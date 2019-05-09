Uber Is Priced To Be A Successful Marketplace - Is It?

Many of those peers had success in monopolist environments or consolidating oligopolies – an option Uber doesn’t currently have.

High expectations are because the market is pricing in returns to reach averages for other “marketplace” businesses – rational, but not reasonable.

Uber Technologies (UBER) is the next in a line of many "Unicorn" IPOs set to launch this year, and given its historical unprofitability, bullish investors are banking on its growth story to fuel share price returns.

After seeing its smaller ride-sharing rival's IPO (Lyft (LYFT)) tank in recent months, management cut valuation targets to fall in line with market expectations, which still count on material improvements in profitability. Thus, Uber appears to be another example of overzealousness in the private equity market spilling over to public exchanges.

Uniform Accounting highlights the extent of Uber's similarities to Lyft, in terms of historical performance and market expectations. It also shows that market expectations for Uber at an $85bn valuation are not unreasonable. However, it requires a lot of work from Uber to get there, and the company may not be executing as well as they need to in order to do so.

Valuations And Market Expectations

The PVP chart below reflects the real economic performance and valuation measures of Uber Technologies, Inc. after making many major adjustments to the as-reported financials. The rationale behind Uniform Adjusted Financial Reporting Standards (UAFRS), or "Uniform Accounting", and theory supporting this model can be found here.

The four panels explain the company's historical corporate performance and valuation levels, plus consensus estimates, for forecast years, as well as what the market is currently pricing in, in terms of expectations for profitability and growth.

The apostrophe after ROA', Asset', V/A', and V/E' is the symbol for "prime", which means "adjusted" under Uniform Accounting, and these metrics will be referred to as "Uniform" throughout this report. These calculations have been modified with comprehensive adjustments to remove as-reported earnings, asset, liability, and cash flow statement inconsistencies and distortions. To better understand the PVP chart and the following discussion, please refer to our guide here.

Markets Are Already Expecting A Massive Profitability Inflection

Utilizing an anticipated $85bn market capitalization, towards the midpoint of current valuation ranges, UBER currently trades at an 8.7x Uniform P/B (Fwd V/A'). At these levels, the market is pricing in expectations for Uniform ROA to materially expand and inflect positively, improving from -28% in 2018 to 28% in 2023, accompanied by 22% Uniform Asset growth going forward, as the company continues to invest heavily into platform and market expansion, as well as diversified mobility solutions.

As an early stage company, and peer-to-peer ride sharing and meal delivery service, UBER has seen grossly negative, yet improving profitability. Uniform ROA increased from -68% in 2016 to -28% in 2018, as the firm scaled and has massively expanded its asset base. As the firm has rapidly expanded its platform, entered new markets, and forayed into new exploratory ventures, Uniform Asset growth has been robust, ranging between 31% and 47% over the past two years.

For context into the reasonableness of the above forecasts, estimates can be compared against its closest peer, the smaller ride-sharing service LYFT. In line with UBER, at an 18.4x Uniform P/B, the market is pricing in expectations for LYFT Uniform ROA to inflect from -117% in 2018 to 29% in 2023, accompanied by 34% Uniform Asset Growth. Given both companies' unprofitability, these lofty valuations suggest that markets have extremely optimistic views of the firms' prospects and their ability to execute on key drivers.

Business Model Benchmarking Helps Explain Lofty Expectations

Although expectations appear very elevated, on a deeper look, the market appears rational, if not correct, pricing Uber and Lyft to achieve the returns of other marketplace companies. These are other businesses that make their money by allowing people to transact on a digital platform, without owning the assets (i.e. inventory) themselves. Some examples are eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY), Booking Holdings (NASDAQ:BKNG) (excluded from the chart above because ROA' are so robust), Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE), Grubhub (NYSE:GRUB), Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY), Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK), Home Away (taken over by EXPE in 2015), and the Marketplace portion of Amazon's (NASDAQ:AMZN) business.

