Aritzia Inc: Positioned For Long Term Growth In The Retail Sector

Aritzia Inc.

Vertical Integration, award-winning omnichannel system and widely supported brand back price target of $24.55

Aritzia is a vertically integrated, innovative design house of exclusive fashion brands, specializing in women’s fashion. They create, develop and sell women’s clothing and other fashion products, diversifying their product offerings to meet various customer needs and to adapt to the changing retail space. They design apparel and accessories for their collection of exclusive in-house brands, including Wilfred, TNA, Taula, Babaton, Community, SIXELEVEN. This unique business model provides a distinctive competitive advantage and enhances their ability to reach the customer and generate more sales.

Summary of Thesis

Aritzia has demonstrated commendable performance throughout its history. This is thanks to a skilled and experienced management team. By accepting and positioning itself alongside the latest trends, both in business and in fashion, Aritzia has managed to accelerate where other retailers have stalled.

Operational efficiency continues to fuel margin expansion and FCF growth – Aritzia has made significant developments in their supply chain and utilized industry relationships pushing top and bottom-line growth. Thanks to their unique position they have been able to outperform peers from an operational efficiency standpoint and will likely continue to do so.

Dominant position in the industry combined with diversified product offerings lowers short term risk and fuels long term growth – Aritzia currently holds an estimated 11.7% market share within the Canadian women’s fashion and retail sector. Thanks to their dominance Aritzia is able to push a variety of products and influence fashion trends rather than attempting to keep up with the latest fads.

Developed omnichannel platform outperforms competitors and assists in pivoting to adapt to the changing retail marketplace –Aritzia’s management has placed great emphasis on its eCommerce and omnichannel business aspects. Allowing it to weather a tougher retail climate. Its award-winning system has helped to push their sales and has become a fully integrated aspect of the business. Providing both a competitive advantage over non-omnichannel competitors and a head start over those looking to develop a similar system.

1.0 - Company Overview

1.1 Summary

Aritzia (TSE: ATZ) is a vertically integrated, innovative design house of exclusive fashion brands, specializing in women’s fashion. They create, develop and sell women’s clothing and other fashion products, diversifying their product offerings to meet various customer needs and to adapt to the changing retail space. They design apparel and accessories for their collection of exclusive in-house brands, including Wilfred, TNA, Taula, Babaton, Community, SIXELEVEN. This unique business model provides a distinct competitive advantage and enhances their ability to reach the customer and generate more sales.

1.2 Key Drivers

Aritzia generates almost all of its revenue from women’s clothing retail, selling through both their 92 brick and mortar stores across North America and their omnichannel-driven eCommerce platform. Based out of Vancouver, BC Aritzia is a dominant company within the Canadian and American retail space, and are strategically positioned in the global fashion landscape, offering a blend of luxury and fast fashion to customers, and are poised to accelerate their growth in the upcoming years. As of writing, Aritzia is currently trading on the TSX at roughly $18.77.

1.3 Business Model

Aritzia has built a powerful business model anchored around three fundamental pillars.

First, they have a differentiated global sourcing strategy, allowing them to continue to refine their supply chain management. Their strong industry and supplier relationships lend to high bargaining power, axing their cost of goods sold and driving margin expansion (and this will increase over time as their size increases). Secondly, they operate an innovation-focused business model that strives to consistently develop creative new fashion products that appeal to their established customer base. This ensures they stay ahead of competitors in meeting changing consumer demand. This is essential within this industry, as demand is heavily dictated by consumer trends. Finally, the business’ seamless omnichannel platform enhances customer experience regardless of geographic accessibility. Through strong communication and marketing strategies, the brand has risen to be one of the major players within its sector. Furthermore, the multi-sided revenue platform has diversified income streams, receiving cash flow from both traditional and digital channels, amounting to Aritzia earning 80.3% of its revenue in Canada and the remaining 19.7% in the USA. Ultimately, they have created a significant competitive advantage through their strong brand power and ability to deliver exceptional customer service, both in and out of store through use of an integrated online platform.

