Daily Insider Ratings Round Up 5/8/19

|
Includes: ATNX, FUND, KMI, RGLS, WTRE
by: InsiderInsights
Summary

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 5/8/19, based on dollar value.

Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.

Proprietary Insider Company Ratings are relayed to clarify significance.

InsiderInsights' Daily Round Up articles rate the "significance" of the top 10 dollar value insider purchases and sales filed at the SEC on the Title date. Dollar value is only the most basic metric to assess the significance of an insider transaction, however, and there are many more "Significant" insider trades with lower dollar values every day in our comprehensive Daily Insider Ratings Reports, which also reach clients before the market opens each morning. In contrast, these free Round-Up articles are delayed.

We employ over a million lines of code programming and our decades of experience analyzing insider transactions to harvest, analyze, and profitably rate insider transactions in real time. When a new insider transaction occurs, our programs mathematically score the significance of the company's 3-month insider profile based on numerous criteria.

Stocks that achieve an InsiderInsights Company Rating of "Significant" and "Nearly Significant" have been independently validated to generate alpha as a group.

The intention of our Round Up articles is to both separate real insider investment intelligence from time-wasting noise, and to educate investors that - though insider transactions are indeed an excellent source of investment intelligence - it takes much more analysis than screening by dollar values to make money from insider data.

Seasonal Note: Insider trading volumes are picking up right on cue and will continue increasing into mid-May.

----------------------

On Today's Tables:

Insider trades were rated Significant at:

  • Watford Holdings (WTRE)
  • Regulus Therapeutics (RGLS)
  • Kinder Morgan (KMI)
  • Sprott Focus Trust (FUND)
  • Athenex (ATNX)

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

  • Standard Diversified (SDI)
  • AB International Group (OTCQB:ABQQ)
  • Realogy (RLGY)
  • Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (WH)
  • Strategic Education (STRA)
  • Landstar System (LSTR)
  • Intermolecular (IMI)
  • Great Lakes Dredge (GLDD)
  • Catasys (OTC:CATS)

There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases & sales) at:

  • Wyndham Destinations (WYND)
  • Seagate Technology (STX)
  • Estee Lauder (EL)
  • American Tower (AMT)

There is an IPO or Known Corporate Action at:

It's difficult to argue significance for most transactions made during IPOs or when insiders make trades during a known corporate action.

Don't agree with our Rating? Click the Company Name links in the tables below to analyze a company's or insider's full insider history yourself and reach your own conclusions!

Insider Purchases

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value

1

Kinder Richard D

CB, DIR, BO

Kinder Morgan

KMI

B

$3,894,020

2

Perceptive Adv

BO

Athenex

ATNX

B

$1,271,148

3

Schneider Ryan M

CEO, PR, DIR

Realogy

RLGY

B

$999,734

4

Lane Raymond J

DIR

Beyond Meat

BYND

JB*

$736,050

5

Standard General

BO

Standard Diversified

SDI

JB*

$481,750

6

Thompson Donald

DIR

Beyond Meat

BYND

JB*

$450,000

7

Papadopoulos S

DIR

Regulus Therapeutics

RGLS

JB*

$400,000

8

George Whitney

DIR, BO

Sprott Focus Trust

FUND

B

$351,301

9

Deng Chiyuan

CEO, DIR, BO

AB International Group

ABQQ

JB*

$280,000

10

Rathgeber John F

CEO, DIR

Watford Holdings

WTRE

B

$249,278

Insider Sales

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value

1

Zinterhofer Aerin Lauder Trust U A D 4 24 00

BO

Estee Lauder

EL

S, JS*

$465,378,629

2

Levenson Ryan

DIR

Great Lakes Dredge

GLDD

S

$6,069,177

3

Luczo Stephen J

DIR

Seagate Technology

STX

S

$4,932,801

4

Holmes Stephen P

CB, DIR

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

WH

AS

$4,212,036

5

McDonnell Raymond Karl

CEO, DIR

Strategic Education

STRA

S

$3,685,036

6

Redpoint Ventures II

BO

Intermolecular

IMI

S

$2,925,000

7

Smith David E

BO

Catasys

CATS

S

$2,713,807

8

O Malley Patrick J

VP, CCO, SO

Landstar System

LSTR

S

$2,548,876

9

Hess William H

VP, CB

American Tower

AMT

S

$2,459,091

10

Holmes Stephen P

DIR

Wyndham Destinations

WYND

AS

$2,194,318

Source: InsiderInsights.com|Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes: B=Open-market Buy; AB=10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB*=Buy indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session. S=Open-market Sale; AS=10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS*=Sale indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

Did you miss our Previous Daily Round Up?

Disclosure: I am/we are long FUND. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.