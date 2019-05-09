Technically Speaking For May 9

Despite its best efforts, the administration's trade war efforts won't have any impact on the trade deficit.

The China-US trade negotiation situation is "fluid". On the good news front, the administration has ruled it won't apply increased tariffs to goods that are in transit by Friday. This effectively delays the date of implementation by 2-4 weeks. And talks are still ongoing, which means a resolution could always occur. But the damage is starting to accumulate. Chinese stocks are lower, as is its currency. Safe haven assets are catching a bid. Industrials and basic materials - two sectors with a large international exposure - are off in the latest selloff. Many electronic components are made in China, which is negatively impacting semiconductors, which, in turn, is hurting technology shares. Emerging market shares are also taking it on the chin.

The administration's efforts to lower the trade deficit are having no impact. Here's the chart of the US trade deficit from today's BEA report: The reason is simple: comparative advantage and the difference between the development stages of China and the US. Comparative advantage simply says one country can more efficiently produce certain goods. For decades, China's emerging market status meant its labor costs were low, which they leveraged to become the world's manufacturer. Combine that with the U.S.' higher standard of living, which means the U.S. demanded Chinese-produced goods. Now, after years of implementation, companies have incorporated this relationship into their supply chains; upending it is at best a difficult task.

Earlier today, Danielle DiMartino Booth re-published a Bloomberg column that argued the US Consumer is Struggling. The article contained three charts: The left chart is very interesting; it shows the large impact of the decline in tax refund payments due to tax law changes. The middle chart shows that consumer stress is starting to increase, as evidenced by a modest pick-up in credit card charge offs. The right chart shows the decline in the percentage contribution of consumer spending to GDP growth. There are a few counter-arguments to her assertion. First, retail sales - which dipped at the beginning of the year - have rebounded. Second, average hourly earnings are increasing at their fastest pace this expansion. Still, Ms. Booth's observations are worth considering.

Turning to the markets, we have today's performance table: Considering how the day started, the end results aren't too bad. The Treasury market was up modestly, which is to be expected in the current environment. At the other end of the table is the QQQ, which was off a modest 0.52%. The IWC was the only equity index to rally; it was up fractionally.

However, the charts still point to a selloff. Let's start with the 5-day time frame:

The overall trend is lower. The pattern is pretty consistent; there's been a gap lower in three of the last trading sessions, which is followed by a modest rally during that day's session. It could be worse - see the performance on May 7 when the market kept heading lower after an opening gap down. The overall pattern, however, remains: a series of lower lows and lower high. In contrast, the Treasury market is consistently moving higher, indicating a flight to safety is in place.

The 30-day charts show the extent of the damage:

The SPYs upward trend is gone; prices have broken the trend-line and are clearly moving lower.

At the same time, there are two uptrends in the IEF, further highlighting the flight to safety we're seeing in the market.

And, finally, we have the daily charts which show how the selloff is advancing:

The SPY has broken the uptrend that started at the beginning of the year. Today it sold off to the 50-day EMA and rallied a bit. Volume is higher and momentum is dropping.

The good news is that the selloff is disciplined and contained. However, notice the large amount of space between the 50 and 200 day-EMA. It's possible we could see the selling accelerate as prices seek to fill the gap.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.