Fair Isaac Is Profitable, But Its Debt Is Climbing And It's Expensive

For now I’m on the sidelines, as I think the stock is too expensive, especially with its rising debt.

The stock is overbought having rallied 60% so far this year, making Fair Isaac expensive with a forward PE multiple of 46x.

Fair Isaac has released a cloud version of its Falcon system and has partnered with Equifax to provide data for Fair Isaac’s decision management platform.

The company has a solid history of growth which analysts are expecting to continue heading into 2020.

Fair Isaac is a profitable company, but its debt has risen steadily over the last decade and is starting to become quite significant.

Financials

Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) has produced solid growth over the last decade and with more growth expected for 2020. The company operates with decent profit margins and returns on equity. Over the last decade the company’s profit margins have averaged around 12% and its return on equity has averaged around 20%.

The company’s balance sheet shows that it operates with a fairly high level of debt. The long-term debt is currently $604 million representing 45% of its total asset value. The company’s total liabilities represent 81% of its total asset value, which has steadily increased from 54% over the last decade. These debt levels are higher than what I prefer, but the company still profitable and manages to produce a decent return on equity. I would personally prefer if this raising debt trend reversed or at least stopped climbing. As the debt levels rise so does the bankruptcy risk.

The company also has a history of operating with declining working capital. Fair Isaac’s current ratio has dropped from 3.8 down to 0.8 over the last decade. At present the company’s short-term assets (such as cash and deposits) no longer cover its short-term liabilities (bills the company has to pay).

Fair Isaac’s forward PE multiple is 46x with a stock price of $283. The company’s trailing PE multiple is 53x and its book value multiple is 33x. These multiples imply that Fair Isaac is expensive. The company has paid a small dividend in the past, with the last quarterly payment of $0.02 in March, 2017.

Fair Isaac has a strong history of growth with its earnings increasing 15% per year over the last decade. The chart below visually shows Fair Isaac’s revenue and earnings trend over the last decade along with the next two years of estimates.

Fair Isaac data by ADVFN

As the above chart shows, Fair Isaac’s revenue has increased over the last decade and the forecasts show this trend continuing into the 2020/09 fiscal year. The earnings have broadly trended upwards over the last decade with a flat period during 2013/09 to 2015/09 fiscal years. The analysts are expecting Fair Isaac’s earnings growth to continue into the 2020/09 fiscal year.

Business Plans

Fair Isaac produces its growth through a combination of organic growth and acquisitions. Over the last decade Fair Isaac has acquired 10 companies, with the latest acquisition in 2018 of GoOn LLC, a credit risk management consulting firm based in Brazil. Prior to this, in 2016 Fair Isaac acquired QuadMetrics, which uses predictive analytics to rate the security of companies.

Fair Isaac’s management is open to more acquisitions, with Mike Pung – CFO, stating in the company’s latest earnings call:

We also continue to actively evaluate opportunities to acquire relevant technologies and products.

While acquisitions are an avenue the company uses to increase and/or improve their product offerings, Fair Isaac also has an active R&D team having spent $128 million in 2018 (which represented 12% of 2018 revenues). The R&D expenditure allows the company to develop new products as a means of boosting growth, with the Fair Isaac’s CEO, Will Lansing, stating:

We have Falcon X coming out, which is our cloud version of Falcon, coming out this year and that's positioning us even more strongly in the cloud.

Falcon is a fraud managing software system used by financial institutions to reduce debit and credit card fraud losses. The company is releasing a cloud based version of Falcon. I think this is a good idea, as cloud-based systems are in demand by businesses, and if Fair Isaac doesn’t develop their own, then this leaves it open for a competitor to develop theirs and thereby take market share from Fair Isaac.

Fair Isaac developed the cloud-based system in response to demand, with the CEO stating:

We continue to book a lot of new cloud deals. In fact, year-to-date, our cloud bookings are up 43% versus the first half of last year.

Fair Isaac is also looking to improve its product offering by partnering with Equifax, with the CEO stating:

Last month, we announced a partnership with Equifax.

