Prometic Life Sciences, Inc. (PFSCF) CEO Ken Galbraith on Q1 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Thank you, operator, and good morning, ladies and gentlemen. On slide 2, I'd like to draw your attention to our safe harbor statement and the fact that this morning's presentation contains forward-looking statements about Prometic's objectives, strategies and businesses that involve risks and uncertainties. These statements are forward-looking because they're based on our current expectations about the markets we operate in and on various estimates and assumptions.

Actual events or results may differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements if known or unknown risks affect our business or if our estimates or assumptions turn out to be inaccurate. Such risks and assumptions include, but are not limited to, Prometic's ability to develop, manufacture and successfully commercialize value-added pharmaceutical products, the availability of funds and resources to pursue R&D projects, the successful and timely completion of clinical studies, the ability of Prometic to take advantage of business opportunities in the pharmaceutical industry, uncertainties related to the regulatory process and general changes in economic conditions.

You will find a more detailed assessment of the risks that could cause actual events or results to materially differ from our current expectations and the annual information form for the year ended December 31, 2018, under the heading Risk Factors. As a result, we cannot guarantee that any forward-looking statements will materialize. We assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statement even if new information becomes available as a result of future events or for any other reason, unless required by applicable securities laws and regulations.

All amounts are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise indicated and Prometic reserves the right to make improvements, corrections and/or changes to this presentation at any time.

We can move now to slide 3. During this morning's webcast, I will present the financial highlights for the first quarter of 2019; and Prometic's new CEO, Mr. Ken Galbraith, will provide a business update, which we will then follow with a short question-and-answer period for financial analysts.

We move now to slide 5 in the slide deck, and a quick reminder that this part of today's webcast is based on the condensed interim consolidated statement for the first quarter of 2019 as well as on the audited statements for the year ended December 31, 2018.

All the figures were prepared under IFRS, and the full annual information and important information can be found online at sedar.com. Everything that I'm talking about today is in thousands of Canadian dollars except where indicated.

If we move to slide 6, our graphic on the left shows the buildup of revenue for the 4 quarters of 2018, serving as a reminder that our revenues vary significantly quarter-to-quarter. However, it can also be seen that in Q1 of 2019, we set off with a strong start to the year.

Total revenue reached CAD8.2 million, an increase of CAD3.9 million compared to the same quarter of 2018. The bioseparation segment performed very well compared to the same quarter in 2018 with an increase of CAD2.3 million or 60% on external sales. The sale of specialty plasma also increased strongly from CAD0.3 million in Q1 of 2018 to CAD2.2 million in the first quarter of 2019.

On slide 7, I'd like to highlight the R&D expenses versus past quarters. As you will see the overall R&D expenses decreased by CAD3.2 million compared to the same quarter of last year, continuing our recent downward trend. Breaking R&D costs out further shows that expenditure on manufacturing activities decreased slightly since the latter quarters of 2018 as we continue to make progress towards the submission of a BLA amendment for Ryplazim.

During this phase, we are not capitalizing any of the production costs to inventory, leaving a higher charge to the P&L account. Internal non-manufacturing costs decreased by CAD1.3 million and external R&D by CAD4.1 million comparable to the same quarter of last year. Both decreases are mainly due to a reduction in preclinical and clinical trial activity in both the plasma-derived and small molecule segments.

So on slide 8, I'd like to review selected information from our P&L account. I've already provided the breakdown of revenues on an earlier slide. But recapping, total revenues for the first quarter of 2019 were CAD8.2 million, compared to CAD4.3 million during the same period of 2018, which represents an increase of CAD3.9 million mainly driven by our bioseparation business segment.

Cost of sales and other production expenses were CAD4.4 million during the quarter ended 31st March, 2019 compared to CAD4.8 million for the corresponding period in 2018, representing a decrease of CAD400000. Despite the increase in sales in specialty plasma and bioseparations products, the cost of sales decreased because the figures for the quarter ended March 31st, 2018, included a write-down of CAD1.5 million on a portion of the normal-sourced plasma inventories on hand, so the net realizable value in anticipation of a sale that was to occur in April of 2018 at a price which was below the carrying amount.

