Sandstorm Gold: Pros And Cons From Q1 Earnings

I break down Sandstorm's first-quarter earnings and its outlook for 2019.

The company reported strong cash flow and made several acquisitions in Q1, but a few assets disappointed.

Sandstorm Gold: Pros and Cons to Q1 Earnings

Data by YCharts

Sandstorm Gold (SAND) has reported its first-quarter 2019 earnings. While it looks like another strong quarter at first glance, there are a few reasons to be a bit cautious on the stock here.

In the quarter, the company says it sold 14,071 gold equivalent ounces with revenue of $18.2 million, operating cash flow of $12.1 million and net income of $2.5 million.

Here's a detailed breakdown of Sandstorm's earnings report and my current thoughts on the stock.

Pros from Q1

Sandstorm had another profitable quarter. Here are some of the positive takeaways from Q1.

(A breakdown of gold ounces sold by mine and by region. Credit: Sandstorm quarterly report.)

The company produced strong cash flow of $12.1 million, and most of its earnings came from assets located in favorable mining jurisdictions, with the majority of earnings coming from Canada ($7.3 million). Streams and royalties on mines in "other countries" rose 26%, due to strong output from the Karma mine in Burkina Faso and new royalty revenue from Hounde. Note: Sandstorm will start receiving shipments on the Cerro Moro silver stream in Q2.

Net income was positive and higher compared to the same period in 2018, mainly due to a non-cash impairment charge of $4.5 million last year on its Gualcamayo royalty.

Sandstorm made two substantial acquisitions in the quarter. In January, it bought a .90% net smelter returns royalty on the Fruta del Norte gold project in Ecuador, a deal I hold a favorable view of. And in April, Sandstorm bought a gold stream and royalties on the Relief Canyon project in Nevada, a riskier deal that could provide greater returns.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) sold its Chapada mine in Brazil to Lundin Mining, which is a larger mining company that will have more capital available to explore and develop the asset.

Yamana also announced a deal to integrate its massive Agua Rica project with the infrastructure and facilities of the nearby Alumbrera mine in Catamarca province in Argentina, partnering with Newmont-Goldcorp (NEM) and Glencore (OTCPK:GLCNF). I discussed this development in more detail last month.

Sandstorm has made several acquisitions lately and plans on buying back its shares, but it has indicated that it has a lot of deals in the pipeline given the weakness in equity markets for gold companies.

The value of Sandstorm's total investments rose to $64.26 million, up from $60.1 million to start the year. This includes investments in common shares, warrants and convertible debt.

Also, Sandstorm has maintained its 2023 guidance, calling for gold equivalent production of over 140,000 ounces, which would equal 100%+ growth from its 2019 guidance.

Cons from Q1

Here are some of the not-so-positive items I've noted in the earnings report and via the conference earnings call:

Sandstorm saw fewer ounces from several of its royalties and streams. At the Santa Elana mine, it saw a 24% decrease in gold ounces sold, due to lower underground gold grades.

The Aurizona mine in Brazil is currently four months behind schedule due to unusually high rainfall, according to the company. As a result, Sandstorm has reduced its 2019 guidance to 63,000-70,000, from the previous guidance of 63,000-73,000.

At the Black Fox mine in Canada, where Sandstorm owns an 8% gold stream, the mine crushing plant was shut down for 6 weeks in Q1 due to a fire.

The company was also impacted a bit by lower base metals prices (copper, zinc and lead), as it owns a royalty on the Bracemac-McLeod mine and a stream on the Chapada mine in Brazil.

Sandstorm ended the quarter with $11.8 million in cash and $44 million in debt following its several acquisitions in Q1. While the company has $150+ million available on its revolving credit facility, I think it may have to scale back on new deals for some time to pay down some debt.

My thoughts on Sandstorm

Sandstorm made several mid-sized acquisitions in Q1 and had a decent quarter.

I think the company will have a much better second quarter, as we'll start seeing ounces delivered from Cerro Moro. But I will keep an eye on McEwen Mining (MUX) and Equinox Gold (OTCPK:EQXGF) to see whether the issues at the Black Fox mine and the Aurizona mine have been resolved.

I also expect future updates on the Hod Maden mine in Turkey, in which Sandstorm owns a 20% net profits interest. A feasibility study isn't due until early next year, but I'd expect to see some permitting or development updates soon. That is the key driver for the company's growth going forward.

I also expect Sandstorm to ramp up share buybacks soon now that it is no longer in a blackout period following the Americas Silver deal.

What did you think of Sandstorm's quarter?

Disclosure: I am/we are long SAND. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.