Peloton IPO: Expects To Start Phase 3 Trial In Second Half Of 2019

Peloton Therapeutics, Inc. (PLTX) is at an advanced stage of development, which will please many investors. The company expects to start patient enrollment for its Phase 3 clinical trial in the second half of 2019. Additionally, three years ago, competitors were valued at $250-500 million in their IPO. Market participants should expect a similar valuation for PLTX. With that, investors should understand that investing in biotech is very speculative. The company plans to release topline results of another clinical trial in the first half of 2020. If new data is not favorable, the share price could decline.

Business

Founded in 2010, Peloton Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing treatments for the patients with cancer and other conditions.

The company targets HIF-2α, a key factor involved in the later stages of cancer. PLTX is said to be a leader in the field of HIF-2α biology. Additionally, the prospectus mentions that PLTX is researching the first HIF-2α inhibitor drug candidate to enter into clinical development.

Read the publication below for further details on the HIF-2α:

The company's lead candidate, PT2977, is intended for the treatment of clear metastatic cell renal cell carcinoma. PT2977 is currently at Phase 2 of development. PLTX plans to start patient enrollment in an international Phase 3 clinical trial in the second half of 2019.

Additionally, the company is also testing product candidate PT2977 in patients with von Hippel-Lindau disease in the US and Europe. It expects to deliver topline results in the first half of 2020.

PLTX has also another HIF-2α inhibitor drug candidate, called PT2567, for non-oncology conditions. However, it is still at a pre-clinical stage. Market participants should focus on the development of PT2977. The results of Phase 3 clinical trial should move the share price in the future.

The image below provides the company's pipeline:

PT2977

The lead product candidate, PT2977, had potency and selectivity in different pre-clinical trials and models. As shown in the table below, a total of 55 patients with clear metastatic cell renal cell carcinoma were tested:

The product was well tolerated. Only two patients had treatment-related study drug discontinuations, and three patients had treatment-related study drug dose reductions. The table below offers further details on this matter:

Among the 55 individuals tested, 12 patients showed 30% decrease in the sum of diameters of target lesions and 31 patients showed neither sufficient shrinkage to qualify for 30% decrease nor an increase necessary to qualify for progressive illness. The images below offer further details on the results obtained:

The company is currently recruiting patients to conduct a Phase 2 clinical trial to evaluate the efficacy and safety of PT2977 in combination with cabozantinib, a VEGFR-targeting agent. The image below was taken from clinicaltrials.gov:

Market Opportunity

The American Cancer Society notes that there will be 73,820 new individuals who have kidney cancer in the United States in 2019. It is estimated that 70% to 80% of kidney tumors are renal cell carcinoma. Also, approximately 33% of the patients with renal cell carcinoma are finally diagnosed with metastatic disease. The total market was valued at $4.4 billion in 2016. The image below offers further details on the market size:

Assets

With $29 million in cash and $32 million in total assets, PLTX has, like most clinical stage biopharmaceutical companies, a decent amount of money to execute research.

The amount of property and equipment is not substantial. It is equal to $1.56 million. The company leases both offices and equipment to conduct research, which explains why the amount of owned property is low. The lines below offer further details on this matter:

See more on the assets of PLTX in the image below:

Liabilities

On the liabilities front, PLTX does not report financial debt, which is quite beneficial. The most significant liabilities are accrued clinical and development costs worth $3.2 million and accrued payroll and benefits. The table below offers further details on this matter:

With that, PLTX does report contractual obligations worth $2.9 million. The company has cash in hand to pay these obligations, so they don't represent a risk. However, investors should get to know them:

Concerning the convertible equity, PLTX did sell convertible preferred stock to finance its operations. As shown in the image below, as of December 31, 2018, the preferred stock was approximated to $149 million. However, the company expects to convert these securities as the IPO goes live, which is ideal. Bear in mind that investors will not have to worry about the potential dilution risk that convertible equity can generate. The image below offers further details on this matter:

Income Statement

The R&D expenses amounted to $31 million and $23 million in 2018 and 2017 respectively. Market participants should expect costs to increase as the company starts its Phase 3 clinical trial on product candidate PT2977. Keep in mind that the number of patients tested should increase, which will increase R&D expenses.

