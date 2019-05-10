Melinta Therapeutics' (MLNT) CEO John Johnson on Q1 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Melinta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLNT) Q1 2019 Earnings Conference Call May 9, 2019 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Susan Blum – Vice President-Finance and Chief Accounting Officer

John Johnson – Chief Executive Officer

Tim Simon – Chief Commercial Officer

Peter Milligan – Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Sudan Loganathan – Cantor Fitzgerald

David Hoang – Jefferies

Kevin Kedra – G. Research

Operator

Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Melinta Therapeutics First Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference call is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the call over to your host, Ms. Susan Blum, Vice President of Finance and Chief Accounting Officer.

Susan Blum

Thank you, Natasha. Earlier, this afternoon, we issued a press release reporting Melinta’s earnings for the first quarter of 2019. The earnings release is available on our corporate website at melinta.com. We are conducting a live webcast of this call and a replay of the call will be available on our website after its conclusion.

We would like to remind you that during the course of this call, management will make projections or other forward-looking remarks regarding future events or the future financial performance of the company. It’s important to note that such statements and events are forward-looking statements and reflect our current perspective of the business trends and information as of today’s date. Actual results may differ materially from current expectations and projections depending on a number of factors affecting the Melinta business. These factors are detailed in our periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Melinta disclaims any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements, except as expressly required by law.

During the call, we will refer to non-GAAP figures. Our GAAP financial metrics and reconciliation from GAAP to non-GAAP metrics can be found in our earnings release issued this afternoon and posted on our website.

Joining me from Melinta this afternoon are John Johnson, Chief Executive Officer; Tim Simon; Chief Commercial Officer; and Peter Milligan, Chief Financial Officer.

With that, I will now turn the call over to John Johnson.

John Johnson

Thank you, Susan. Good afternoon, everyone and thanks for joining us. The development and commercialization of new antibiotics continues to be challenging for our industry despite the growing threat of antimicrobial resistance and the need for new therapeutic options to address this global public health crisis.

Significant investment is required to discover novel antibiotics coupled with the capital required to commercialize products over a period of slow market acceptance. The cost to successfully develop and bring a drug to market is substantial in an era of great need. So while the challenges in the antibiotic space are well understood it, by no means administers critical growing need for safe and effective antibiotic options. As I had stated last quarter, the roadblocks to market acceptance include reimbursement and the complexity of the hospital environment.

And while I along with many other stakeholders have begun to educate and ask a reimbursement change to address this growing crisis. We are prepared for a potentially long process to structure much needed incentives for antibiotic companies. We were pleased to see a positive step in this direction with the proposed HIPPS rule coming out of CMS proposing to increase the end cap reimbursement from 50% to 65% for Vabomere, which would further help defray costs for hospitals to use this potentially life saving product. We look forward to providing you and other stakeholders with updates as we progress forward with these initiatives.

For today’s call, I will begin by providing a brief summary of highlights related to our portfolio and we’ll also touch on our success to date with regard to financial stewardship. I will then turn the call over to Tim Simon, who joined us in the first quarter to discuss our product sales performance and several strategic commercial initiatives to accelerate sales going forward. And then Peter Milligan will provide the financial overview. We will then open up the call for questions.

I’d like to begin with an update on Baxdela. As you may recall, in the fourth quarter of last year, we announced positive top line results from our Phase 3 trial of Baxdela for the treatment of adult patients with community-acquired bacterial pneumonia or CAP. I am pleased to share that in April, we filed a supplemental new drug application for Baxdela for the treatment of CAP. We are currently awaiting confirmation from the FDA along with our PDUFA date, which we expect to receive by the end of the second quarter. We’re excited about the potential for a CAP indication as it would expand if approved the market potential for Baxdela ABSSSI with our target audience in the hospital and non-hospital setting.

Additionally, it is worth noting that in the first quarter of this year there were approximately 5.5 million prescriptions for quinolones across all uses. And that quinolones are used approximately 47% of the time when the physician chooses to treat CAP with an antibiotic. We also recently completed a preliminary study design for new formulation of Orbactiv. We expect this study to begin in the second half of 2019 with the goal of achieving a reduction in infusion time from three hours to just one hour.