Fair Isaac plans to use Equifax data with Fair Isaac’s decision management platform which will offer banks more consumer data with deeper analysis.

The company’s revenue stream is largely recurring as their software systems are licensed with contracts, which includes system usage and maintenance. Recurring revenues represents around 75% of Fair Isaac’s revenue. Having a fairly high portion of recurring revenue helps cushion the year-to-year volatility that companies often experience.

As a means of enhancing shareholder value, the company has repurchased shares, with the CEO stating:

Through the first two quarters of the year, we've repurchased 575,000 shares at an average price of $208. We still have about $80 million remaining on the Board authorization.

The company has reduced its shares outstanding over the last six months by 2% having spent $120 million. The remaining $80 million will further reduce the share count by another percent or so.

Ordinarily I’m in favor of reducing the outstanding shares, but the company’s debt continues to rise and I would personally prefer if management used this to reduce debt. However, being a public company with investor relations to deal with, I suspect the share repurchases are primarily to keep investors happy – otherwise investors may take more notice of the company’s escalating debt.

Overall, I think that Fair Isaac is a profitable company with strong growth potential, but I will keep an eye on their debt.

Stock Valuation

Fair Isaac has a history of growth with its earnings increasing at an average rate of 15% per year over the last decade and the forecast growth rate is 15% heading into 2020. The PEG (PE divided by the earnings growth rate) can be used to arrive at a valuation based on its earnings growth.

Using the forecast earnings growth rate of 15% gives a forward PEG of around 3.1 with a 2020 PE multiple of 46x.

It’s commonly accepted that a stock is fairly valued when its forward PEG is 1.0 which means that Fair Isaac is overvalued with a stock price of $283. Its fair value would be around $90.

A forward PEG of 3.1 is quite high, considering that many good growth stocks have forward PEG’s in the 1.5 to 2.5 range. Growth stocks typically have higher forwards PEG’s as investors are usually more willing to pay higher prices for future growth of companies that have an established history of producing earnings growth.

Stock Price

As an active investor I personally like to determine some likely price targets. This gives me a feel for how high the stock price could go in the short term and how soon it could get there.

Fair Isaac chart by StockCharts.com

Over the last decade Fair Isaac’s stock price has trended higher over the last decade. The stock pulled back in 2018 as the stock market pulled back from its all-time high. After bottoming late in 2018 the stock rallied strongly along with the market and traded well past its 2018 peak.

In the short-term the stock looks over bought. The stock has rallied 60% so far this year without a pullback. In order to sustain a rally the stock needs to rest and a 60% gain in three months is not sustainable. The surge in stock price typically entices profit takers to lock in their substantial gains which ultimately leads to a pullback.

The stock may trade higher for a bit longer, but sooner or later the price advance will reverse with a pullback. After a pullback, I think that Fair Isaac will rally again and trade higher in line with its earnings growth potential.

Conclusion

Fair Isaac is a profitable company, but its debt has risen steadily over the last decade and is starting to become quite significant. The company does have a solid history of growth and the analysts are expecting more growth going forward. To further drive growth, Fair Isaac has released a cloud version of its Falcon system and has partnered with Equifax to provide data for Fair Isaac’s decision management platform. The company has also been active on the acquisition front with 10 acquisitions over the last decade, with management remaining open to the idea of further acquisitions.

The company has paid a small dividend in the past, but has not paid any since 2017. Fair Isaac has reduced its outstanding shares by 2% over the last six months, with further repurchases for the remaining of the current fiscal year.

While Fair Isaac is a strong growth stock, it’s expensive with a forward PEG of 3.1 and a forward PE of 46x. The stock has rallied strongly this year with a 60% gain so far without a break. In the short-term, I think the stock has reached the stage where it’s overbought and due for a pullback.

Based on Fair Isaac’s strong growth potential I think the stock could make a solid long-term investment at a lower price, but I would keep an eye on its rising debt. The stock is currently overbought and investors looking to buy now would need to be prepared for a likely pullback. For me, I’m on the sidelines as I think it’s too expensive at the moment.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.