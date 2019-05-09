Kinder Morgan's Real Cash Flows

Seeking Alpha editors Daniel Shvartsman and Mike Taylor recently published a podcast (Peeling Back The Cliches For Kinder Morgan) which critically examined some of the metrics Kinder Morgan (KMI) uses to present financial results. While the podcast focused on a number of areas, one of the common themes was the industry specific use of Distributable Cash Flow [DCF] as a profitability metric rather than Free Cash Flow [FCF] which is used more broadly across industries. In one of their comments to a listener, the authors wondered why KMI would “use DCF instead of free cash flow or net income in their presentations?”

This is not an uncommon question or criticism of the midstream industry. It is a point raised by those new to the industry as well as seasoned investors and analysts. Alerian recently published an article titled Why Yesterday’s Valuation Metrics Aren’t Sufficient For Today’s MLP in which they argued that more common financial metrics like FCF yield should be applied to the midstream industry. In another recent article pegging KMI’s fair value at $23, the analysts at Valuentum also pushed for more emphasis on midstream free cash flow: 3 Interesting Midstream Payouts; Industry Starting to Emphasize Free Cash Flow. These reputable financial firms have been critical of midstream specific financial metrics which they view as painting a more rosy picture of the industry than is warranted.

FCF is calculated by subtracting all Capital Expenditures [CapEx] from Operating Cash Flow [OCF]. As an individual investor I have found FCF too crude a measure for understanding midstream company performance, and I’ve also found DCF to be less than accurate for representing how much a company can “distribute” to shareholders. Both measures fail to adequately depict the true cash flows of a midstream firm. (Note: For this article I will use shareholder to also refer to MLP unitholders while dividends will also refer to MLP distributions).

I think some very simple changes in the use of these metrics can provide investors a more accurate picture of the big questions most investors want answered: How much money is the company making, and how much of it can safely go back to investors as dividends and buybacks?

Is Free Cash Flow “The Truth”

FCF has the reputation for being the measure used by the Jack Nickolsons of the investing world. The folks who can “handle the truth.” They don’t need their numbers sugar coated or varnished with various adjustments. They like their steak rare, and their financial reporting straight up. The FCF crowd sometimes views investors using DCF or earnings per share as lying to themselves because they can’t handle the real numbers.

FCF is generally a great metric for most sectors of the S&P 500, but it can obfuscate the true state of a midstream company’s profitability. It can make a great company look awful or a slow growing company look great. Let’s look at a simple example of some small businesses in order to highlight the limitations of FCF in understanding a company.

Wendy owns two successful fast food restaurants which are generating $1 million per year in OCF and require $200K annually in CapEx to maintain operations. Her FCF is thus $800K each year ($1,000K minus $200K).

Tony owns 2 pizza places which are generating $200K per year in OCF and require no CapEx for maintenance so his FCF is $200K each year. Here is how their businesses stack up.

All other things being equal, an investor might value Wendy’s business at four times that of Tony’s using FCF as a metric. But let’s see how FCF can confuse the situation.

Wendy decides that she wants to expand her business by adding a third location. This growth plan will require an investment of $700K, making her numbers look far worse for the year. Her OCF is still the same at $1 million since the new restaurant hasn’t generated any business yet. She still has the same $200K in CapEx to maintain the operations of the two existing restaurants. But now she also has another $700K in CapEx for adding the third location. Thus, while her OCF is $1 million, her maintenance and expansion CapEx are $900K, leaving her FCF at only $100K for the year compared to $800K before implementing her expansion plans. Someone looking at the year over year FCF drop, without a breakdown of her CapEx details, might wonder what was happening to her business.

Tony is also going to spend some money on his business this year because he purchased the wrong refrigerators a few years ago. The health department says his commercial refrigerators don’t meet code. He will need to replace them at a cost of $100K for both restaurants to keep his business going. Thus, his $200K in OCF will get reduced by $100K in CapEx to sustain the business, and his FCF will be the same as Wendy’s at $100K. With these changes here is how the businesses look from a FCF perspective.

