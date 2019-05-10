EOG Resources Steadily Becoming A Dividend Growth Play

Image Source: EOG Resources – IR Presentation

By Callum Turcan

EOG Resources Inc (EOG) is often viewed as one of the best upstream “shale” operators around. More specifically, EOG Resources is well-known for effectively utilizing hydraulic fracturing and horizontal drilling to unlock vast amounts of oil & gas from hydrocarbon-bearing formations deep underground. What differentiates EOG Resources from the herd is the company has proven it can be consistently profitable in the new normal for the raw energy resource world. EOG Resources has posted a net profit on both a GAAP and adjusted (non-GAAP) basis since the start of 2017. Its last quarterly loss was back in the final quarter of 2016, keeping in mind the nadir of the oil pricing crash occurred in 2015 – 2016. That consistency is primarily what enabled management to continue raising EOG Resources’ dividend during its latest earnings cycle, and the firm now yields 1.2% on a forward-looking basis.

Earnings Overview

Last quarter, EOG Resources posted $635 million in GAAP net income, broadly flat with year-ago levels. EOG Resources’ production base jumped from 660,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day to 774,000 BOE/d during this period, but significantly weaker raw energy resource pricing held down its financial performance. This is to be expected in a price-taking industry, where external factors play an outsize role in EOG Resources’ performance on a quarterly basis. It’s only over the long-haul that stronger upstream operators can differentiate themselves from the rest of the pack. While EOG Resources’ natural gas realizations firmed up a tad, its natural gas liquids realizations plummeted as did its crude oil and condensate realizations last quarter.

Keep in mind key pricing benchmarks, namely West Texas Intermediate and Brent, tanked during the final months of 2018 and didn’t start to seriously recover until the latter part of the first quarter of this year. Weakening crude oil pricing benchmarks puts downward pressure on key natural gas liquids (butane, propane, ethane, isobutane, and natural gasoline) pricing benchmarks, including the Mont Belvieu benchmark (which is based on supplies to a major fractionation hub near Houston in Texas that sits along the U.S. Gulf Coast). Liquid hydrocarbons represent the bulk of EOG Resources’ revenue generation and its growth trajectory.

As WTI and Brent rallied during the start of the second quarter of 2019, EOG Resources’ next earnings report should be a lucrative one, but note that doesn’t necessarily change the intrinsic value of the company over the long-haul. Only a structural shift upwards in the price of crude oil and other raw energy resources on the global market would have a lasting effect, short-term upward movements are just that.

Debt Reduction and Dividend Growth

EOG Resources’ management team understands short-term upward movements in raw energy resource prices may not last forever, which is why the company has been steadily chipping away at its debt load. At the end of the first quarter of 2016, EOG Resources’ net debt load stood at $6.3 billion ($7.0 billion in total debt less $0.7 billion in cash and cash equivalents). By the end of the first quarter of 2019, that had been reduced to $4.9 billion (just under $6.1 billion in total debt less slightly more than $1.1 billion in cash & cash equivalents). This upcoming June, EOG Resources has $0.9 billion in debt coming due, which the firm intends to pay off with cash on hand. Deleveraging efforts have seen EOG Resources’ net debt to capitalization ratio drop from 28% at the end of 2016 to 20% as of the end of its latest quarter.

In 2016, EOG Resources was not free cash flow positive as $2.6 billion in capital expenditures (defined as ‘Additions to Oil and Gas Properties’ plus ‘Additions to Other Property, Plant and Equipment’) clearly outstripped $2.4 billion in net operating cash flow. That changed in 2017, as EOG Resources’ $4.1 billion in capital expenditures were fully covered by $4.3 billion in net operating cash flow. However, that wasn’t enough to fully cover $0.4 billion in dividend payments. It’s important to note that EOG Resources raised over $1.3 billion in cash through divestments in 2016 and 2017 combined, which was used to help cover its dividend payments and negative free cash flow generation.

