Elevated Risk For Cisco Systems Ahead Of Earnings

Cisco Systems (CSCO) is set to release fiscal third-quarter earnings results after the closing bell on Wednesday. The networking equipment maker rallied almost 45% from its December low to its recent high, but the Smartstops proprietary software recently generated an elevated risk alert and a topping formation developed on the weekly chart. This is especially troubling ahead of the earnings report.

Elevated Risk

During the week of April 15, Cisco opened at $56.40 and then jumped as high as $57.52 before falling back down and closing at $56.40. This type of trading action after a prolonged rally is generally viewed as a bearish sign by technical analysts and especially when the following time period confirms the pattern with a move lower. In candlestick analysis this candles are called spinning tops. Since this pattern formed, Cisco is down 4.7%.

The signal from our software came on May 3 when the stock fell below $54.53. In the days following the signal the stock did fall a few percentage points as the overall market moved lower and it took the stock below its 50-day moving average for the first time since January. Note, there have been 15 elevated risk alerts in the last three years.

(source: SmartStops.net Analyze Risk for CSCO)

The signal for the heightened risk came on May 3 when the stock was trading at $54.53 and it has since fallen to as low as 52.23. A modest decline and it has come at a time when the overall market has been getting hit pretty hard. Our signals are based on a number of factors and the elevated risk signal is likely to continue until after the earnings report.

The recent elevated risk alert on Cisco is the third such signal in the last 10 months and those signals have been matched by three points of normal risk. The daily chart below shows the beginning of the normal risk periods with green arrows while the elevated risk alerts are marked with the red arrows.

The stock is oversold on the daily chart currently and could bounce back. On the other hand, the stock just came out of overbought territory on the weekly chart. When the stock entered oversold territory on the daily chart back in December, it fell another 6.5% to the low, so it is possible that it will continue its current pullback.

Cisco has been Above Average on a Fundamental Basis in Recent Years

Looking at the fundamental indicators for Cisco, the company has performed relatively well—it hasn’t been great, but it has been above average. The company has been able to grow earnings by 6% per year in recent years and earnings grew by 16% in the second quarter. Analysts expect the company to grow earnings by 18% for fiscal 2019 as a whole.

Cisco’s revenue has been flat in recent years, but it did increase by 5% in the second quarter and analysts expect a 3.5% increase in the third quarter.

The consensus estimate for EPS in the third quarter is $0.77 and that would be an increase of 16.7% over last year. Historically Cisco has beaten earnings estimates by a penny or two every quarter. If the pattern continues and the actual EPS comes in at $0.78 or higher, it will mean an earnings increase of 18% at the very least.

Looking at some of the other fundamental indicators, Cisco is above average in such measures as return on equity, profit margin, and operating margin. The return on equity is at 23.2%, the profit margin is at 32.6%, and the operating margin is at 26.5%.

The stats above indicate that Cisco has a strong management team and they seem to have the company on the right path after struggling a little in fiscal 2017. Revenue fell by 2.2% in 2017, but bounced back in 2018 and grew by 1.5%. Now estimates are for revenue growth of 4.8% in 2019. Earnings were flat in 2018 and are now growing again. All of this suggests that Cisco has turned the corner from the slow growth in earnings and sales in the two previous years.

The Bottom Line on Cisco Systems

While the Smartstops software has the risk level as elevated at this time, that doesn’t mean we are bearish on Cisco for the long term. Nor are we suggesting any huge decline. The fundamentals are good and getting better and that is what you want to see when it comes to long-term investments. Even with that being said, we think investors need to be cautious at this time.

With a period of elevated risk, what that suggests is now isn’t the best time to buy the stock. If you already own the stock, you might want to take some action to protect against a downside move.

Suggested Actions Investors can Take

Going back to the daily chart we showed earlier, the $48.45 area could certainly be targeted as an entry point. That was the high in early October and again in early December. That level could now serve as a support level for the stock. To get to that price the stock would need to fall another 8.5% from where it is presently.

If you already own the stock, you might consider buying protective puts that are at the money. As of this writing, the stock is trading right at $53.00. The 53-strike puts that expire on May 31 are priced at $1.64, so you would be paying $164 to protect every 100 shares. If the stock does drop down to the support at $48.45, these same puts would have an intrinsic value of $4.55, or $455. Consider this insurance against a deeper decline. If the stock rallies, the options likely expire worthless, but we pay for homeowners and auto insurance each month in the hopes that we don’t have to use it.

If you don’t own the stock currently, but are considering adding it to your portfolio, we suggest writing out-of-the-money puts. The 50-strike puts that expire on June 21 are priced at $0.84 or $84 each. If you are considering adding 200 hundred shares, you can write two of the puts. If the stock falls below the $50 level, the stock will get put to you at $50, but you also have the premium you collected. This means your entry price is $49.16, slightly above the support level. If the stock rallies and never drops to the $50 level, you get to keep the premiums you collected.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.