Using Uniform Accounting, we can get a better sense of benchmarking market expectations for Uber and Lyft relative to these companies. This wouldn't be possible using as-reported accounting analysis, because of the incomparability of accounting statements across these companies. Issues with merger and acquisition accounting, differing approaches to stock option expense, R&D investment accounting, operating versus excess cash, and other issues make as-reported metrics incomparable for these companies.

At current forecast UBER IPO valuations, and at Lyft's current prices, market expectations are not irrational. The market is just pricing these companies to have continued strong growth and to see Uniform ROA reach average levels for these marketplace-type businesses. They do not have to be best-in-class for the economics of these businesses, just roughly average.

However, although market expectations are rational, a deeper look at Uber's performance signal that rational and reasonable may not be the same thing.

There Is A Long Road Before Uber Has Marketplace Peer-Level Profitability

At current valuations, markets are optimistic that UBER can sustain active rider base growth and improve volume per rider going forward, without needing to subsidize rides. Additionally, the market is optimistic the firm can improve its take rate to propel high profitability, by cutting back on driver incentives and customer promotions. Moreover, the market believes UBER's on-demand model and proficiency in mobility solutions can help lead to growth opportunities across other industries, such as freight.

However, as other articles have highlighted, there are significant issues with the underlying KPIs for Uber. The company is struggling to execute on all the key drivers of the business that would drive them to reach marketplace average ROA levels.

Overall, to justify current valuations and just meet market expectations, the firm must successfully improve all three value drivers; margins, asset efficiency, and sales growth. However, the firm is unlikely to achieve this due to the contradictory factors they are facing.

As an example, while a decrease in incentives and promotions should lead to higher take rates, the potential corresponding increase in customer dissatisfaction, as admitted by the firm, may limit margin upside due to higher customer acquisition and employee retention costs. In addition, while automated vehicle technology may also expand margins, the scale of a self-driving car fleet may put pressure on asset efficiency.

Furthermore, when looking at UBER's historical sales, margins, and turns trends, expectations for material expansion and an inflection in Uniform ROA start to look more unreasonable.

Historically, negative profitability has been driven by grossly negative Uniform Earnings Margin, despite improvements in Uniform Asset Turns. Uniform Margins have been consistently negative, even though there have been material improvements, increasing from -56% in 2016 to -16% in 2018. Meanwhile, after increasing from 1.2x in 2016 to 1.8x in 2017, Uniform Turns momentum has stalled, as they have declined marginally to 1.7x in 2018. More concerning, sales growth has slowed over the last year, collapsing from 106% in 2017 to 42% in 2018, dampening the appeal of UBER's long-touted growth story.

At current valuations, markets are pricing in expectations for Uniform Margin to continue to improve materially and inflect positively, coupled with a resumption of improvements in Uniform Turns, which seems overly optimistic, given historical performance and pricing pressures.

In addition, UBER's historical margins, turns, and sales trends look virtually identical to rival LYFT's. As seen below, LYFT's Uniform Margins have been consistently negative, despite material improvements, while Uniform Turns have also marginally declined, following significant expansion. Moreover, sales growth has slowed significantly for LYFT over the past year, as well.

The similarity in trends for LYFT and UBER, as they face many of the same challenges, also highlight the headwinds they both face to solve their problems. If both companies are attempting to solve their issues in the same ways, as they both first face public scrutiny, they will both struggle to achieve their goals, and achieve the returns that most mature marketplace companies have achieved.

This is especially true as many of those marketplace companies are either monopolies or oligopolies that succeeded, not by competing head to head but by consolidating weaker competitors, of which UBER and LYFT have no other options than to look at each other right now…

Conclusion

UBER's valuations are not at all unreasonable. In fact, the market is just using sensible comps to understand what UBER could achieve. However, there are significant operating issues UBER is already facing that make it unlikely they'll achieve returns in line with comps in the foreseeable future, which point to the reason for pessimism for UBER as they IPO.