R&D expenses were CAD19.2 million during the quarter ended March 31st, 2019, compared to CAD22.4 million for the corresponding period in 2018, representing a decrease of CAD3.2 million. As I mentioned on the previous slide, this is a compound effect of an increase in manufacturing costs and a decrease in other R&D activity.

Administration, selling and marketing expenses were consistent compared to the first quarter of 2018. Total adjusted EBITDA for the corporation was minus CAD19 million for the quarter ended 31st March, 2019 compared to minus CAD28.2 million for the comparative period of 2018, representing an improvement in adjusted EBITDA of CAD9.2 million for the quarter. This is mainly due to the increase in revenue from the sale of goods as well as a reduction in R&D expenses, respectively, of CAD4 million and CAD3.2 million in the quarter compared to the corresponding period.

The removal of the depreciation of right-of-use assets of CAD1.2 million and the interest expense on the lease liability of CAD1.8 million are other factors explaining the difference. I would, however, note that the ability for true comparison on EBITDA is limited given the IFRS 16 change and accounting for leases in each of the periods. And I'll talk about that shortly.

Finance costs were CAD7.4 million for the quarter ended March 31st, 2019, compared to CAD4.2 million during the corresponding period of 2018, representing an increase of CAD3.1 million. This increase reflects the higher level of debt at higher effective interest rates applied during the quarter ended 31st March, 2019 compared to the same period of 2018.

I spoke a moment ago about the changes required by IFRS 16 on lease accounting. The increase in finance costs are also due to the adoption of this new lease standard, IFRS 16, under which the lease liabilities are recognized for the discounted value of future lease payments at an -- at initial adoption and with the interest expense recognized over the term of each lease. This new standard was adopted using the modified retrospective approach. And as such, the 2018 figures are not restated.

Previously, the embedded interest component in each lease payment was recognized as part of the lease expense included in the various functions presented in the statement of operations such as cost of sales and other production expenses, R&D, administration, selling and marketing. The interest expense over the lease liabilities was CAD1.8 million in the quarter ended March 31, 2019.

So overall, the corporation incurred a net loss of CAD28.8 million during the quarter ended March 31, 2019, compared to a net loss of CAD34.6 million for the corresponding period of 2018, representing a decrease in the net loss of CAD5.8 million. The loss per share was consistent quarter-over-quarter.

If we turn now to the balance sheet on slide 9. Cash increased by CAD1.7 million at the end of March 2019, compared to the December 31st position. Our cash balances are directly influenced by the timing and size of financing events and operating revenues and expenditures.

Our new CEO, Ken Galbraith, will discuss the recent recapitalization of the business in his review of the business shortly. Accounts receivable decreased by CAD0.2 million at March 31st, compared to December 31, 2018. Income tax receivable was consistent with year-end.

Our inventories decreased by CAD1.2 million over year-end, principally due to the sale of plasma inventory. As mentioned in the slide related to R&D, we expensed in Q1 2019 additional inventories that are not expected to be used to supply non-commercial activities such as clinical trial, capacity use patients. This was partially offset by the increase in bioseparation inventories of CAD1 million.

Capital assets decreased by CAD1.4 million at March 31, 2019, compared to December, mainly due to the adoption of IFRS 16 and the transfer of finance leases to right-of-use assets on January 1, 2019.

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities decreased by CAD2.5 million at March 31st compared to year-end, mainly due to the decrease in the current portion of operating and finance lease inducements and obligations previously included in this caption of CAD2.5 million is due to the adoption of IFRS 16.

If we talk about the right-of-use assets and of the lease liabilities, at March 31, 2019, CAD37.9 million of right-of-use assets and CAD43.1 million of lease liabilities were recognized solely as a result of the adoption of IFRS 16 in the quarter.

Our intangible assets remain consistent over year-end. Long-term debt increased by CAD20.4 million at March 31st, compared to December 31st, primarily as a result of draw-downs on the credit facility in January and February of CAD19.9 million.

