Pareteum Acquires Devicescape For Mobile Alert Tech

With the acquisition, TEUM gains added capabilities to offer customers and prospects for its mobile access point connectivity solutions.

Devicescape has developed a software system that provides mobile alert notification capabilities for location-based applications.

Pareteum announced it has acquired Devicescape for $4 million in cash and stock.

Pareteum (TEUM) announced it has acquired Devicescape for $4 million.

Devicescape has developed software that allows its customers to trigger location-specific engagement on mobile phones.

With the deal, TEUM expands its solution offerings to include complementary capabilities for IoT and other applications at with service providers and end users.

San Francisco, California-based Devicescape, previously known as Instant802 Networks, was founded in 2001 and has developed a Curated Virtual Network [CVN] that triggers engagement, such as in-application advertising, reminders, or coupons, when mobile devices enter certain areas.

Devicescape’s patented CVN “adds beacon functionality without the need for new infrastructure by automatically tagging each access point with rich contextual data, including geographic location, venue type, venue name, and performance quality.”

Management is headed by CEO Dave Fraser, who has been with the firm since 2004 and has previously served in various roles at Wind River, including Chief Product Officer.

According to the company’s website, Devicescape has more than 20 million trigger access points spread across 150 countries.

Devicescape’s primary offerings include:

Presence

Engage

Connect

Investors have invested $34 million in the company and include Icon Ventures, Kleiner Perkins, August Capital, and Applied Ventures.

Market & Competition

According to a market research report by Allied Market Research, the global location-based services market is projected to reach $61.9 billion by 2022.

This represents a very strong CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) of 26.6% between 2016 and 2022.

The main drivers for this expected growth are the rapid penetration of mobile phone and the availability of cheap GPS-enabled devices.

The Asia-Pacific region is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 28.4%, although the North American region is expected to dominate in terms of market revenue during the period.

Major vendors that provide location-based engagement services include:

IBM (IBM)

Google (GOOG)

Alcatel-Lucent (ALCTL.IS)

AT&T (T)

CX Technologies

Hyp3r

Mall IQ

Acquisition Terms and Financial

Pareteum disclosed the acquisition price as $4 million, half in cash and half in stock, but didn’t file a form 8-K or provide a change in financial guidance as a result of the transaction although on the current earnings call management stated the deal would be ‘immediately financially accretive.’

A review of the firm’s most recent 10-K filing indicates that as of December 31, 2018, TEUM had $6.1 million in cash and equivalents and $29.0 million in total liabilities.

Free cash flow for the twelve months ended December 31, 2018, was a negative ($11.8 million).

In the past 12 months, TEUM’s stock price has risen 85.95% vs. the S&P 500 Index’ (SPY) rise of 5.07%, as the chart below indicates:

Analyst ratings are either ‘Buy’ or ‘Outperform’ and the consensus price target of $7.71 implies a potential upside of 71% from the stock’s current price at press time of $4.51:

Analyst sentiment in recent earnings calls peaked in 2018 but has since dropped back to evenly distributed between positive and negative comments, according to a linguistic analysis:

Commentary

TEUM has acquired Devicescape to bolster its mobile engagement offerings, particularly with its IoT customers and prospects.

As Pareteum Executive Chairman Hal Turner stated in the deal announcement,

This latest acquisition adds another dimension to the experiences Pareteum is able to power for our communication service providers, Smart City, and IoT customers through our Super API. Location awareness is set to become fundamental to mobility services and Devicescape is an excellent fit with our cloud software-based, infrastructure-free model for the provision of compelling connected experiences.

Devicescape had already been a strategic partner with TEUM’s recently acquired iPass business, so the deal represents little to no integration risk.

With the acquisition, Pareteum is expanding the addressable market by adding software-defined functionality to its mobile connectivity solutions.