With the decreased infusion time of Orbactiv, we would potentially be able to compete more aggressively in the hospital and outpatient infusion settings for the treatment of adult patients with serious skin infections. In addition to expanding the market for our product portfolio, we have been executing our cost saving initiatives that we had developed late last year. As you may recall, we disclosed that we had implemented cost cutting plans that would drive $50 million to $70 million in savings in 2019 compared the 2018.

As you can see from our first quarter 2019 results, our team has done an exceptional job executing against these targets. Peter will provide some additional color on the financial results later on this call, but we are well on our way to meeting the operating expense guidance we provided to you last quarter. Financial stewardship remains a key element of our financial plan that we can control and is at the heart of our day to day strategy.

Moving towards sales performance. As we went through the costs saving initiatives discussed a moment ago, a large number of sales reps were impacted in terms of the number of physicians, management changes in the field and importantly customer coverage. We had anticipated a soft first quarter given these factors and the annual reimbursement changes, which can affect January sales. That said, the impact was greater than we anticipated on our overall portfolio in the first quarter.

So while we reported flat products sales year-over-year, we were excited to see solid performance in both Vabomere and Minocin sales. Vabomere sales grew over 100% from the first quarter of 2018, its strongest quarterly sales in its history. Minocin also performed well with its highest quarterly revenue reported at a greater than 30% increase year-over-year.

A softness in Baxdela and Orbactiv demand combined with quarterly channel inventory reductions and long stocking from last year for Baxdela, resulted in a decrease on product sales year-over-year for each product.

Tim will go into more detail about some of the new strategic initiatives that are currently underway and designed to accelerate growth of these products. We are optimistic about the long term growth opportunity for Melinta. We are realistic and clear-eyed about the current risks and challenges. However, we are hopeful that we will work through these challenges as we continue to build an important business over the long term.

We continue to believe that our existing portfolio combined with our ongoing and new strategic initiatives, leverageable operating infrastructure and experienced infectious disease leadership team provides a foundation for growth and flexibility.

Before turning the call over to Tim Simon, I’d like to share little bit about his background. Tim brings nearly two decades of pharmaceutical commercial experience with a track record of successfully driving revenue growth through building commercial capabilities, leading effective marketing and sales teams, and cultivating strong customer relationships. This includes his time in antibiotic marketing and sales with Johnson & Johnson and most recently at Pfizer where he lead the RCC, Lung, and Immuno-Oncology Franchise commercial teams.

With that, I will now turn the call over to Tim.

Tim Simon

Thank you, John, and good afternoon everyone. As John mentioned, I recently joined Melinta, as Senior Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer. My responsibility that include leading the commercialization of Melinta’s antibiotic portfolio, including the sales, marketing, operations and access teams.

Before providing the commercial update, I would like to share a little bit about why I chose to join this company. We are certainly at a critical juncture in the fight against antibiotic resistance and I wanted to be part of what I knew would be a transformative time for the company and the antibiotic space in general. I believe, we have the right strategy in place to achieve Melinta’s mission of delivering needed solutions to patients, and I am very excited about continuing to work with my peers as we execute our strategy to position the company for future growth.

Upon joining the team the first quarter, my first priority was to initiate an in-depth assessment of all aspects of our existing commercial strategy to identify opportunities that could optimize Melinta’s commercial effectiveness. Based on this comprehensive assessment, we developed and are implementing a methodical multistep commercial plan with the intent of driving increased sales growth and restoring our overall operational health.

The first step of this new commercial plan involved realigning the salesforce to maximize product growth. Specifically, we looked at the commercial and detailed sensitivity of the product within our portfolio and significantly increased resources against those products that had the highest overall growth potential.

Secondly, once we had the right people in the right places, we provide the team with enhanced customer target lists that focus their efforts towards ATP that had the highest probability of new product adoption. In other words, we have driven increased activity against the right high volume prescribers, the ones that have the appropriate patient type and more importantly, currently have positive payer and reimbursement coverage for our products.

Now once those new targets were established. We implement an improved cadence of methodical tracking tools to monitor uptake and measure ACP behavior. Now as we optimize our internal resources, our marketing teams developed and executed novel individual brand commercial plan, specifically, to drive renewed growth Baxdela and Orbactiv.

