McKesson: Next Stop $150

We have been long McKesson Corporation (MCK) more or less since the inception of the portfolio. We discussed in recent commentary why we remain long this stock. Apart from the attractive valuation Mckesson has at present, one just has to look at the firm's current key metrics and compare them with 2015, for example, when shares topped out at close to $240 a share.

Within the past four years, McKesson has lost almost half of its market cap. Yet, its sales over the past four quarters, for example, (MCK finishes its fiscal year in March) of $213 billion come in around $34 billion ahead of what the company reported in 2015. Yes, margins have been declining in the industry in general, but, yet, current operating profit of $3+ billion is practically on par with the same metric in 2015.

We have consistently stated that as long as the firm's price to book and sales ratios remain attractive, the firm's profit margins should take care of themselves. McKesson beat fourth quarter earnings estimates yesterday (08/05/2019) which rallied the stock-price almost 5%. Shares have tacked on more gains today. Taking this up-move into account, let's take a fresh look at the charts, starting with the long term (20 years) to see if we can gain any technical insights from the latest earnings beat.

The long-term chart looks bullish for a number of reasons. The reason why we first like to go to the 20 years is that long-term monthly charts can give us a perspective of where price is coming from. Furthermore, anything out of the ordinary with respect to how McKesson trades, for example, should only really show up on short-term charts. This is why only looking at the daily charts can sometimes not be accurate as "randomness" may come into play. The long-term chart, however, in our opinion, puts randomness to bed as fixed trends should have been well ironed out by then.

On the long-term chart, we have a strong upward trend where we have strong support at around the $70 mark. Obviously, this support level will increase as the years' pass, but it should not be broken. Shares topped out in 2015 and have been trapped in a coil since then. The important point here is that the trend-lines are converging. This triangle pattern usually ends up playing out as a continuation pattern which should mean an eventual close above that upper trend-line. Furthermore, we have divergences taking place against price on the RSI momentum oscillator which is also bullish. Moreover, the MACD looks like it is about to cross over. This key indicator has not been this depressed since the year 2000 which again demonstrates how oversold this stock looks at present.

When we go on to the weekly chart, we see that the divergences are far more transparent. Volume and momentum are excellent predictive indicators. When divergences appear, it usually means a change in trend is afoot. As the chart illustrates, momentum to the downside has been softening and buying volume continues to increase.

The daily chart shows strong volume inflows and price is now obeying. The next meaningful level of resistance for McKesson should come at around the $135 level and then something more substantial at the $150 mark. This latter resistance level is the upper trend-line on the long-term monthly chart that we discussed earlier.

We flagged in a previous article a buying signal in MCK when its 4-day moving average moved above both the 9- and 18-day. Short-term traders can remain long until we have the opposite (4-day below the 9- and 18-day).

To sum up, we believe long-term investors who have been long this name for a considerable period of time will one day have their day in the sun. The monthly and weekly charts remain bullish. Will revisit once more once shares get through the $150 mark.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MCK. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.