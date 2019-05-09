Lukoil: Undervalued Fundamentally And A Good Investment In 2019

The stock has good potential for the achievement of 15% added value. It is achievable due to financial and operational efficiencies.

Lukoil has strong fundamental results and undervalued vs. its peers, and its capitalization increased more than 50% in the last 1.5 years. Market participants await additional growth.

Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Aleksei Burkov as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to the SA PRO archive. Click here to find out more »

In my opinion, Lukoil's (OTCPK:LUKOY) strong fundamental results and the current macroeconomic situation reflect the dynamic nature of its share price - it has appreciated by 50% on the London Stock Exchange and the Moscow Exchange since December 2017. What's more, Lukoil will be able to increase its capitalization in 2019 because the company is traded at a discount.

But, as will be indicated below, financial and operational successes are key factors for the long-term growth of stocks. Management works well and I don't see any conflicts of interests between shareholders. Lukoil is one of the most effective companies, with sufficient reserves for trading and operating, a good macroeconomic environment, and bright financial results. There is the political factor, but it doesn't seem to be a relevant threat. All of these things I observe as positive for the company. The stock has a 15% upside potential until the end of 2019.

Company Overview

The public joint-stock company Lukoil is a vertically integrated group of energy companies based in Moscow. Its subsidiaries stretch over four continents (Europe, Africa, Asia, and North America) and provide the full cycle of extraction, manufacture, transport, and sale of oil and natural gas. Lukoil is among the leaders of the global and Russian oil and gas industry. The company holds 2% of global oil production and refining. On the international level, Lukoil has been assigned 98th place in the 16th annual Forbes Global 2000 list. The Big Three credit rating agencies rate Lukoil as stable.

Source: Investor Day March 23, 2018

Financial Results, Effectiveness, and Forecasts

The company published its 2018 annual report under IFRS, which showed the following results: Total sales grew by 35.36% in contrast with 2017. The biggest proportion of sales in crude oil and refined products demonstrated 62.75% and 24.99% growth year on year, respectively. EBITDA increased by 34.1% and amounted to 1.114.8m rubles. Profit for the period attributable to shareholders has tripled in the last three consecutive years: RUB206.794m in 2016, RUB418.805m in 2017, and RUB619.174m in 2018.

Lukoil is achieving a more profitable and effective financial position step by step. Most of its financial ratios have improved over the last few years, as you can see in the table below. Lukoil decreased its debt load and upgraded its current business model in 2017-18. Return on equity grew up to 16.4%. Free cash flow to the firm doubled, amounting to RUB555.125m. The dividend payout ratio had no sustainable uptrend. This can be explained by the growth of dividends in absolute value - Lukoil raised cash dividends by RUB400.000m (or about 41% during 2015-18). Lukoil intends to sustain capital expenditures on a fixed level RUB~500.000m. The cash available after capex can be used by Lukoil for payments to shareholders. In addition to the above, Lukoil received revenue in foreign currencies, but its capex consists of approximately 80% ruble costs in 2018, according to the company's announcements.

Source: Data compiled via Lukoil's website and author's computations, where: FCFF = free cash flow to the firm, NI = net income or profit for the period attributable to shareholders, capex = capital expenditures, CFO = cash flow from operations, EBIT = earnings before interest and taxes, EBT = earnings before taxes, EBITDA = earnings before interest and taxes and amortization, depreciation, and ROE = return on equity.

Debt-adjusted cash flow and the free cash flow coverage ratio state clearly that Lukoil has no sufficient debt and Lukoil will be able to pay 25% of dividends. Free cash flow is the cash that can be used for payments to all investors (creditors, shareholders, etc.). ROE is a percentage measure of a firm's performance and management efficiency. ROE breaks down into components such as interest burden, tax burden, EBIT margin, asset turnover, and leverage turnover. Composition of these components is ROE. When ROE grows, it is a positive signal usually. If ROE decreases, it might state that a company has a low profit margin, asset turnover or little leverage. Thus, a company has low operational efficiency. Sometimes, high ROE can be a negative signal if equity decrease and total assets remain constant. In the case of Lukoil, there are no negative signs or worsening components:

Source: Data compiled via Lukoil's website and author's computations

For example, the company's competitors' ROE in 2018 was as follows: Rosneft (OTCPK:RNFTF) at 14.65%, Gazprom (OTCPK:OGZPY) at 11.86%, Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) at 9.65%, PetroChina (NYSE:PTR) at 5.20%, BP (NYSE:BP) at 9.78%, and ENI (NYSE:ET) at 8.48%. Apparently, the growth of ROE will slow, but the company will have ROE of 19% in 2019. The buyback program helps things. Management announced a buyback program in August 2018 and plans to finish it completely by the end of 2019. This action carries significant positive implications for the stock. First, it implies that earnings per share will increase because of a reduction in the number of shares. Moreover, the company will adjust dividends to the level of inflation.

