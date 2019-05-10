AT&T: Using Content For Long-Term Value

Introduction

AT&T (T) is one of the most debated stocks on Seeking Alpha, it seems. The reason for that boils down to two things: debt and the entry into a filmed entertainment-based business model. The company's dividend yield dominates most investment theses surrounding the shares, and most shareholders/observers don't want that aspect to be put at risk in even the slightest of manners.

This will be the perspective from which I look at the most recent quarterly earnings report. To that end, there are three issues to focus on: cash flow, deleveraging, and WarnerMedia's performance in the marketplace (including how Disney (DIS) is changing the current media game via its upcoming streaming suite). I'm going to present a few stats for reference, followed by a big-picture discussion of where the company may go from here and what that means for the stock. I believe AT&T is a long-term buy based on the current dividend yield and the addition of WarnerMedia assets.

Q1 Numbers

The company reported first-quarter results last month. Adjusted earnings per share on a diluted basis barely moved at $0.86 versus $0.85. This performance was driven by Time Warner acquisition complexities, but please note that the top line increased over 17% to $44.8 billion and operating income jumped 16% to $7.2 billion because of the addition of those media assets. On an adjusted basis, operating income was up 28% to $9.6 billion.

So far, so good, but what everyone wants to study is the cash flow performance, and rightfully so, given the income nature of the stock. Operational cash flow increased 24% to $11 billion. This increase was powered in part by the Time Warner assets, a fact that reflects the reasoning behind the acquisition. Free cash flow was $5.9 billion, and taking into account dividend obligations of $3.7 billion, that number was reduced to $2.2 billion.

Debt

The company has exposed itself to a high debt level over time so as to access high-quality assets like the former Time Warner media business. As it stands now, AT&T possesses a long-term obligation of $163 billion.

By the end of the year, the company is targeting a debt level of $150 billion. Management says that level will imply a 75% reduction of the $40 billion acquisition cost for Time Warner.

The company paid over $2 billion in interest expense during the quarter. It also deleveraged by $2.3 billion over the last three months.

Discussion

AT&T, in my opinion, needed to add filmed entertainment/content assets to its overall telecommunications/distribution portfolio to not only take advantage of its platforms to a full degree, but also to create new revenue streams that will allow the company to hedge against its core businesses. Anyone who has read my articles knows that I believe storytelling to be a very valuable asset, more valuable than at any other time in media history because of the new technologies that have been developed over the past couple decades.

Management's main focus right now is maintaining the dividend. It plans on identifying things it owns that it can sell. Recently, the company sold its investment stake in Hulu back to majority owner Disney. That produced over $1.4 billion for use. The company also engaged a sale/leaseback transaction for property it owned, which will generate $2.2 billion. Shareholders should look upon these moves with confidence and appreciate management's attitude toward raising money through asset sales. Admittedly, the Hulu stake sale is a bit of a regretful action from one point of view, as I personally think Disney's service will appreciate significantly over time. AT&T, however, is arguably better off raising as much money as it can to satisfy all the income investors who hold the stock.

Bringing the debt down by about $20 billion this year is a good start. Hopefully, management can accelerate the process by finding more stuff to sell. The company should also mine the Warner Bros. library, both on the film side and the television side, to see if there are groups of content that can be licensed out (or outright sold) to third parties for the purposes of monetization. While the company is gearing up to launch its own streaming service (I'll keep that singular for now, but I think over time there will be more than one), it will probably follow the model of focusing on original content and recent content to power its subscription base; older content can best be utilized by selling it or licensing it in a nonexclusive manner (i.e., have it appear on the WarnerMedia service as well as on other platforms). Many years ago, Viacom's (VIA, VIAB) Paramount divested itself of the old DreamWorks SKG library for $900 million, retaining an option to buy it back some years later (which it eventually did, although the buyer exercised its own option). That transaction was a bit complex, in that all rights weren't given up, including distribution rights. We don't want to get sidetracked by that, however; my ultimate point is that management will hopefully be diligent in pursuing any and all asset sales/transactions that can raise money quickly.

If you accept that AT&T is indeed serious about debt reduction (I have at this time), then you can begin to think more and more about the value of Time Warner, now known as WarnerMedia. As seen from the stats described above, the business is already adding to the revenue count. Furthermore, WarnerMedia has a significant shot of growing over time given the cast of characters which it can exploit (DC superheroes, television properties such as Game of Thrones and Supernatural, etc.). The studio also has a low-/mid-budget horror film business model doing well in the marketplace. One example is the recent movie The Curse of La Llorona, which has captured over $100 million in worldwide ticket sales against a reported $9 million budget. WarnerMedia continues to produce movies and hours of television, all of it fresh content to power a few streaming products.

Now that the studio is in a different set of hands, my feeling is there will be a redoubling of efforts to ensure that the jewel asset is on a path to vigorous growth. According to the 10-K at the investors site, page 74, WarnerMedia, which is reported as segments Turner, HBO, and Warner Bros., as well as the Other category, contributed $5.7 billion in profits. Net income in 2018 was over $19 billion. AT&T credited WarnerMedia with 15% of operating income. (The acquisition was completed in the middle of June 2018, with results from the segment contributing beyond that time frame.) During the first quarter, WarnerMedia contributed $2.3 billion in segment profit. That represented pro forma growth of over 11% (revenues grew over 3%).

Conclusion

WarnerMedia is ready to deliver growing profits. AT&T is ready to work on debt reduction. Given the dividend yield of better than 6%, I'm calling the stock a long-term buy based on the WarnerMedia buy and the core telecommunications business. We can consider management's plan for cash flow, which is to have $20 billion left over after capital investment and dividends have been satisfied and targeted sales of its asset portfolio are achieved. In other words, according to plan, the stock's dividend is considered safe. Some pundits may disagree with the overall thesis here; in fact, here is an article explaining risks and opportunity costs from the past vis a vis the stock. All good points.

For me, I'm comfortable with the current plan and the expression of confidence by management. Interestingly, as a bit of obiter dictum, the big story of the dividend is something I've thought about quite extensively. I read a fascinating article by Stéphane Maes about cutting the dividend. It made me think, thought-experiment style, of how much quicker the debt would be reduced by suspending the payout for several quarters. After some time of no yield, the stock could return to its income roots. I don't believe this would ever happen, as the reaction by the market on the stock would probably be quite brutal, but AT&T is in something of an inflection point moment if it plays the acquisition correctly, and relief of pressure from the dividend would go a long way toward helping things along.

But AT&T, in my opinion, can pay the dividend - and it will (I hope management at least doesn't grow the dividend too significantly for a couple years). What shareholders want to watch is the rate of debt reduction the rest of the year and the amount of asset sales which the company engages. That is the real tale here. As long as all of that is taken care of, the WarnerMedia acquisition will be nothing but additive in terms of value. Shareholders can get true growth and income from a nascent media concern that has an opportunity to really make its mark in Hollywood in the coming years.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DIS, T. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.