Last year, things began to change (largely a product of sharply higher raw energy resource prices in 2018 versus 2016 and 2017 levels, aided by the uplift from cost cutting endeavors and operational improvements) as EOG Resources’ net operating cash flow jumped up to $7.8 billion while its capital expenditures came in at $6.1 billion. Dividend payments of $0.4 billion were fully covered by $1.7 billion in free cash flow, with the remainder going towards bulking up EOG Resources’ balance sheet and paying off a tranche of its debt load during the final quarter of 2018.

Image Shown: EOG Resources plans to keep its capital expenditure budget at $6.3 billion this year to take advantage of higher oil prices. Just as importantly, the company expects it can generate meaningful free cash flow at $60 WTI. Image Source: EOG Resources – IR Presentation

EOG Resources increased its quarterly payout by 31% during its latest earnings report, pushing its per share payout to $1.15 on an annualized basis. This is a continuation of an emerging dividend growth story that started in the beginning of 2018. Part of that had to do with EOG Resources leaving its $6.3 billion capital expenditure budget at the midpoint of guidance unchanged for 2019, even after the bounce up in global oil prices, enabling better free cash flow generation. As an aside, note that once again, EOG Resources is boosting its capital expenditures on an annual basis as the “shale treadmill” compels unconventional upstream players to continue investing more and more in their asset bases to offset very step production declines from new unconventional wells.

That budget and the related completion activity (EOG Resources plans to complete 740 net wells this year) will see EOG Resources’ domestic oil output rise by 12 – 16% this year on an annual basis, enabling better cash flow generation in the event raw energy resource prices cooperate. If WTI averages $50 this year, EOG Resources expects to break even on a cash flow basis. Raise the average WTI assumption up to $60+, and EOG Resources expects to be materially free cash flow positive in 2019.

As a sign that EOG Resources’ debt reduction efforts are having a real effect, note that Moody’s Corporation upgraded the upstream firm’s investment grade credit rating to A3 with a stable outlook in April 2019. Having an investment grade credit rating is very important in the oil and gas world because when the going gets tough, often these firms need to turn to capital markets for support (as EOG Resources did during the most recent major raw energy resource pricing downturn).

Not having an investment grade credit rating on top of having the broader oil & gas market turn against you leaves weaker upstream firms in a very precarious position, something EOG Resources hopes to avoid. Moody’s expects EOG Resources to post “sector leading capital returns” through 2021, a product of the firm’s quality asset base, operational prowess, and fiscally responsible management team. EOG Resources brought up the credit rating upgrade during its latest conference call, commenting that:

I’m happy to report Moody’s recognized EOG's growing financial strength last month upgrading EOG's credit rating to A3 with the stable outlook. To quote the Moody’s press release announcing the upgrade the company stated: The upgrade of EOG's rating into the A category recognizes the company’s high capital productivity, backed by operating excellence and a long-life high-quality asset base that will continue to underpin the strong credit profile and that a number of oil price scenarios. The A3 rating is also supported by the company’s conservative financial policies.

We are very supportive of management’s plan to use free cash flow to pay down debt. Having a smaller net debt load makes dividend growth easier, makes maintaining an existing dividend easier, bolsters cash flow generation capabilities, and improves the bottom-line. The impetus behind this decision seems to stem from EOG Resources recognizing that heavily indebted firms operating at the mercy of capricious raw energy resource prices are doomed to fail, or at least generate minimal to no shareholder value, over the long-run.

Possible Source of Influence and Implications Going Forward

ConocoPhillips (COP) may have been a source of inspiration for some of EOG Resources’ decisions considering; both are giants in America’s shale patch (and operate in many of the same basins), both possess sizable international operations (EOG Resources has a major upstream presence in Trinidad & Tobago) and both are pure upstream players with top tier management teams that focus on conservative fiscal and capital allocation policies. By that I’m referring to the fact that there are many similarities between ConocoPhillips and EOG Resources, and due to ConocoPhillips’ prominence in the upstream space, it’s very likely EOG Resources was well aware of ConocoPhillips’ business strategies.

