some attention in the context of the ramp up in leverage undertaken by NMFC during the past three quarters.

The Q1 earnings report was released on 6 May along with a slide presentation to which we will refer throughout this article. In summary, the changes in cash income since the Q4 earnings are as follows:

NMFC reported the same amount of cash income as for Q4 ($56.1m, see slide 25) while total net expenses were slightly higher ($36.7m, see slide 24).

PIK interest and dividends remain elevated by NMFC’s historical standards at $8.1m out of $64.2m total investment income (slide 25)

On a cash income basis (our own estimate), net income and realised gains where closer to $0.26 per share for Q1 than the $0.35 NII per weighted average share reported on slide 24. Compared to the $0.34 dividend, a cash funding gap has been present since 2017 and it lives on, although the gap has decreased compared to our estimate for Q4.

In our previous article, we also noted four levers which NMFC can pursue to increase cash earnings and thereby mitigate a dividend reduction. These four levers are repeated below along with an update from the Q1 report.

1) Increase BDC leverage to increase cash earnings per share

NMFC has reached their target level of 1.25x statutory debt to equity ratio. On 14 Feb, the issuance of 4.3m shares was completed at $13.57 per share. On 30 April, NMFC issued $116.5m of unsecured notes, partially to repay the $155m outstanding 2019 convertible notes.

Since the ramp up in leverage has been completed, it is unlikely that BDC leverage can be used to further improve future cash earnings per share. The ramp up took off in 2018 Q3 and total investment income (TII) increased $9m to $64m while net investment income increase $2m to $27.5m (see slide 24). The entire increase in TII has been cash income (see slide 25).

2) Enhance yield from 30% non-qualifying investment bucket

NMFC has equity interests in three senior loan programs which saw a combined 4.7% increase in fair value during Q1 (see 10-Q pp. 46-47 and p. 51). On slide 25, recurring cash income from SLP (and Net Lease) has been increasing significantly to $9.5m from $5.7m in 2018 Q2 (prior to ramp up in BDC leverage). This is equivalent to an increase to $0.12 from $0.075 per share per quarter.

3+4) Recovery of restructured positions and realised gains

Cash income could benefit either from i) a recovery of restructured positions which converts PIK income to cash income or ii) from realising PIK-producing positions and rotating the capital into cash-producing positions. We observed no material changes in Q1 from this perspective.

The PIK-producing investments were retained in the portfolio during Q1 (see the 10-Q Schedules of Investments) without material changes. A minor change during Q1 was the partial conversion of cash income to PIK income on a first lien loan to BackOffice Associates Holdings, LLC: In Q4, the loan paid 1-month LIBOR + 10.5% in cash but the spread was changed to 7.5% cash plus 3% PIK during Q1.

Finally, NMFC realised immaterial gains of $46k during Q1.

Share issuance

Issuance of new shares at a premium to NAV is an additional lever, which can fund cash dividends without reducing NAV. Economically, this sort of funding would merely be a return of capital to shareholders rather than an improvement to cash earnings. Let us consider the potential premia available for distribution from NMFC’s recent and past share issuances.

As mentioned above, the issuance of 4.3m shares was completed on 14 Feb at $13.57 per share. NAV per share was $13.22 and $13.45 as of end Q4 and Q1, respectively, or $13.34 on average. The issuance was completed at an average premium of 1.8%, or $1m in total for the 4.3m shares. With 76.1m shares outstanding at the end of Q4, the issuance premium created only $0.013 per share which could support the funding of dividends without reducing NAV. A total NAV increase of $0.23 was reported for Q1 (slide 23) which is approximately equal to the $0.013 issuance premium plus $0.21 of unrealised appreciation reported for Q1 (per outstanding share as of end Q4, $16.3m in total).

Since 2015 Q3, each of the four share issuances has produced only minor cash premia which could have been used to top up the funding of dividends. This can be seen in the table below. As a result, it is unlikely that share issuances have contributed much to cash funding of dividend.

2015 Q3 2016 Q4 2017 Q2 2019 Q1 Shares issued 5.75m 5.75m 5.75m 4.3m Share price $13.75 $13.69 $14.14 $13.57 Avg. premium (discount) to NAV (%) -0.5% +2.4% +4.0% +1.8% Avg. premium (discount) to NAV (USD/share) -$0.006 +$0.026 +$0.041 +$0.013

Source: Respective 10-Q/10-K filings, Consolidated Statements of Changes in Net Assets

Price development since Q4 earnings report

On the day of the Q4 earnings report, 28 Feb 2019, and for the following 5 trading days, the share price took a dive of circa 5%. A bottom formed shortly after the ex-dividend date in mid March. It seemed the Q4 earnings report was not well received (chart below).

The price then reversed the entire fall and closed higher after the Q1 earnings report. The market is now back at the top of the price range that has held since early 2018. If the price re-enters the prior range of $14-15 that held in 2014-15 and in most of 2017, it would do so at a dividend yield that represents a lower risk premium (credit spread) than during prior periods. I.e., the dividend yield averaged 9.3% during 2014-15 when Fed Funds Rate was 0-25bp[1] compared to 240bp today. A lower risk premium may reflect NMFC’s greater allocation to first-lien assets as stated on the Q1 earnings call:

Overall Q1 origination showed a continued shift towards first lien assets consistent with our stated plan to employ increased the portfolio level leverage with a more senior oriented asset mix.

NMFC’s recovery since mid March has been in line with three other BDCs (ARCC, GBDC, SLRC) and is not a clear indication of extraordinary company-specific enthusiasm (as shown in the chart below).

[1] Until the rate hike on 17 Dec 2017.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.