2.0 Past Performance

Aritzia is focusing on strong top-line organic growth for their main product lines. They have a proven track record of consistent growth and surpassing long term company objectives. Net revenue has grown every year for over 20 years, with a 17% CAGR from 2008 which has accelerated to 20% CAGR since 2015. Their locations in North America have grown consistently by a 12% CAGR, signaling solid operating efficiencies and an extremely scalable platform, magnified by their recent focus on the developing eCommerce trend.

When gauging their current performance relative to last year’s numbers, they have experienced significant growth in many major categories. Their same store sales growth ("SSG") almost doubled, growing 5.2%, net revenue increased 17.5%, adjusted EBITDA jumped 25.2% to $118.5 million, and net income increased by 45.7%. Upon analyzing their bottom line, Aritzia’s management has improved their ability to manage expenses throughout periods of accelerating growth, rebounding from a slight decrease in gross margin in 2014 and slimming operating margins from 2014 to 2017, notching a 45% CAGR for adjusted net income since 2015.

Their cash from operations demonstrates stable growth, jumping from $33.9 million "CAD" in 2015 to $105.4 million "CAD" in 2018. Their strong capital structure provides Aritzia with significant financial flexibility to pursue future growth opportunities, with $123 million in cash and equivalents, only $75 million in debt (less than ½ a turn of adjusted EBITDA) and a 0.4x total debt to LTM adjusted EBITDA ratio. It is worth noting that historically companies within the retail sector find the highest levels of success when management is able to retain and effectively allocate high levels of cash while keeping debt relatively low. As Aritzia’s industry is susceptible to slower periods of sales in harsh economic conditions (high-end retail is not an extremely defensible industry), low levels of debt are essential. Aritzia’s strong debt management demonstrates their ability to manage adversity through periods of net loss and position themselves for long term success, supported by the recording of strong gains in both operating margins and gross margins in 2018.

2.1 Competitive Advantage

Aritzia’s competitive advantage is derived from the synergy between their vertical integration and ability to meet the needs of the stylish yet middle-class consumer better than any other fashion label. They appeal to both upper-income shoppers that may be able to shop at designer stores but choose Aritzia instead, and middle-income shoppers who can still afford their products, though they may be considered a luxury item. Aritzia is able to bridge the gap for these consumers and has developed a sustainable economic advantage through their vertical integration and strong brand equity, raising significant barriers to entry for any potential entrant that may challenge them. Additionally, their supply chain network has recently expanded to accommodate growing sales, demonstrating its scalability. Distribution and fulfillment have become a core competency and competitive advantage for Aritzia as they continue to scale and tap into new markets.

3.0 U.S. Expansion

Aritzia's brand momentum in America is robust as they have begun to penetrate key markets, supported by a 40% year over year sales increase in the U.S. This growth is driven by their unique brand positioning and strong product offerings. Management has recently identified 100 American locations that meet its rigorous real estate standards, presenting a multi-year growth plan at approximately 5-6 new stores per year for a significant time period. Additionally, new store openings have been proven to function synergistically with ecommerce, historically bumping online sales in new markets as their awareness and value proposition is enhanced.

3.1 Management

Aritzia boasts an extremely strong and experienced management team, composed of individuals with extensive success in the retail industry and notable tenures at Aritzia, effectively propelling the company to its current market position.

Aritzia’s "CEO" and founder is Brian Hill, who is responsible for the opening of its first store in Vancouver of 1984; the subsequent opening of 75 other North American stores, and launching their eCommerce platform. Under his leadership, Aritzia has emerged as a cutting-edge company with respect to innovation and creativity. He is supported by a multitude of professionals, all holding their respective positions with large companies for years and have been key drivers behind their recent acceleration.

Jennifer Wong is the current President and Chief Operating Officer, holding the position since 2015, after joining Aritzia in 1987 as a sales associate. She resides as an executive sponsor, guided the US expansion in 2007, the relocation of the distribution centre in 2008 and spearheaded the launch of the eCommerce business in 2012. Ms. Wong was recently named one of Canada’s Top Forty under Forty.

