Mylan: The Free Fall Continues

Mylan corporate office. Source: Fortune

Mylan (MYL) reported Q1 revenue of $2.5 billion, non-GAAP EPS of $0.82, and GAAP EPS of -$0.05. The company beat on non-GAAP EPS but missed on revenue by about $200 million. MYL is down by double digits post-earnings. I had the following takeaways on the quarter.

Mylan's Top Line Continues To Falter

Mylan's total revenue of $2.5 billion was down by 7% Y/Y. This follows a single-digit revenue decline last quarter. Competitors like Teva (TEVA) and Endo International (ENDP) have also experienced sharp declines in their generics revenue. Management chalked up the revenue miss to FX headwinds and serialization efforts throughout Europe. However, the company's top line has been in decline for a while.

Large institutions have been consolidating and using their buying power to command lower prices for generics. The FDA has also streamlined the approval process for generic drugs, which has created heightened competition in the sector. In effect, Mylan's North America generics business is getting hit from all sides.

Revenue from North America and Europe fell Y/Y by 6% and 14%, respectively. Revenue from the rest of the world ("ROW") grew by low-single digits. Lower volume and the impact of Morgantown remediation activities negatively impacted North America. New sales of Wixela and Fulphila and market share gains by generic Copaxone helped offset some of the decline. At 38% of total revenue, North America is Mylan's largest region. Until generics pricing power improves, the region could continue to face headwinds.

Revenue from Europe was down due to lower volumes, the timing of certain purchases, and, in some instances, lower pricing. Overall, the continued diminution in Mylan's top line does not bode well.

Falling Margins

The loss of scale and the decline in high-margin products like EpiPens have punished the company's margins. Gross margin was 32% in Q1, a decline of 500 basis points compared to that of the year earlier period. R&D and SG&A expenses were a combined 31% of revenue, flat Y/Y. The company was able to gain consistency in its cost structure by cutting R&D expenses. If it keeps cutting R&D spending, will there be anything left in the till for future growth? Mylan has proven the ability to provide generic versions of complex drugs like Teva's Copaxone, but it needs more wins like that. The company has invested heavily in SG&A costs in order to support its top line. Future investments in the sales function are expected.

EBITDA of $542 million was down 19% Y/Y. EBITDA margin of 22% was off by about 300 basis points compared to the year earlier period. Revenue and margin declines have created a double-negative effect on Mylan's financial results, and the phenomenon may not abate anytime soon.

Revenue Growth Could Accelerate In The Second Half Of 2019

Management guided that total 2019 revenue would be in the $11.5 billion to $12.5 billion range. To meet the low end of the range, the company would have to generate about $9 billion in revenue over the next three quarters. That would equate to an average of $3 billion in quarterly revenue going forward, or 20% higher than the $2.5 billion reported in Q1. If revenue growth accelerates as expected, it could help sentiment for the stock. However, much is determined on whether or not margins continue to contract. Falling margins could indicate the company is working extremely hard in order to book new business.

Conclusion

MYL trades at nearly 9x run-rate EBITDA (last two quarters annualized), which could be considered robust, given the deterioration in its core business. MYL is down by over 40% Y/Y. I expect the company to face more headwinds in the future. Sell MYL.

Disclosure: I am/we are short TEVA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am long ENDP.