Both businesses now have FCF of $100K for the year so in using only FCF to weigh their value, we would assume they are now equal, whereas before the expansion, Wendy’s business was worth 4 times Tony’s. This illustrates how FCF is not refined enough to distinguish between CapEx used to maintain a business from CapEx used to expand a business. Thus, Tony’s relatively stagnant business can seem as good, when looking at FCF, as Wendy’s growing business during a year of expansion. Assuming Wendy’s new location operates proportionally to her existing ones, her business is likely to generate $1.2M FCF in the future while Tony’s business will return to FCF of the same $200K if there are no more refrigerator type fiascoes. Thus, Wendy’s business goes from a value of 4 times Tony’s before the expansion to 6 times afterwards. FCF is a crude measure that treats both types of CapEx equally even though some capital expenditures can increase the value of a business while some are necessary to simply maintain existing operations.

If a cash flow statement were to distinguish between maintenance CapEx and expansion CapEx, the numbers for Wendy’s and Tony’s operations would more accurately reflect their business performance. An Existing Operations Cash Flow [EOCF] number would allow investors to understand how the core business was doing as separate from expansion activity. The point is not to ignore the FCF number, but to ferret out enough detail to understand how existing operations are performing. A more insightful cash flow statement might look like this for the two businesses, and the investor would be able have more information to accurately understand the financial status of each. Not only does the greater detail show that Wendy’s business is expanding while her existing operations are running normal, but it also shows that Tony is having to spend extra money to maintain his operations to the detriment of cash flows.

Subtracting maintenance CapEx from Operating Cash Flow provides a number that is a close proxy to a midstream’s reported DCF. Conceptually, in my investing framework, I think of Distributable Cash Flow as being Existing Operations Cash Flow. It’s how much FCF the business would generate if there were zero investments being made for future growth. So why do midstream companies talk about “distributable” cash flow as if all the money can be sent to investors?

Distributable Cash Flow in a “Self-Funding” World

In the old midstream model – let’s call it midstream 1.0 – a company would “distribute” all or almost all “cash flows” back to shareholders. Virtually none of the internally generated cash flows had to be used to fund growth. Instead, growth was typically funded with a mix of debt and equity issuances. Midstream companies used new equity issuances for growth funding as a regular course of business. But when the stock prices of midstream companies fell after the oil price collapse, issuing equity to fund growth became too dilutive and unfeasible. The midstream business model had to change.

Since the oil bust of a few years ago, the midstream industry has shifted to “self-funding” – let’s call this model midstream 2.0. While self-funding does not have an exact definition, it generally means that growth CapEx is funded with a combination of internally generated cash and possibly some amount of debt. If debt is used in the funding, it is used in amounts that are reasonable relative to the cash flows and overall financial health of the company. While KMI was an early adopter of the midstream 2.0 model, others such as Enterprise Product Partners (EPD), Magellan Midstream Partners (MMP) and Enbridge (ENB) have also moved to reduce or eliminate equity issuances for growth funding.

The market seems to be warming up to this more conservative operating model, but midstream 2.0 could use a bit of refinement with the DCF metric. Since some of the DCF must be used for growth CapEx, it is highly misleading to call the metric Distributable Cash Flow. Not all of it can be “distributed” in a self-funding midstream 2.0 business. DCF is still a very useful figure to describe the cash generated from existing operations, but it is important to use accurate terminology that reflects the realities of midstream 2.0 when talking about how much cash a company can distribute to shareholders.

I like to view a midstream 2.0 company as having a DCF2.0 which subtracts the internal cash contributed toward growth initiatives. Using Wendy’s restaurant business, it is easy to see how this might work. Wendy needed $700K to add a third location. Let’s say that half of that amount was funded through internally generated cash while the other half was funded with long term debt.

