Vanguard Growth ETF: One Of The Best Growth Index ETFs

The Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) is a great option for investors looking for a large-cap biased growth fund. The fund compares very favorably to its three major competitors and is arguably the best of the group. The fund is tied for the lowest expenses and follows a reasonably well constructed growth index.

Vanguard Growth ETF vs. the Competition

VUG competes mainly with three other large-cap biased growth index ETFs - iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW), Schwab US Large-Cap Growth ETF (SCHG), and the iShares Russell 1000 ETF (IWF). While the first two are solely large-cap ETFs, IWF uses the Russell 1000 which would include about 500 mid-cap stocks as well; however, the index is still weighted towards large-cap stocks, so we decided to include it in our comparison.

Fund Ticker Exp. Ratio Index Tracked iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF IWF .20% Russell 1000 Growth Index iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF IVW .18% S&P 500 Growth Index Schwab US Large-Cap Growth SCHG .04% Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index Vanguard Growth ETF VUG .04% CRSP US Large Cap Growth Index

The Vanguard and the Schwab offerings are tied for the cheapest expense ratio while the two iShares funds have substantially higher expenses on a relative basis. While each fund tracks a different index, the methodology is similar enough to yield portfolios that are substantially the same. Thus, we'll mainly focus on the two funds with the lowest expenses, VUG and SCHG.

The Vanguard fund uses the CRSP US Large Cap Growth Index. CRSP uses a complex scoring system, but the 30,000-foot view is this. The index classifies growth stocks using six criteria including two forward-looking earnings growth measures, two historical earnings growth measures, and two "quality" measures including return on assets. It ranks value stocks based primarily on a variety of valuation metrics. Stocks are then assigned a value and a growth score and weighted in the respective value or growth indices according to their scores (that is, the same stock can appear in both the value and the growth fund but weighted differently in each). If you want to read the full methodology, the link to how the indices are constructed is here.

The Schwab fund uses the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index whose methodology can be found here. The approach is similar to CSRP with six total metrics including two based on expected future earnings growth and two based on historical earnings growth. The last two measures, however, are different. Dow Jones uses the price to book ratio and the dividend yield instead of any quality metrics. As with the CSRP index, stocks are given value and growth ranking and weighted accordingly.

Despite the differences between the two and sometimes even significant differences in the individual stocks in each fund, they look and perform quite similarly. For example, Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A) (BRK.B) is one of the top holdings of the Schwab growth fund but also one of the top holding of Vanguard Value Index portfolio! Despite some significant differences, the end result is that the overall sector weightings of each fund almost the same except for a slightly lower technology weighting and slightly higher financials weighting for SCHG.

The table below shows the sector weightings (using the old sector classification system) for each of the funds as well as the Nasdaq.

(Graphic: Composite from Morningstar.com)

Despite employing slightly different methodologies, every growth fund basically ends up overweight technology and consumer cyclical stocks at the expensive of slower growing sectors like staples, utilities, and energy. Health care, industrials, and financial services end up close to their market weights give or take a few percent.

Given the similarities in sector weightings, you'd expect the performance to be similar and you'd be right.

Since the beginning of 2010, all three funds have pretty much performed the same. Surprisingly, the quality metrics incorporated in the index the VUG tracks didn't seem to help with performance as the Vanguard fund actually came in last of the three.

Summary

Despite some seemingly key differences in index construction and differences in individual holdings, all of the major growth index ETFs are sufficiently similar that investors are probably best served simply buying the one with the lowest expense ratio. That means the Vanguard offering, VUG, is one of the best choices along with Schwab's fund SCHG. While the Vanguard fund has slightly underperformed, we don't think the performance gap is large enough to worry about or put effort into speculating whether it will continue. For investors looking for a growth index fund, VUG or SCHG are the way to go.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.