See the image below for more information about the top of the P&L:

Use Of Proceeds - When is the Company running out of cash?

PLTX expects to use the proceeds to finance the Phase 3 clinical trial of PT2977 and the Phase 1 trial of PT2567 among other corporate activities. The lines below offer further details on this matter:

With the proceeds from the IPO, PLTX expects to complete the Phase 3 trial of PT2977 and the Phase 1 trial of PT2567. To complete the clinical research of PT2567 and manufacture PT2977, the company will have to sell equity or use debt. New equity transactions or debt increase should create downside pressure on the stock price. It is a risk that market participants should understand. The lines below offer further details on this matter:

It is a pity that the company does not mention in the prospectus when it expects to run out of cash. Just take a look at the lines below:

It is difficult to predict the cost and timing required to complete development and obtain regulatory approval of, and commercialize, our product candidates due to, among other factors, our lack of experience with initiating, conducting and completing Phase 3 clinical trials, obtaining regulatory approval and commercializing product candidates, the rate of subject enrollment in our clinical trials, filing requirements with various regulatory agencies, clinical trial results, and the actual costs of manufacturing and supplying our product candidates." Source: Prospectus

As shown in the image below, the CFO in 2017 and 2018 was approximated to $23 million and $33 million respectively. With the purchase of property of $0.725 million in 2018, the FCF was equal to more than -$33.7 million. Assuming $169 million in cash, PLTX should run out of money in about five years.

See the image below for more details on the cash flow statement:

Competition

As the prospectus notes, there does not exist any other organization researching a drug candidate that inhibits HIF-2α. However, several companies are targeting the same indications that PT2977 targets. See below a list of competitors:

- Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY)

- Pfizer Inc. (PFE)

- Merck & Co. (MRK)

- Genentech, Inc.

- Novartis AG (NVS)

- Exelixis, Inc. (EXEL)

- Onyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

- Prometheus Laboratories, Inc.

The competitors given in the prospectus are too large to serve to assess the valuation of PLTX. Owler offers a different list of competitors. See the image below:

Owler mentions Blueprint Medicines Corporation (BPMC), OncoResponse, Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (SELB), Tarveda Therapeutics, Hansa Medical, Sitka, Jounce Therapeutics (JNCE), and Aduro BioTech, Inc. (ADRO). Among these competitors, only Selecta Biosciences, Inc. and Jounce Therapeutics are public companies and have a size similar to that of PLTX.

Like PLTX, Selecta and Jounce have product candidates at Phase 2. The images below offer their pipeline:

As shown in the image below, when Selecta and Jounce executed their IPO, they had an enterprise value of $250 million to $500 million:

With that, investors should get to know that Jounce executed its IPO at a very early stage of development. As shown in the image, it was still at Phase 1. If the underwriters decided to value Jounce at more than $500 million, PLTX, which is not at an early stage, may have a more substantial enterprise value. The image below shows the pipeline of Jounce when it executed its IPO:

Risks

Market participants should understand that biotechnological stocks are speculative. PLTX may trade, after the IPO, at more than $500 million. However, the clinical results to be released in the first half of 2020 could not be favorable, which would push the PLTX's stock price down. Note that Selecta and Jounce had an enterprise value of $250 million - $500 million at the IPO, and three years later, the total valuation is below $100 million.

Conclusion

Currently, at an advanced stage of development, PLTX should interest institutional investors. Other competitors were valued at $250 million - $500 million when their IPO went live. PLTX, which is at a more advanced stage of development, should get a similar enterprise value.

PLTX expects to commence patient enrollment for its Phase 3 clinical trial in the second half of 2019. Investors should wait a few years to see the results. With this in mind, savvy individuals may wait before investing in this name.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.