Serving as the Chief Financial Officer ("CFO"), Todd Ingledew joined the team in 2016, following a position as president of Steve Nash Fitness World & Sports Club. Todd has been primarily responsible for the redevelopment of Aritzia’s back office, transforming it into a scalable platform capable of supporting rapid growth. In 2015 Mr. Ingledew was the recipient of the BC CFO of the Year award.

4.0 External Analysis

Women’s clothing stores in Canada have experienced a 1.3% annual growth since 2013. The main driver for growth has been rising disposable income in Canada, caused by a jump in female employment and dual-income households. A risk arises within the Canadian discretionary goods industry, as consumer household debt is roughly 170% of disposable income. Should the Bank of Canada increase interest rates to slow inflation they will put increasing pressure on consumer disposable income, decreasing individual expenditures on discretionary items. This risk does not pose as large of a threat for retail companies geographically diversified into the US market. American unemployment is at an all-time low, as jobs are booming. The average American consumer is currently facing much lower levels of debt, following the 2008 market crash, freeing up more disposable income for private expenditure. For companies such as Aritzia, their expansion in the US markets has the potential to boost their sales growth, if the Canadian market begins to slow, and increases their competitive advantage over Canadian focused retail companies.

Industry revenue is projected to continue to grow, as a rising level of disposable income and an expanding Canadian population fuel demand. From an eCommerce perspective, the number of fixed broadband connections (access to internet) has grown exponentially as sales have started to shift to various online platforms, creating significant potential for retail stores to capitalize on this developing opportunity.

Investors are concerned with the future of the retail space, specifically, companies that have heavy capital allocation and expensive real estate, as eCommerce and online shopping is predicted to continue to boom. This trend line will be enhanced as technology continues to develop, making it as easy as possible for people to order products and have them autonomously delivered right to their door. In March of 2019, there have been almost 5000 retail store closures, including many huge brand names, close to the figure of just over 5000 in 2018. The long-term future outlook appears even bleaker, as online retail is projected to increase its market share from 16% to 25% by 2026, closing over 75,000 retail stores in the process. Aritzia is well positioned to cope with the changing dynamics in the marketplace for two key reasons. First, their company has been strategically planning for a large shift in eCommerce since 2012, and has subsequently been heavily investing in improving their platform, omnichannel experience and growing their reserves of data. Secondly, they have worked to position their brand in the mind of the consumer as one of affluence and style. Consumers may feel inclined to order general clothes online, but for a larger financial investment, in more expensive clothing, there will still be a residing demand to go into the store and get a feel for the product and try it on. Furthermore, with excess cash, Aritzia can invest in new technologies within its store to boost customer experience and pull customers through the doors, such as implementing AI or VR changerooms.

5.0 Outlook & Estimates

5.1 Strong and reliable past performance indicates the potential for future growth

Though it provides no guarantee, Aritzia’s strong performance does have the potential to lead to future growth, as they have demonstrated their ability in recent years to scale their company and maintain strong margins. Aritzia has shown their capability to thrive as a retail company, and have recorded consistent revenue, net income, EBITDA and cash flow growth throughout its history. Even more impressive, this growth was done organically, as they have not acquired any competitors to eliminate competition or pad their balance sheet.

Thanks to easily accessible and cheap debt many executive teams are looking towards M&A for growth opportunities rather than their business. While M&A at times is often good, M&A just for its own sake can lead to numerous complications, problems and overinflated valuations. Aritzia’s lack of M&A activity indicates the business’ ability to generate adequate organic growth. Additionally, it further indicates managements trust in their strategy as they feel Aritzia can continue to perform without large acquisitions.

Overall, a stable and proven management team and consistent increases in earnings growth are strong indicators they will be able to leverage off past growth. As Aritzia expands in-store locations and moves into the e-commerce retail sector, they can utilize their North American momentum to drive engagement with their loyal customer base and attract new customers.