The super-independent ConocoPhillips aggressively sold off uneconomical, unwanted, and non-core properties over the past several years to pivot towards more lucrative opportunities. A large portion of those proceeds went towards debt reduction, along with a decent chunk being allocated towards share buybacks. Free cash flow generation, a product of ConocoPhillips’ fiscal discipline and quality asset base, has also been key and that can’t be understated. EOG Resources didn’t pursue as aggressive as a divestment program as ConocoPhillips, but it did raise a material amount selling off non-core acreage and it has pivoted to developing only its most lucrative opportunities going forward.

When put into action, the aforementioned strategy saw ConocoPhillips’ net debt load of $22.5 billion at the end of 2015 shift down to $8.8 billion by the end of 2018. Its net debt load moved even lower during the first quarter of 2019, touching $8.5 billion. Those figures don’t include ConocoPhillips’ stake in Cenovus Energy Inc (CVE). It’s worth noting that shares of COP have performed well, relatively speaking for an upstream player, over the past couple of years while many of its upstream-only peers have not.

Data by YCharts

Conceivably, EOG Resources may have been influenced to some degree by ConocoPhillips. That begs the question: will EOG Resources take it a step further and initiate a share buyback program once its current debt reduction program ends? Some analysts, including Susquehanna’s Biju Perincheril, seem to think so. The logic rests on EOG Resources’ potentially being very free cash flow positive over the coming years and management following ConocoPhillips’ strategy as it relates to dividend increases (meaning significant but manageable increases as market forces and balance sheet factors dictate, or in other words, EOG Resources strives towards becoming a nice dividend growth play but doesn’t seek to push through increases that aren’t sustainable in the event of a pricing downturn).

Concluding Thoughts

Image Source: Valuentum

We see EOG Resources sporting a great dividend growth trajectory with decent dividend coverage, which will improve over time if management continues to focus on net debt reduction and keeps a lid on spending going forward (as best it can within the dynamic of the shale treadmill). Share buybacks would make more sense after EOG Resources brings its net debt load down further and in the event its stock price stagnates, as we see EOG Resources trading at a modest discount to fair value as of this writing (that is based on our range of intrinsic values we have calculated for EOG Resources’, which is derived from our discounted cash flow analysis).

Share buybacks have their pros and cons, but ultimately, having a better balance sheet gives EOG Resources far more avenues to reward shareholders in the future than a marginally lower share count ever could. Only in the event that the upstream company in question is trading at a steep discount to its intrinsic value and has a good balance sheet should it consider buybacks when operating in an industry as volatile as the oil and gas space, in our view.

Keep in mind that the intrinsic value of a raw energy resource producer depends heavily on commodity price assumptions over the long-term, and in the event global oil pricing benchmarks were to structurally shift upwards (i.e. stronger than expected demand growth out of India and Southeast Asia, weaker than expected sales of EVs, etc.), that would indicate EOG Resources is trading at a sharper discount to its intrinsic value that our midpoint indicates, and vis-versa (i.e. rapid adoption of EVs, major investments in public transportation, etc.). This is a double-edged sword that cuts both ways, which is why it’s important that the firm first trade at a steep discount to its intrinsic value before considering this idea. We'd prefer shares were trading below $78, the low end of our fair value estimate range, as shown in the image above.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. Business relationship disclosure: Callum Turcan works as an independent contractor for Valuentum Securities.

Additional disclosure: This article or report and any links within are for information purposes only and should not be considered a solicitation to buy or sell any security. Valuentum is not responsible for any errors or omissions or for results obtained from the use of this article and accepts no liability for how readers may choose to utilize the content. Assumptions, opinions, and estimates are based on our judgment as of the date of the article and are subject to change without notice.