Second, the dividend yield equaled ~4% in 2018 (8% is the average ratio for oil and gas), and Lukoil plans to magnify the sum of dividends from the current level to 50% from net income under IFRS. The dividend policy of the company determines that Lukoil can pay the additional dividends in the case of oil quotes above 50$ per barrel. Third, the current free cash flow is convenient for shareholders and management. Thus, the company will be able to pay more dividends. The dividend yield will have an additional effect on Lukoil's price.

There are two possible risks for Lukoil - currency appreciation and decrease of oil prices. Both of these took place in 2016 and might happen again. The Russian government has attempted to depreciate the national currency to support domestic manufacturing since Q2 2018. However, Lukoil crossed its peak capex, and today the company has accumulated substantial cash reserves. The dividend story will keep shares up in the bullish trend.

Market Ratios and Valuation

After considering the company's financial results and analyzing them, I would like to undertake a valuation and comparison. The capital asset pricing method shows us that Lukoil is still undervalued:

CAPM assumptions: Value Comment Risk-free 2.38% U.S. 1 Year Treasury Bill Risk premium 12.25% Equity risk premium + Adj. Default Spread Market Beta 0.48 Lukoil Stock Price, Quote, History and News Market performance 2016-2019 12% This is the average annual growth of MOEX Index in 2016-19 Holding period return in 2018 52.6% Lukoil's HPR = dividends + (price at the end of year-price at the beginning year)) / price at the beginning year) - all in Russian rubles Lukoil's HPR = 225+(4997-3421)/3421 = 52.6% Expected (Holding period) return in 2019 14.7% Stock's growth of ~6.4% (I believe it can be at least market performance 2016-2019 multiplied by Beta) Price at the end of year = price at beginning year 2018 *1,064 → 5007*1,064%=5327 Forecasted Dividends: 250 rubles per share has already announced, and about 170 rubles will be interim dividends Lukoil's HPR in 2019: 420 + (5327-5007)/5007 = 14.7% Cost of equity 8,26% Cost of equity < Expected return, the stock is undervalued

Source: Author's calculations and public sources

Lukoil looks undervalued in comparison with competitors in spite of its impressive past performance. Rosneft and Gazprom are underpriced too but they don't have low net debt/EBITDA, and good solvency ratios. Lukoil can offer greater possible growth. Its EV/EBITDA is the smallest in contrast with competitors, and meanwhile, its p/e ratios are 5-20 times less than Chevron (NYSE:CVX), BP, and PetroChina. These calculations are so approximate, assumptions seem to be trivial or maybe unsophisticated, but the investment society examines Lukoil similarly here and here. Additionally, Lukoil is priced at RUB~5 400 currently, which is higher than my basic assumptions.

Source: Author's calculations and the company's data.

Global Threats to Lukoil's Performance

It is necessary to indicate some factors that can create risk for Lukoil. Investors should be aware of lesser-known threats, but Lukoil has operated under these conditions for a long time.

Demand, depletion, and the political situation are key risk factors that influence world prices. Lukoil hasn't had the Russian government or Russian officials as shareholders, in contrast to the government-owned Rosneft and Gazprom. Current sanctions are less hard than similar restrictions on other Russian oil and gas companies. In spite of these circumstances, U.S./European legislators have implemented technological and business limitations on Russian industry. As a result, sales of European oil equipment aren't allowed. Total (NYSE:TOT) was compelled to dissolve its partnership in the sphere of extracting difficult oilfields with Lukoil. However, Lukoil has succeeded in replacing most non-Russian equipment and materials. The portion of domestically produced facilities increased to 70% over the last five years. The company has adapted to working with new business realities after 2014. Lukoil doesn't carry out projects in countries with a high level of geopolitical conflicts (Venezuela, Syria, Sudan and others).

Regarding exploration and depletion, Lukoil possesses about 1% of proven world hydrocarbon reserves, 11% of national oil reserves, and 15% of Russian oil production and refining. Lukoil values its reserve base at 19 years. In other words, Lukoil can extract oil from its current oilfields for 19 years vs. 12 years for its competitors. Therefore, the reduction of prices is the only serious threat for Lukoil, though forecasts give me hope for moderate optimism. Forecast oil prices fluctuate within the range of ~$65-$68 per barrel. Venezuela, Libya, and Iran can give strength to an uptrend. Lukoil recognized this situation and scheduled ordinary operations at $50 per barrel. These threats might slow down the company's long-term growth, but the company manages risk well. These risks are classic issues for the oil and gas industry, but in my view neither political action nor downward oil will affect Lukoil significantly in 2019.

Conclusion

Lukoil could suffer from the geopolitical tension between Russia and the EU/U.S., but to a lesser degree than other Russian state-owned companies. Lukoil is out of government control, but stocks are risky. If you are a Russian investor, you could consider security as a defensive asset against the appreciation of the Russian currency. The appreciation of the Russian ruble will erode the value of security for international investors. Lukoil has experienced a period of lower debt load and good FCFF/liquidity ratios. There are no significant threats to the company's financial stability and dividends in the next two years. I consider ~19% of the average ROE, ~10% of the dividend yield and the growth of shares' value to give Lukoil an upside potential of 15% in 2019.

Disclosure: I am/we are long LUKOY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.