5.2 Future Projections

Aritzia has made strong progress toward fiscal 2021 targets, well on track to hit $1.2 billion in net revenue (implied CAGR of 17% and 2-year CAGR of 17.1%), adjusted EBITDA for $210 million (implied CAGR of 19% and 2 year CAGR of 25%) and expand their boutique network, opening 5-6 new locations in North America per year. This builds a long runway for growth in the US expansion plan, amplified by their unsaturated presence in the current retail market.

Aritzia has developed various strategies to fuel future growth, including capitalizing on digital marketing channels and enhancing their international website in large retail industries overseas. Management plans to scale their eCommerce platform significantly within the next years through leveraging current growth, shifts in technological trends and online shopping aiming for online sales to account for 25% of their net revenue by the end of 2021. Aritzia also plans to expand and enhance their boutique network, opening 7 new stores in 2019 within high- traffic areas, and expanding 5 existing locations.

Management has designed and tested criteria to strategically choose store locations. They seek out locations in unpenetrated markets, within high performing retail malls and high streets in prime North American cities and fashion hubs. This aids in their growth and promotes a brand image that aligns with the attractive visual appeal of their stores. Furthermore, through selecting high-traffic locations and placing their stores beside other high-end brands, they solidify their company within the mind of the consumer as an exclusive clothing line that can justify their higher price tags (also tying into their continuous margin growth). They have been investing aggressively into store expansion, primarily large stores, recording an average of $1465 of sales per square foot (SPSF) of real estate. This is lower than Lululemon’s SPSF of $2,961, but exceeds similar companies LVMH, Roots Canada and the GAP’s SPSF by $241, $889 and $1,058 respectively.

Through developing their exclusive brands, product innovation, and developing a design house strategy to stay ahead of the evolving fashion landscape, Aritzia has the flexibility to tailor designs and product offerings to dictate or adapt to developing trends.

6.0 Margin Expansion

Due to the weakening of the Canadian dollar and high pressure from raw material costs, margins are projected to be flatlined from the previous fiscal period, despite an increase in supply chain efficiencies and consumer bargaining power. Namely the 25% increase in the price of wool due to the drought in Australia, and fluctuations in the "CAD-USD" exchange rate. This upwards pressure causes margin compression as management does not want to pass higher input costs onto price elastic customers.

To hedge against these threats, Aritzia’s management has implemented strategies to mitigate this risk by developing improved sourcing and pricing strategies. Recent actions include securing long term positions with suppliers and pricing based on consumer elasticity, to offset raw material costs and drive margin growth for the end of 2019. Additionally, management holds currency futures to hedge against foreign exchange fluctuations. This in order to achieve more stability in input costs and avoid a volatile exchange rate due to uncertain economic and political conditions.

Aritzia has a history of expanding their margins, and management is confident in the company’s ability to continue this trend. Management expects strong margin growth leading in 2020, driven by sourcing agreements and strong top-line growth in both retail and eCommerce, setting a margin target of 38.6% for 2019 year end.

6.1 Same-Store Sales Growth

Same-store sales growth jumped 12.9% in Aritzia’s latest fiscal period, demonstrating Aritzia’s ability to maintain a strong top line. This legitimizes their top line growth, as their new stores are achieving financial success. Simply put, their revenue figures are not inflated as management scrambles to add stores to boost sales volume. Aritzia’s management team is focused on good growth, taking a strategic and methodical approach.

From an investor’s perspective, this is a strong indicator of management’s ability to strategically scale, and that their revenue growth is not inflated by a surge of new store openings. This organizational capability is a key factor in their ability to succeed from a financial standpoint in the American retail market as they continue to grow. Aritzia’s ability to open stores that achieve revenue par with existing stores leads to a steady 9.7% projected growth in same-store sales in 2019, fueling continued revenue growth and margin expansion projections.