The interest accretion of the long-term debt during the quarter ended March 31, 2019, of CAD5.5 million was partially offset by interest payments made on long-term debt of CAD2.2 million in the same period.

And again, I remind listeners that the accounting value of the debt on the balance sheet differs from the total sums repayable due to the required accounting treatment. At the balance sheet date, the total sum due in debt, as fully described in Note 13 to the financial statements, was CAD238.9 million. Total assets at March 31, 2019, were CAD140.6 million, and the total deficiency had grown CAD84.1 million.

That concludes the review of the Q1 financials. And I'd now like to welcome Prometic's new Chief Executive Officer, Ken Galbraith, to the call and invite him to provide a business update. Ken?

Ken Galbraith

Thank you, Bruce. I am very happy to be reporting to you on my first conference call as CEO of Prometic. This company has suffered through two difficult years of underperformance, which left its financial condition in severe distress and survival not at all assured. But I firmly believe this situation can be turned around, that Prometic can be successful in developing new medicines for patients with unmet needs and that we can build a company in the weeks, months and years ahead that we can all be proud of. And that work has just started.

In April, we completed the debt restructuring and equity financing that has almost eliminated the company's debt and the cash required to fund interest payments. We received CAD 75 million in gross proceeds from the issuance of new shares to our new investor confidence and Thomvest, now our largest shareholder. We expect to commence the rights offering to existing shareholders starting in May, which would provide the opportunity for an additional investment in the company of up to another CAD75 million.

In addition to my recent appointment as CEO, we have completed recent moves to strengthen the leadership of the company. Three new Board deployments have been announced with Mr. Tim Wach, Mr. Neil Klompas and Dr. Gary Bridger joining the Board immediately. My leadership team has been established with Dr. John Moran, as Chief Medical Officer; Mr. Steve Burton, as President of our bioseparations business unit; Mr. Martin Leclerc as Chief Talent Officer; and Mr. Patrick Sartore, who is here today with us to help answer questions, as Chief Operating Officer North America being added to his current position as Chief Legal Officer and Corporate Secretary; and Mr. Bruce Pritchard as Chief Operating Officer International and our Chief Financial Officer.

Also, we have commenced global searches for two additional leadership positions to complement my existing leadership team. First, a head of research and development; and second, a head of regulatory affairs and quality assurance. During the quarter, we made excellent progress on the development efforts for Ryplazim in order to be in a position to refile our BLA with the FDA before the end of 2019. Also, our bioseparations business unit had an excellent first quarter with revenue growth of 55% over the same quarter in 2018.

Now that we have some additional financial resources, we are also continuing to work on the initiation of new clinical studies for PBI-4050, including a Phase 3 clinical study for Alström syndrome and a Phase 1 clinical study for PBI-4547 during 2019. I wish to thank the employees of Prometic for their continued efforts and hard work on these ongoing activities.

With my leadership team, we've begun to focus the company's strategy with the following changes: we have decided not to commercialize Ryplazim on our own and instead will seek partnerships for further commercialization and development efforts for Ryplazim; our adviser Lazard is well underway in this process, with numerous discussions ongoing with third parties. We've also decided to focus our R&D efforts in our small molecule unit on three therapeutic areas, liver disease, respiratory disease and kidney disease.

We have some viable research result, in other therapeutic categories outside of these three areas that we intend to work on with others to continue their development. But our own shareholders' capital will be focused on the three selected areas.

We have decided to proceed with the listing of our shares on NASDAQ. And we'll be requesting approval of a share consolidation at our upcoming AGM on June 19. And proceed to consolidate our shares, as soon as possible after the approval by shareholders.

We will continue to evaluate, further changes to our strategy and business operations in the weeks and months ahead. And with the appropriate advice of our advisers, and we'll make announcements at the appropriate time.

I look forward to reporting continued progress on our business goals, in the weeks and months ahead. And thank our employees and shareholders for their continued support through a difficult financial time for the company.

We are starting on a different path for Prometic. And one that we believe will be a better path that leads to our goal of building a successful and global life science company focused on developing new medicines, for patients around the world.

And I would like to turn it back to the Operator, and we'll be able to answer any questions that financial analysts on the call may have.