For Baxdela, we saw an opportunity to expand Baxdela’s use into the primary care setting for ABSSSI, which has the additional benefit of helping us prepare for the potential approval of the CABP indication. To that end, we looked outside of our internal resources to maximize this opportunity and engage the contract sales organization that had a team of seasoned antibiotic sales representatives.

We were able to get this CSL team into the field fully resource with new primary care marketing pieces beginning in mid-April. Supplementing this primary care effort is in aggressive pursuit of improved Medicare Part D coverage to further Baxdela penetration into the market as well as our planning for the approval of the CABP indication, both of which should favorably impact sales in 2020 and beyond.

For Orbactiv, we are ensuring that all ATPs and administrators better understand the full value proposition that product can bring specifically that patients can get treatment and then ultimate safe care, therefore avoiding hospital maintenance as appropriate, resulting in significantly reduced costs for both patients and hospitals. In addition, the new formulation of Orbactiv, if approved will provide significant sales growth opportunities in the longer term, as it will allow us to compete much more aggressively in the space.

In summary, while the market environment remained challenging, I am confident that we now have the right team and commercial strategy in place to weather these headwinds. As I discussed, we’re making strategic changes across the organization that will allow us to be more competitive and ensure that we can deliver long term sustainable growth.

It is important to note that these efforts will take some time, but I am confident in the strength of our business and we are fully committed to delivering profitable growth and value for shareholders.

And with that, I will turn the call over to Peter to review the financials.

Peter Milligan

Thanks, Tim. Total revenue for the quarter was $14.1 million, compared to $14.8 million in the first quarter of last year. Product sales of $11.8 million in the quarter were flat year-over-year, which was driven by strong performance of Vabomere and Minocin were offset by softer sales of Baxdela and Orbactiv, as John had mentioned earlier in the call.

We also recorded $1.4 million in contract revenue in the quarter, which is primarily related to our reimbursements of shared R&D expenses from our agreement with our licensing partner and $900,000 in license revenue.

Our cost of goods sold for the quarter was $7.4 million, of which $4.1 million was comprised of non-cash amortization of intangible assets. On an adjusted basis, excluding this amortization, gross margin was 77% for the quarter.

Total operating expenses were $31.3 million, a decrease from $50.8 million in the first quarter of last year and we’re on the right path to our targeted reduction of $50 to $70 million for the full year. This reduction and year-over-year OpEx reflects our focus and streamline the business and removing all non-essential activities.

We ended the quarter with $117 million in cash and cash equivalents, compared to $82 million at the end of the fourth quarter. The cash burn in the quarter ran higher than we expect going forward due to working capital changes in Q1 largely driven by reduction in accounts payable and accrued expenses which was approximately $18 million.

Turning to 2019 guidance, as noted in our press release, in light of the results in the first quarter and to provide us with additional time to evaluate the longer term impact of our newly implemented commercial strategic initiatives, we will update 2019 financial guidance as part of quarterly earnings – of the quarterly earnings release for the second quarter of this year.

As John had referenced, we are optimistic about the long term prospects of our antibiotics business and with the changes we’ve made over the past six months, we’re confident that we now have the right cost structure that will enable substantial operating leverage going forward.

And with that operator, we’d like to open the line for questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Your first question comes from Louise Chen with Cantor Fitzgerald.

Sudan Loganathan

Yes. Thank you for taking our questions. Now this is Sudan Loganathan in for Louise Chen. So first question, can you guys give us the latest update on where you are at the formulary access across your products and how does relative to where you would like to be? I think the last update here for Vabomere year-over-year approximately 40% of your target hospitals. Where is it at now? And the same question for Baxdela. What kind of internal goals have you set for yourself in terms of Baxdela this year? And then secondly, what’s the status of ex-U.S. commercial agreements, whether it be any additional partnerships with ex-U.S. marketing and launch. Can you give us more color on the market size for your assets in each of these countries compared to the U.S.?