7.0 Investment Thesis

The buy rating for Aritzia is supported by a thorough and defensible investment thesis. The following elements are what drives the investment thesis:

1. Operational efficiency continues to drive margin expansion and FCF growth

Aritzia’s exceptional management team has made developments in supply chain management and utilized industry relationships to fuel both top and bottom-line growth. As one of the few vertically integrated companies within their sector, they have a sustainable competitive advantage to drive healthy margin growth. Companies within this sector are historically inefficient with cash conversion, but Aritzia demonstrates strong capabilities to grow their cash flow and manage debt efficiently on the back end. As this is a strong metric of company value, this competency leads to strong forward-looking projections for their intrinsic share price.

2. Dominant position in the industry combined with diversified product offerings lowers short term risk and fuels long term growth

Aritzia holds a strong position within the women’s fashion and retail sector with 11.7% market share and has flexibility within their capital structure to pursue future growth opportunities. Through their innovation-driven business model, they are aggressively expanding product offerings and this aids to drive long term projections for growth. This can be exemplified by management’s lofty growth targets, supported by strategic initiatives to achieve these metrics.

Aritzia’s influence within women’s fashion allows them to dictate many trends through designing clothing and styles many women adopt. This is magnified by their strong brand ambassadors on social media. Recent sales growth has been induced by their boutique expansions and improved brand exposure, due to endorsement from key celebrity influencers. Most notably their connection to the royal family in England, as Meghan Markle has publicly backed the brand. Aritzia is also propelled by recent influencer marketing by huge names in fashion such as Bella Hadid and Kendall Jenner. Their brand image boasts a strong millennial appeal and is very likely to hold high regards with the general consumer, as they move into a higher income bracket in the coming years. Through their focus on strong human connections, Aritzia is able to mitigate changing consumer sentiment and fuel long term growth for years to come, ultimately translating to growth in value.

3. Developed omnichannel platform outperforms competitors and assists in pivoting to adapt to the changing retail marketplace

Aritzia’s management has placed a large focus on resource allocation to continue to optimize their eCommerce platform, maximizing customer convenience and experience. In 2018 they implemented new eCommerce tools to deepen their understanding of changing consumer preference and make their omnichannel a seamless experience. Their website recently incorporated AI technologies to provide personalized product recommendations. Consumers reacted positively, as consumer “clicks on recommendations” jumped 20%. These combined efforts resulted in the Salesforce award for the strongest online sales growth.

Company management aims to leverage off recent success to dramatically increase sales on their eCommerce channel through capitalizing on the updated point-of-sale system implemented. Management sees significant opportunity in maximizing synergies between their store network and aritzia.com. Their channels act as an interconnected and interdependent network, benefiting each other through increased brand awareness and affinity. In developing their omnichannel platform, it plays into Aritzia’s multi-year strategy aimed at aligning people, processes and systems. Their goal is to allow customers to shop and receive Aritzia products through multiple channels offering high levels of accessibility.

8.0 Valuation

8.1 Comparable Companies Analysis

Comparable companies were split into both growth and mature companies and selected based on similarity to Aritzia in terms of business model, growth, product, and target market.

Comparable growth companies include Lululemon Athletica Inc., Levi Strauss, Moncler, and Canada Goose while mature companies were represented by Urban Outfitters Inc and Capri Holdings Limited.

We consider Lululemon the closest comparable to Aritzia, given they are also vertically integrated, operate in similar retail hubs in North America. Recently their management team has narrowed their range, focusing on young, high to middle class, price inelastic females as their target customer. Levi Strauss also functions as a close comparable, as they have revised their value proposition to target affluent, younger audience, using their rich heritage as a foundation to drive relevance. They operate in similar geographic regions, within many of the same malls and retail centers as Aritzia. Moncler is a geographically diversified Italian apparel company, specializing in sporting garments, serving customers around the world. The last growth company, Canada Goose has seen a recent resurgence in growth as their high-end products resonate highly with high income and fashionable youth. They focus primarily on the North American consumer and look to diversify into more versatile seasonal wear in upcoming years, placing them in close competition with Aritzia.

