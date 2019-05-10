Gold Resource Is Clearly An Opportunity

I still believe GORO presents a unique opportunity at this stock price and should be accumulated.

Production for the 1Q'19 is about 10,843 Oz Au Equivalent, down 7.4% sequentially and down 9.8% compared to the same quarter a year ago.

The gold and silver producer reported earnings diluted of $0.01 per share on revenue of $26.578 million, compared with a gain per share of $0.09 on revenue of $32.151 million.

Image: The Aguila mill, Mexico

Investment Thesis

The Colorado Springs-based Gold Resource (GORO) owns two distinct properties consisting of six separate locations in Oaxaca, Mexico, and near-term gold production in Nevada called the Isabella Pearl open-pit mine expected to produce commercially at the end of June 2019.

The Nevada Isabella Pearl mine is nearly completed, and it is without a doubt the big deal when it comes to Gold Resource. The reason is simple; the new mine is expected to double the company's gold production starting H2 2019.

At the Arista mine, the company is now mining the discovery called the Switchback vein from the base up, with first higher base metals and less gold but increasing with time. The Isabella Pearl mine has poured its first gold in March and is nearly completed.

Thus, while I am disappointed with the market reaction after the first-quarter release, I believe it is essential to accumulate the stock on any weakness especially below $3.50.

Jason Reid, the CEO, said in the conference call about the Isabella Pearl project:

At our Nevada Mining Unit, Isabella Pearl Project we announced on March 25, we commenced gold processing by circulating solution on heap. About 30 days later, after the first quarter ended, we announced a major milestone by producing our first gold from the project. We did well to have produced gold in just over 10 months from breaking ground.

Production Overview

Gold Resource reached its annual production targets last year, producing 26.8K gold ounces and 1.67M silver ounces in the 12 months ended December 31, 2018, with an AISC by-product of $655 per ounce.

Gold and Silver Production snapshot. Source: Q4 Presentation

As we can see in the presentation above, Gold Resource is also an active silver miner, at least until Nevada starts to produce next year.

GORO - Balance Sheet and Production in 1Q'2019. The raw numbers

Gold Resource 2Q'17 3Q'17 4Q'17 1Q'18 2Q'18 3Q'18 4Q'18 1Q'19 Total Revenues in $ Million 21.39 31.12 33.31 32.15 30.77 24.26 28.13 26.58 Net Income in $ Million 0.86 4.58 −6.84 5.46 3.75 -0.78 0.86 0.88 EBITDA $ Million 6.48 11.67 16.05 13.03 9.78 3.56 7.10 ~5.84 (Estimated by Fun Trading) Profit margin % (0 if loss) 4.0% 14.7% 0 17.0% 17.0% 17.0% 17.0% 17.0% EPS diluted in $/share 0.02 0.08 −0.10 0.09 0.06 -0.01 0.01 0.01 Cash from operating activities in $ Million 5.02 9.48 12.13 13.96 5.50 1.36 1.44 -0.65 Capital Expenditure in $ Million 4.76 9.56 5.05 7.33 7.78 10.98 13.99 8.786 Free Cash Flow in $ Million 0.26 −0.08 7.08 6.63 -2.27 -9.618 -12.56 -9.43 (Estimated by Fun Trading) Cash and short-term investments $ Million 16.41 15.83 22.39 28.62 26.65 16.60 7.76 8.53 Long-term Debt in $ Million - 0.56 2.21 2.07 1.93 2.32 2.14 2.28 Dividend per share in $ 0.005 0.005 0.005 0.005 0.005 0.005 0.005 0.005 Shares outstanding (diluted) in Million 57.38 57.46 57.53 57.94 58.31 57.643 58.72 61.14

Balance sheet and Production discussion

1 - Gold and Silver Production details

1 - Production for the 1Q'19 is about 10,843 Oz Au Equivalent, down 7.4% sequentially and down 9.8% compared to the same quarter a year ago.