Tim Simon

Sure, Sudan. Thanks. This is Tim. We – as far as formulary orders and where we kind of track that information, what we do look at is orders from an account as that really get the surrogates for increased use as they become online with our products. And right now about half of our major hospitals are large quintile three to five hospitals have ordered Vabomere. So that’s an important metric for us that we do track and we are encouraged by those results that those accounts obviously are more likely to order again. Baxdela, as our strategy has evolved now into more of a retail space and outside of the hospitals, we don’t have that information nor do we track it.

Peter Milligan

Yes and hi, Sudan. This is Peter Milligan. So on with respect to ex-U.S., as you know, we signed a deal last year with Menarini covers most of Europe, what’s interesting about that is, Vabomere is an important product everywhere obviously. But in Europe, there’s five approved indications. We’re obviously in the United States we have one. And we’re working with our partner now as they start to give us some forecasts for what they think they’re going to need. And obviously, there’s a world he structure that we have with them. So it’s probably not going to – we’re not going to see any revenue in 2019 from that. But going forward, we believe as those Menarini that it’s going to be a very, very successful product overseas.

Beyond that, the other thing we’re working right now is some opportunities for Vabomere, Orbactiv and Minocin in Latin America. We’re in negotiations with a couple of parties, so I don’t want to get too specific on it, so we have some opportunities there as well. If you look out over the next number of years, I think we’ve been fairly conservative on what we expect that royalty income to look like. But as we move forward, we’re starting to see, I think more and more opportunities there. So we’re pleased that where we stand.

Sudan Loganathan

Okay, great. Thanks.

Operator

Your next question comes from Ed Arce with H.C. Wainwright.

Unidentified Analyst

Hello, everyone. This is [indiscernible] asking couple of questions for Ed. So first, can you give us more details of the new Orbactiv formulation? It sounds pretty impressive that the new formulation can reduce infusion time from three to one hour?

Peter Milligan

Sure. Hey, thanks for the question. We’re not going to reveal our details on that right now as you might expect, we’re going to be wrapping IP and the light around it. But what we know is that we should be able to get the infusion time down at one hour, which would be game changer, frankly, for Orbactiv. And as we go forward, we’re happy to give you more information about even updates even timelines.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay, got it. And so at this time, do you have in mind, what would be the size and the link of the clinical trials that would be required for this new formulation?

Peter Milligan

We’re not going to comment directly on that, but what I would say is that, we would expect approval in approximately two years.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. It sounds good. And then one final question on the commercial side? So Vabomere and Minocin, can you go over some of the major factors including those that you – either you can control? Or we see kind of effects that could to lead to further growth in these two products?

John Johnson

Yes, sure. I think when it comes to hospital products. A lot of what we’ve seen is that there is certainly a lead time before formulary and hospital acceptance of the new product. And so what’s good news for both those products is they’ve been on the market long enough that that process has now had been exhausted and we are now well placed for growth and driving demand in those hospitals, where we’ve been accepted either on formulary or have been ordered. I mean, therefore that is how we will drive continued growth for Vabomere.

Tim Simon

And just to get back to your question on Orbactiv, it will be 100 patients. So we have filed that trial on ClinicalTrials.gov.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. Thank you very much for all the details. And thanks, again for taking our questions.

Tim Simon

Thank you.

Operator

Your next question comes from David Hoang with Jefferies.

David Hoang

Hi, guys. Thanks for taking the question. I’m just curious in terms of the Q1 softness, it sounds like, you anticipated that and not on unusual to see softness in Q1. I’m just wondering sort of where the discrepancy might be in terms of your expectations and where the number is actually came in. So is this all just kind of destocking, payer issues with Medicare and commercial plan, resets and reauthorizations? Or is there anything else that we should think about?

Peter Milligan

No. Thanks for the question, David. So the reimbursement changes at the beginning of the year and the resetting of the copay deductibles, token impact on Baxdela. We saw some of our Medicare patients coming – calling their physicians back with $700, $800 copay and obviously, that was challenging to say the least. And so without those copay, detectables have been meet, we did see softness there. As it relates to Orbactiv, we had taken some business from Dalvance, during it’s out of stock situation those accounts have returned for the most part back to Dalvance. And so we saw some of that take place in the first quarter as well.