Urban Outfitters is a comparable company for Aritzia as they occupy a similar geographic region, compete for a similar customer, pricing their products very similarly, and they utilize many similar distribution channels. Capri Holdings also demonstrated similar qualitative and quantitative traits, as they produce high-end products targeted towards higher income customers, and operate a similar management strategy in identifying prime geographic locations and focusing on developing a strong omnichannel presence.

After developing a comps table, it was found that the market appears to be undervaluing Aritzia based on their strong growth profile. They are trading at significantly lower multiples in comparison to companies sharing a similar growth profile and have stronger operating metrics than industry average in almost every respect. Aritzia’s multiples are driven upwards beyond the typical “15x P/E” range due to their year over year growth. This is something investors are essentially paying in a portion of the share price. Aritzia is one of the fastest growing companies within the retail sector, demonstrated by their expanding margins and strong top and bottom line growth. Given investors are paying higher prices for companies with similar growth profiles this leads us to the opinion that Aritzia is undervalued.

For example, Lululemon shares a similar growth profile and expansion plan, in fact growing slower than Aritzia, but has an EV/EBITDA multiple of 27.08x compared to Aritzia’s 17.16x. Aritzia has significant potential for growth in the upcoming years, and this model supports our buy recommendation, as they are currently undervalued on the market relative to similar companies trading at worse multiples.

8.2 Discounted Cash Flow Analysis

To support the qualitative research conducted, a discounted cash flow model was built to project the future cash flows and discount them back at their weight average cost of capital ("WACC") to find intrinsic value, and therefore share price, for Aritzia. The key idea behind this model is that over time investment performance converges with business performance, as stock prices over time gravitate towards their intrinsic value. Simply put, if the business is successful the investment will be successful as well. An investor should be focused on calculating whether a portion of an attractive business is worth more than its market price.

Aritzia’s intrinsic value for their shares was calculated to be $24.55/share, implying a 31% potential upside. This investment rating is designed to provide an investor with a stable and high-quality company with the potential to provide strong upside. Their share price will not jump drastic amounts, but Aritzia is a solid foundation builder for any portfolio, offering a lower risk profile and consistent returns. Additionally, most investors are concerned about an upcoming recession or economic downturn, especially within the retail sector, trimming down the investor optimism factored into the current price. This translates to a discounted price and greater potential returns overall.

9.0 Catalysts

9.1 Rapid international adoption

Aritzia’s expansions into international markets, particularly the US and China, offering significant growth opportunities. Should the international markets, particularly China, rapidly adopt Aritzia’s products at a greater than anticipated rate both sales and share price will likely increase dramatically.

9.2 Unsponsored celebrity endorsements

Aritzia has already experienced significant benefits attributable to unsponsored and unanticipated celebrity endorsement. Most notably Meghan Markle wore an Aritzia piece to a charity event causing a jump in share price and sales. Should celebrities of this caliber continue to wear or begin to wear Aritzia clothing it is reasonable to assume a similar reaction in price and sales will occur.

10.0 Risks

10.1 International Expansion

Aritzia’s management team actively assesses both internal and external risks and implements strategic initiatives to address and fix any potential threats. Their expansion into the United States has recently accelerated and delivered promising results in key retail markets. As Aritzia continues to enter new markets, there is the potential risk that they are less productive or profitable than projected.

10.2 Shift in economic stability

Changes in the macroeconomic backdrop could also present potential difficulties, in both the exchange rate and employment rates. A stronger Canadian dollar would negatively impact reported results. Additionally, rising unemployment in Canada and the United States would decrease consumer disposable income and could have a significant impact on Aritzia’s top-line growth, as due to the nature of their sub-sector their products are an expensive discretionary purchase. Consumers may opt to shop at more economical stores in a harsher economic environment, sacrificing style for their wallet.

11.0 Conclusion

A strong business possesses durable competitive strengths, able and high-grade management, good returns on the net tangible assets required to operate the business, opportunities for internal growth at attractive returns and finally a sensible purchase price. We believe Aritzia possesses all these traits and henceforth presents a potential investment opportunity and buy rating with a price target at $24.55.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.