2 - The Company maintains its 2019 Annual Outlook of 27,000 gold ounces and 1.7 M silver ounces, plus or minus 10% or about 48K Oz Au Equivalent.

3 - Gold price is approximately $1,339/Oz for the 1Q'19 compared to $1,214/Oz realized in the 4Q'18. Silver is about $15.74/Oz.

4 - The company connected the Aguila project, Oaxaca, Mexico, to the federal power grid in March 2019 which will generate significant savings. Jason Reid said in the conference call:

we finally hooked to the grid power in the first quarter, which is monumental for us. The estimated savings at this point is looking like $1 million to $2 million. To give you a sense for power on a cents per kilowatt hour, the grid is $0.13 versus the diesel, which is at $0.24.

5 - Inventory has increased from $14.342 million in 4Q'18 to now $20.464 million. John Labate noted in the conference call:

We added almost $5 million of inventories mainly at Isabella Pearl. We also had about $1.5 million of dore inventory in Mexico, which we're not likely to continue to have. That pretty much flowed all the way through to sales shortly after the end of the quarter. So that was more of a timing issue. But yes, inventories will be higher, because we're going to have a lot of pad inventory until sales get kicked into full mode in Isabella Pearl.

2 - Gold Resource revenues were $26.58 million in 1Q'19

The gold and silver producer reported earnings diluted of $0.01 per share on revenue of $26.578 million, compared with a gain per share of $0.09 on revenue of $32.151 million in the last year's first quarter.

The company has $8.527 million in total cash plus ~$3.65 million in gold and silver bullion.

Gold price realized was $1,339 per Au ounce, and a silver price realized was $15.70 per Ag ounce which is similar to the gold price achieved in the first-quarter 2018 with respectively $1,342 Au Oz and $16.68 Ag Oz.

Jason Reid said in the conference call:

(Oaxaca) Updating our proven and probable reserves, boosting our global tonnes by 16%, our gold ounces by 18% and silver ounces by 14%. We also announced connecting the power grid, thereby lowering our unit power costs and significantly reducing our local environmental emissions. On our Mirador Mine development crosscut 6 meters of 992 grams per tonne silver. We had a busy quarter for Oaxaca, and we remain on target for our Oaxaca Mining Unit annual production outlook.

3 - Gold Resource's free cash flow is negative due to Isabella Pearl project

The company had a negative Free Cash Flow or FCF this quarter of $9.43 million for the first quarter of 2019 and minus $33.88 million yearly. GORO is paying $1.2 million in dividend annually.

In this case, negative free cash flow is not considered a threat. CapEx has been higher than the cash flow from operations to be able to complete the Isabella Pearl mine project which is scheduled to be completed in June 2019.

Gold Resource has not yet included its Nevada Mining Unit's Isabella Pearl production in the 2019 production outlook. The company plans to add that estimate after declaring commercial production at Isabella Pearl in Q2-Q3 2019.

4 - Cash and Long-term Debt Gold Resource had an excellent cash position of $8.527 million in 1Q'19 and just over $2 million in long-term debt which gave extra security from a long-term investment perspective.

However, the company raised $15 million in February through an ATM equity sales program with its sales agent H.C. Wainwright & Company, at 3%. The company did use about $4.1 million ATM so far for working capital.

5 - Commentary and Technical analysis (short-term)

I still firmly believe that GORO presents a unique opportunity at the moment, especially considering the sharp retracement experienced the past few weeks that could eventually continue a while longer depending on the gold price.

The balance sheet is solid, management is dedicated, and the future growth is tremendous with the new project in Nevada called the Isabella Pearl mine which is about to be completed.

Source: Goro Presentation

Technical Analysis (short-term) GORO is forming a new descending channel pattern with line resistance at $4.10 (I recommend selling about 20% at this level unless gold price turns bullish again) and line support which is a parallel of the early March low. The new support now should be $3.15 (I recommend buying at this level).

Descending channel patterns are short-term bearish which means we probably test support at $3.15 before we get a rebound. However, I do not believe GORO will cross support unless something very negative and new happens which is not likely.