In Wendy’s case she would need $350K from her Existing Operations Cash Flow to fund the cash portion of the third restaurant. Thus, if she wanted to distribute money to shareholders, she could responsibly distribute the cash flow from her existing operations minus the cash needed to fund her growth ($800k-$350K=$450K). If Wendy said she wanted to distribute her Existing Operations Cash Flow (aka DCF), one would point out that doing so would not leave her enough cash to fund the new restaurant. On the other hand, if Wendy told investors she could only distribute her FCF, investors would rightly complain that she was not distributing her available cash. DCF2.0 accurately reflects the cash that Wendy has available to distribute to shareholders. Using any other number is inaccurate.

In a midstream 2.0 way of thinking about cash flows, the amount that is distributable must take into account the internal cash needed to grow the business. Oftentimes, companies and analysts talk about a dividend coverage ratio. For example, a company paying a $1.25 dividend on $2.00 in DCF has a coverage ratio of 1.6. While coverage ratio might be a handy tool to quickly see what percentage of the DCF is being paid out, it can be a very misleading metric because it doesn’t consider the specific cash needs of the company for expansion projects. The use of a coverage ratio is a way to blindly guess whether the company is staying within its means when paying a dividend. But since most companies provide an outlook for growth CapEx, it’s very easy to see what the real DCF2.0 should be rather than using a coverage ratio in combination with the old DCF. The more accuracy we can have with this number, the less we have to guess whether a given coverage ratio is appropriate. Furthermore, DCF2.0 provides a way for midstreams to account for their growth initiatives just like other industries do when calculating cash flows.

Kinder Morgan’s Cash Flow is Quite Strong

In order to figure KMI’s DCF2.0, it’s necessary to first calculate how much cash KMI must contribute toward its planned growth CapEx of $3.1B for 2019. The remainder of the growth CapEx budget can be debt. Since KMI is targeting a CapEx/EBITDA multiple of 6 or better for its projects, let’s provide a little leeway for overruns and use 15% as the rate. Thus, the growth CapEx budget of $3.1B should generate around $465M in EBITDA. Since they are targeting a debt/EBITDA ratio of 4.5, this means they can borrow up to 4.5 times $465M or $2.1B toward their growth CapEx. That leaves their required cash contribution toward growth CapEx at about $1B.

To those who eschew debt in general, this level of borrowing might seem excessive, but a quick look at conservatively managed Magellan Midstream Partners shows that borrowing about a third of growth CapEx does not lead to excessive debt or poor credit ratings.

In 2019 however, KMI will be using a far larger proportion of internally generated cash as it continues to target debt metrics in order to bring the debt/EBITDA ratio down to their 4.5 stated goal. But once this goal is completely achieved, and just as importantly once they receive their final credit rating upgrade from Fitch, they can use more typical amounts of debt for growth projects if they choose.

From here the math to calculate DCF2.0 becomes quite simple as the $1B in cash required for growth CapEx is subtracted from the $5B in DCF, leaving a DCF2.0 of $4B. On a per share basis the DCF2.0 is roughly $1.75 versus the old DCF of $2.20. If KMI weren’t continuing to improve their balance sheet, they could use the $0.75 beyond the $1.00 dividend to fund a generous buyback. With the current share price at $19.50, KMI’s cash flow yield is almost 9%.

Each share of KMI provides an investor $1.00 as a direct dividend, $0.75 as a buyback once debt targets are reached plus another $0.45 gets invested in new projects with a levered return of greater than 25%.

Conclusion

As the midstream business has moved toward self-funding it is important to use metrics which accurately measure the finances of companies. The old DCF metric is best redefined to be Existing Operations Cash Flow. A more conservative calculation of DCF2.0 which subtracts the actual cash needed for growth CapEx provides a more accurate picture of how much cash flow is actually “distributable.”

When measuring KMI by these more rigorous metrics, KMI appears to have a very safe dividend as well as room to increase buybacks and dividends substantially in the future.

Disclosure: I am/we are long KMI. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.