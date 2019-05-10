Dropbox Delivers: This Could Be A Good Entry Point

Dropbox (DBX) has finally caught a break this year.

After a messy 4Q18 earnings report that put in question the San Francisco-based company's near-term earnings potential, the first quarter results and outlook seemed much more encouraging. Revenues of $385.6 million exceeded consensus expectations by about $4 million. Meanwhile, adjusted EPS of $0.10, 25% higher YOY, topped estimates by four cents.

Credit: Sequoia

Top-line momentum, never much of a concern in the minds of most investors, once again, did not disappoint. Dropbox experienced solid growth in both number of paying subscribers and ARPU (a measure of per-user revenue), that was on par with recent trends. See chart below.

Central to a bullish thesis on this stock is the company's ability to convert free accounts into paying customers at a solid pace - keep in mind that non-paying users add up to a sizable group of more than 500 million at a current penetration rate of only 2% to 3%. As far as I can tell, Dropbox seems to be doing a competent job on this front, aided by continuous product development (Events, Paper, etc.) and acquisitions (HelloSign).

Source: DM Martins Research estimates and company's reported data

Also noteworthy was the 6% YOY increase in ARPU, the second best quarterly growth rate since the end of 2016 at least. I find the per-unit revenue expansion acceleration (vs. +3% in 1Q18 and -2% in 1Q17) highly encouraging and supportive of my bullish stance towards the company and stock. Gradually improving ARPU should have a double-whammy, positive impact on both revenues and gross margin.

Not overly surprising, non-GAAP op margin of 10.1% continued its march lower, the result of (1) investments in data infrastructure and (2) the overlapping costs associated with the new HQ, both discussed last quarter. I will keep an eye on the profitability trend over the next few quarters, as margins should start to improve once again towards the end of 2019.

At least management's 50-bp increase in the full-year op margin guidance seems to suggest some optimism coming from within the company.

This could be a good entry point

I have been holding small quantities of DBX for the past nine months, yet I have not seen my investment pay off so far. But even though shares have lost nearly one-third of their market value since I decided to jump in, I still see enough reasons to own the stock.

Dropbox is a rare, profitable (non-GAAP), young tech company that seems to have its house in order, with user base, ARPU, margins (despite the recent hiccup and growing pains), and cash flow, all heading in the right direction. It does not hurt that I have a strong bias towards investing in companies with a sustainable, recurring revenue model that might drive reliable revenue and earnings growth in the long term - the main tenet of my market-beating All-Equities SRG portfolio.

Data by YCharts

While I may have snatched shares a bit too early in the game (i.e. bad timing), I believe this could be a good entry point into a stock that is likely priced a bit too low for short-term headwinds associated with increased costs in the first half of 2019. Should Dropbox manage to deliver the $1.00/share in EPS that I once thought was achievable by 2020 (now, more of a 2021-2022 target), I believe the stock could reach a fair price of about $35 apiece within the next 24 months.

Members of my Storm-Resistant Growth community will continue to get updates on DBX (allocation updates, insights, etc.) and the performance of my "All-Equities SRG" portfolio on a regular basis. To dig deeper into how I have built a risk-diversified strategy designed and back-tested to generate market-like returns with lower risk, join my Storm-Resistant Growth group. Take advantage of the 14-day free trial, read all the content written to date and get immediate access to the community.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DBX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.