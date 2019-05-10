The Cap Rate Series: The Answer Is No Longer 9%

As you will discover throughout my cap rate series, the average cap rates across all property sectors is no longer 9%.

Over the next few weeks we plan to launch a new series called “Cap Rates in Action” in which we will highlight most major property sectors.

A cap rate – which is short for capitalization rate – is the answer you get when you divide a rental property’s net operating income by its all-inclusive purchase price.

Real estate is a business. Big business, in fact.

That’s why real estate investment trusts, or REITs, exist in the first place. Because people will pay to use someone else’s land.

They’ll pay to live there, as in the case with residential REITs of the apartment, student housing, manufactured home and single-family home variety.

They’ll pay to do business there, as with office REITs.

They’ll pay to do commerce there, as with retail REITs, from freestanding buildings to malls, to shopping centers, to shopping outlets.

For that matter, they’ll pay to:

Store a wide variety of personal things – consider the self-storage facilities you’ll find down every other road – from furniture to… a bunch of other items that’s a whole lot more interesting than furniture.

Combine storage with commerce through distribution centers, industrial-grade warehouses, and industrial facilities.

Operate medical facilities and services out of (Did you know that the hospitals and family physicians you visit probably don’t own the buildings they work in?).

Stay at in-between visiting tourist sites, attending corporate events, and/or hanging out with friends or family who don’t have room in their own real estate to let you stay with them… By this, we mean hotels and other (typically) short-term lodging opportunities.

That’s a sizable list of moneymaking real estate opportunities right there, but the list hardly ends with them. There’s also timberland REITs, infrastructure REITs, data center REITs, and specialty REITs.

And every single one of them can make some serious money. Under the right circumstances with the right guidance, of course.

Cap Rates Are an Integral Part to any REIT Analysis

Now, by law, REITs of any shape, size or focus are designed to not only make that “serious money” for their owners and operators. They’re also structured so that the investors who in many ways fund these impressive, expansive, property-based undertakings make a tidy sum as well in the form of dividend payouts.

To be sure, most REITs do indeed live up to those promises and potential.

But just because most REITs are solid and safe business opportunities doesn’t mean all of them are. Please don’t fall into the oh-so-easy trap of thinking otherwise.

I’m a huge proponent of this kind of investment opportunity. My daily articles on Seeking Alpha and other credible financial sites, my speaking engagements on TV and around the country, and my book, The Intelligent REIT Investor, prove as much. These companies are great sources of additional yearly income or money to set aside for retirement.

However, I never, ever, ever go into a real estate investment trust blind.

Instead, I look into the details of what they do. I analyze managements’ movements. And I calculate the cap rate… a simplistic yet invaluable tool that can tell me – and you – a lot about how safe or risky a REIT’s forward-thinking potential really is.

This might very well be the most important calculation you make in deciding which REITs to bank on.

That and which ones aren’t worth your time.

Calculating Cap Rate

So what's this calculation of lore?

A cap rate – which is short for capitalization rate – is the answer you get when you divide a rental property’s net operating income by its all-inclusive, bottom-line purchase price. As I explained in a Forbes article many moons ago (i.e., April 22, 2015):

There are many ways to value real estate, broadly speaking, and that consists of appraising the land and building, comparing comparable properties, (and) calculating the value based on the rents being generated.

The latter method is where cap rates come into play. By examining the actual income (or rent) that the property generates and then deducting operating expenses (not including debt costs), the investor arrives at a property-level net operating income, or NOI. Once you determine the NOI, you simply divide that by the cost of the property…

Here’s the actual formula:

Net Operating Income ÷ Current Market Value of the Asset = Cap Rate

Since net operating income may or may not be listed in black and white in a REIT’s profile on your investment data platform of choice, As for calculating the net operating income, that formula is:

Gross Operating Income - Operating Expenses = Net Operating Income

I’m not saying that this is all you need to know. Again, I look at plenty more information than this.

But I am saying that the results of these calculations could tip my professional opinion from nay to yay… or the opposite way around.

A Closer Look at Cap Rates in Action

In the first edition we will explore net lease REITs such as Realty Income (O), National Retail Properties (NNN), Vereit (VER), Store Capital (STOR), and Global Net Lease (GNL).

Then we’ll move on to healthcare REITs with coverage of the medical office building REITs such as Healthcare Trust of America (HTA) and Physicians Realty (DOC), skilled nursing REITs like Omega Healthcare (OHI) and Sabra (SBRA), and diversified REITs like Ventas (VTR) and Welltower (WELL).

Then we’ll move onto shopping center REITs, such as Kimco Realty (KIM) and Brixmor (BRX), and then industrial REITs like STAG Industrial (STAG) and Prologis (PLD), self-storage REITs like Extra Space (EXR) and Public Storage (PSA), and residential REITs such as Avalon Bay (AVB) and manufactured housing REITs such as Equity Lifestyle (ELS).

The Answer "Was" Nine

I recall reading an article over two decades ago written by a Harvard professor who taught MBA students real estate capital markets. This professor’s names was Bob Ellis, and in the article explained that he would always begin his first date of lecturing by asking students the question:

How many of you would like to make a lot of money selling properties you have been leasing?

Of course that was the attention-grabbing question and when the room became silent Ellis replied,

The answer to the final exam will be nine.

As the story goes, professor Ellis would began his series on the subject of “cap rates” and he explained that he was going to lecture on a variety of real estate asset classes (hotels, office buildings, etc...) and when he was finished, he would give a final exam in which he would ask the students

What is the average cap rate for all of the buildings we discussed?

Ellis was making a point by prompting students to grasp the concept of cap rates.

The primary lessons that he was teaching was that invariably commercial real estate valuations (using cap rates) are reset to 9% over longer periods, such that a broad portfolio of real estate (when you factor in the law of averages) is expected to be 9%.

As you will discover throughout my cap rate series, the average cap rates across all property sectors is no longer 9%. It will be interesting to discover the new norm (average cap rate across all of the property sectors) and perhaps, thanks in large part to the influence of REITs (and their low cost of capital) the new answer to Professor Ellis’ thesis is closer to seven….what do you think?

In our series on cap rates we also will offer insight into cost of capital to model profit margins (investment spreads) to highlight the REITs with the best (most sustainable) growth profiles....get ready for the next series....

(*) I could not locate the URL and the original source is referenced as follows: Steppe, Stephen M. "The Answer is Nine," Institutional Real Estate Letter 7, September 1995, 2.

