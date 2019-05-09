Gladstone Land: Solid Quarter, Forward Growth Prospects For This Inflation-Resistant REIT

I have been spending a great deal of time thinking about farmland recently as a way to protect the money that I have worked hard to earn. This is due to the fact that it shares many of the same wealth preservation qualities as gold does in that there is a finite quantity of it, so it should be relatively inflation-resistant. It is also necessary for human survival, and you can earn money from it by renting it out, which are two important characteristics that may provide it with some advantages over gold. It can be somewhat difficult to invest in, though, without having access to a considerable amount of capital. Therefore, it is nice that there are a handful of specialty trusts like Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) that seek to make the asset class available to all investors. Gladstone Land just released its first quarter 2018 earnings results, so let us take a look at them and see if the trust would make a good investment.

As my long-time readers are no doubt well aware, it is my usual practice to share the highlights from a company's earnings report before delving into an analysis of its results. This is because these highlights provide a background for the remainder of the article as well as serve as a framework for the resultant analysis. Therefore, here are the highlights from Gladstone Land's first quarter 2019 earnings results:

Gladstone Land reported total operating revenues of $7.830 million in the first quarter of 2019. This number was slightly below analysts' expectations and also represents a 2.49% decline over the $8.030 million that the company reported in the fourth quarter of 2018.

The company reported funds from operations of $2.737 million in the most recent quarter. This compares very favorably to the $2.202 million that the company reported in the previous quarter.

Gladstone Land acquired a 695-acre farm for $2.4 million in the quarter at a capitalization rate of 5.3%.

The company increased its monthly distribution by 0.11% to $0.0445 per common share.

Gladstone Land reported a net income of $108,000 in the first quarter of 2019. This compares very favorably to the $1.084 million net loss that the company reported in the fourth quarter of 2018.

The first thing that anyone reviewing the highlights is likely to notice is that Gladstone Land saw its revenues decline during the quarter. This may be somewhat unexpected as the trust did not sell any farms during the quarter. As it acquired a farm during the quarter, it actually had more property generating revenue than during the fourth quarter, so we would think that this would have actually boosted revenues. The reason that it did not is because of something known as participatory rents. What these are is a profit-sharing agreement that Gladstone Land has with the tenants, whereby the trust receives a cut of the profits from the crops grown on its land. Typically, the trust recognizes the revenues that it receives from this source in the third and fourth quarters of the year, so its revenues are normally higher during these two quarters than in the first half of the year.

Gladstone Land is always on the lookout for new farms to add to its portfolio. In fact, the trust's website includes information for landowners looking to sell their land. It should come as no surprise then that the trust acquired a 695-acre farm during the quarter. This acquisition, which was completed in late January, was of a specialty crop-producing farm in Lincoln County, Nebraska. The trust then immediately leased it back to Malmkar Farms under a long-term lease agreement. The purchase price of $2.4 million gives this purchase a minimum capitalization rate of 5.3% under the terms of the lease, which is reasonable. One of the interesting things here is that the farm grows edible beans and popcorn, which is a bit different than the berries, almonds, and other products that we see grown on the other farms owned by the trust. Therefore, we get some diversification benefits here.

While this acquisition was the only change to the trust's portfolio that would have had an effect on its quarter-over-quarter performance, Gladstone Land did acquire another farm early in the second quarter that will have an impact on its results going forward. This acquisition was a 928-acre farm in Madera County, California that grows pistachios. This crop was much more in line with what many of the company's other farms grow and upon which it bases its business model of focusing on specialty crops to avoid some of the problems that are currently plaguing grain farms. Upon the acquisition of this farm, Gladstone Land entered into a ten-year lease agreement with The Specialty Crop Company that gives the $28.6 million purchase price a 6.0% capitalization rate. This is also a fairly reasonable price to pay. The ten-year lease here is also nice since it should ensure that the property generates revenue for the trust over an extended period, and the fact that it has a participation component also provides some upside exposure to pistachio prices, which would be nice in a rising price environment and add yet another measure of protection against inflation.

We have also seen some lease changes in the first half of this year that should have a positive impact on the company's revenues going forward. In the first quarter, Gladstone Land executed lease changes on some of its farms that will reduce its annualized fixed rental revenue by $16,000, although it also adds the prospect of participatory rents to two of the leases that did not previously have such provisions. Depending on the performance of these farms, this may actually result in the trust receiving more total revenue. Meanwhile, thus far in the second quarter, Gladstone Land has executed one new lease agreement that will have the effect of boosting the company's annual fixed rental revenue by $48,000. Clearly, this is more than enough to offset the aggregate decrease that came about from the leases changes that the company made in the first quarter. The end result of this all then will clearly be a positive impact on the trust's revenues going forward, which is certainly nice to see.

The usual metric used to measure the profitability of a real estate investment trust is funds from operations, and not net income. This is due to the fact that real estate benefits from a great deal of depreciation that has a beneficial impact on taxation but also suppresses net income and hides how profitable these businesses really are. It also gives a somewhat poor amount of information regarding what these firms can afford to pay out in the form of dividends. Funds from operations is much more accurate in this regard. As mentioned in the highlights, Gladstone Land managed to increase its funds from operations fairly considerably quarter over quarter, as it went from $2.202 million to $2.737 million. After making the payments to its preferred shareholders, Gladstone Land had funds from operations of $2.136 million, which works out to $0.116 per weighted average diluted common share. At first glance, this does not appear to be sufficient for the company to cover the $0.133 per share dividend that it actually declared for the second quarter. However, once we add back in one-time non-recurring expenses like property acquisition costs and debt issuance costs, the trust would have funds from operations of $0.133 per weighted average diluted share, which tells us that it probably can afford to cover the dividend based on recurring revenue, but its coverage is extremely tight, and there is no real margin of safety here. This situation could certainly present some risks in the event of significant unexpected expenses. Nonetheless, the trust will probably be fine when we consider the impact of the California farm that it just acquired.

In conclusion, Gladstone Land offers an interesting opportunity for investors looking to protect their wealth against inflation and earn a return. Farmland is a very necessary thing with a finite supply, and Gladstone Land is one of the only ways for most investors to access it. The trust looks to be quite well run and boasts a solid yield, both of which are nice. Overall then, it looks worthy of further research.

