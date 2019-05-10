Brookfield Renewable: Investments In India Should Drive Long-Term Growth

Investment Thesis

Brookfield Renewable (BEP) posted strong Q1 2019 earnings with above long-term average power generation. Looking forward, the company should be able to grow its top and bottom lines through (1) its recently announced acquisition in India, (2) its investment in TransAlta Corp. (NYSE:TAC) in Canada, and (3) its robust development pipeline. The company offers an attractive and growing dividend with a yield of 6.4%. We believe it is a fine choice for dividend growth investors with a long-term investment horizon.

Recent Developments: Solid Q1 2019

Brookfield Renewable delivered solid Q1 2019 earnings result with above long-term average power generation. As can be seen from the table below, its actual generation of 14.1 GWh in Q1 2019 was higher than the LTA generation of 13.8 GWh. As a result, its funds from operations increased significantly to $227 million in Q1 2019 from $193 million in Q1 2018. This has helped it to deliver 17.7% growth in its FFO per share. As can be seen from the table below, its FFO per share increased to $0.73 per share in Q1 2019 from $0.62 per share in Q1 2018.

Earnings and Growth Analysis

Investment in India

In Q1 2019, Brookfield Renewable announced to acquire two wind farms in India totaling 210 MW for $70 million. Management indicated in the conference call that the reason they stayed away from India in the past few years was because offshore USD returns were generally between 10% and 12%. However, things have changed. The country’s renewable power sector is now much more compelling to invest. In fact, management estimates that USD returns will be north of 15% (with a path to 20%) in India. We believe management will continue to seek to acquire high-quality assets in the country.

TransAlta Investment is beneficial

In March 2019, Brookfield Renewable announced to invest $750 million into TransAlta Corporation, the largest power producer in Alberta, Canada. These $750 million securities they purchased are convertible into an equity ownership of TransAlta’s Alberta hydro assets after Dec. 31, 2024 (about 30%~35% interest in the hydro assets). We like Brookfield Renewable’s investment as management indicated that the going in unlevered return is about 7% ~ 8%. With leverage of about 50%, the company should be able to achieve its target of 11% ~ 12% return.

$2.3 billion of liquidity available

Brookfield Renewable has an excellent track record of acquiring high quality undervalued assets. The company’s past acquisition of TerraForm Power and TerraForm Global in 2017 are some examples of its opportunistic acquisitions. Looking forward, Brookfield Renewable will be able to continue to execute its opportunistic acquisition strategy as it has $2.3 billion of liquidity available.

Inflation index embedded in its power-purchase agreements

About 90% of Brookfield Renewable’s power generations are contracted with an average power purchase agreement (“PPA”) term of 14 years. The good thing about this is that a large portion of these PPAs have incorporated inflation index in the agreements. The embedded inflation escalation allows its funds from operation to grow by 1% to 2% annually. For readers’ information, many renewable power generation companies do not have inflation protection in their PPAs. For example, Northland Power (OTCPK:NPIFF) does not have inflation protection in their PPAs. Having inflation escalations in its contracts are beneficial as it will allow the company to continue to grow its top and bottom lines organically.

Cost reduction initiatives

Brookfield Renewable has cost saving initiatives to help deliver about 1% to 2% annual FFO per unit growth in the next 5-years. Management believes they can achieve $2/MWh of savings through economies of scale, structuring, operational efficiencies, and streamlining processes. As can be seen from the chart below, Brookfield Renewable plans to achieve a total of $65 million of savings through its cost reduction initiatives. These initiatives would result in a savings of $0.21 per share.

Development Pipeline

Brookfield Renewable currently has 151 MW of assets under construction (see table below). These projects should reach completion before Q2 2021. These projects are estimated to contribute to its annualized FFO by $15 million or $0.0486 per share.

Risks and Challenges

Foreign exchange risk

Since a significant portion of Brookfield Renewable’s assets are located outside of North America (see map below), the company faces foreign exchange risk. As can be seen from the map below, many of these assets are located in emerging markets (China, India, South Africa, and Latin America).

Regulatory risks

Brookfield Renewable also faces the risk of changing regulatory and political landscape. For example, China has recently proposed to reduce solar subsidy. Although there are lots of growth opportunities in renewable power generation, government subsidies do play a big role in promoting investments.

Valuation

Brookfield Renewable is currently trading at a price to operating cash flow ratio of 4.88x. This is significantly below its 5-year average of 6.36x. Its current EV to EBITDA ratio of 14.26x is also below its 5-year average of about 16.0x. Its EV to EBITDA ratio is higher than Northland Power’s 11x but below Innergex Renewable’s (OTCPK:INGXF) 15.5x.

A growing 6.4%-yielding dividend

Brookfield Renewable currently pays a quarterly dividend of $0.515 per unit. This is equivalent to a dividend yield of 6.4%. Since 2012, the company has increased its dividend by a compound annual growth rate of 6%. As can be seen from the chart below, the company has consistently increased its dividend annually. Its trailing 12-month dividend yield of 6.4% is towards the high end of its three-year average. Only twice in the past 5 years had its shares been trading above 6.5% (one in 2016, and another in end of 2018). Brookfield Renewable’s dividend is safe with a payout ratio of 90% on annualized basis.

Data by YCharts

Investor Takeaway

We continue to like Brookfield Renewable and its high-quality assets. Although its shares are not trading at a cheap valuation, it offers a growing dividend with a dividend yield of 6.4%. For dividend growth investors with a long-term investment horizon, Brookfield Renewable remains one of our top choices in the renewable power sector.

Additional Disclosure: This is not financial advice and that all financial investments carry risks. Investors are expected to seek financial advice from professionals before making any investment.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.