Vabomere was certainly strong as we outlined before and Minocin had this grow. Tim has put in addition to what the team had previously, a whole number of initiatives. We’re really excited about them. I could rethink that the CSO, certainly the early read on that is very positive and we got to – it’s early days though. But a number of other changes have been made. And so when you have products with Part D coverage that require prior auth, there are sometime delays still the patient can get them. And so for the first time our reps will be handing out samples here, by the end of the month. So that the patient can be put on the product right away while the prior auth is being cleared in the reimbursement is getting straightened out.

So there’s a lot of things that we’ve done. We have some limited visibility into how affective they will be but as we look at the brands going forward, we feel really good. I mean, Vabomere, the acceptance has been great. The Orbactiv formulation is a game changer for us. And Baxdela is going into CABP where, quinolones are on the guidelines 47% of the time what physicians choosing quinolones first line for CABP, its some more life threatening type of situation than some of skin infection center being treated with Baxdela. And we think that that coupled with some of the work that we’re doing on the reimbursement side will really help propel this brand and it has tremendous potential. So for us, yes, we need to get through this period. It was softer than we thought, but I think the plans are in place to grow this business over the long term.

David Hoang

Okay, great. I just have one follow-up question on the Baxdela NDA. Can you remind us if there is there any kind of – is there priority review with this and in terms of prep work for launch readiness, do you think you need to do anything there?

John Johnson

So, we expect to hear back on our PDUFA date here shortly from the FDA. We expect that will be sometime in the November timeframe. So we’ll be right at the front end of this respiratory season, which is important. We are doing market research now. Strategically, one of the reasons we added the contract sales organization was to begin to have a presence in primary care in offices where we have good reimbursement, where quinolones are accepted. As I said earlier, there were 5.5 million prescriptions for quinolones in the first quarter.

So it’s huge market, obviously we only compete in the sub-segment of that. But with the product profile of Baxdela with enhanced gram positive coverage and an excellent safety profile. We feel like the product will gain significant traction over time. And our activities will – as it relates to the pre-launch continue forward, I will tell you that in some of the early market research, certainly the pulmonologist and infectious disease physicians have indicated that they will embrace Baxdela in the treatment of CAP.

Unidentified Analyst

Thanks. That’s helpful.

Operator

The next question comes from Kevin Kedra with G. Research.

Kevin Kedra

Thanks for taking the questions. Just kind of a big picture one. Maybe for Tim and maybe John. I mean, over the last five years we’ve had 10 or so antibiotics approved with different go to market strategies, different price points. But across the board now one is earned and return on invested capital. And the other commonality is that it’s a payment per unit system, like most of the pharma. But what we see is that antibiotics don’t act like the rest of the pharmaceutical industry. So is it time to maybe think about not just pricing these differently but selling them into the market differently. There was a proposal from the FDA previously about doing subscription model with hospitals. Is something like that possible for you guys to pursue on your own without a change from regulators? Or is that something that’s just not feasible?

John Johnson

That’s a good question. And as I stated earlier, we’re being very active along with other companies the Infectious Diseases Society of America, members of CARB-X and others, we’ve met with the FDA, former commissioner Gottlieb clearly saw the need and express the kind of program that you’re talking about. We’ve thought about that. I don’t know how realistic that would be here in the short run. But it’s something that we have given some thought to.

We think the more appropriate course right now is to continue our dialogue with CMS, continue our dialogue with Congress and the other stakeholders to address this growing crisis because there is a problem. And one of the recent analyses that was published suggested that over 150,000 Americans each year die of resistant infections and that it’s underreported. And as a result, if that is true and if that fairs out, it would make it as the third leading cause of death.

It’s clear that, the FDA understands it, is concerned about our industry going forward and also getting these out. And at the same time, we want to make sure that there’s proper stewardship in place. And so we’ve taken a leadership role there as well. And we have a team down at MADIT as we speak, working with the pharmacy community and some of the infectious disease specialist to continue those efforts. But we believe that, a properly incented program for non-infective companies. And whether that’s a DRG carve out, which we believe is the best short-term solution for the industry or some other form of voucher or a lump payment at time or subscription model, but those are needed. And we’re going to continue to work through those.

But stewardships are part of that, in an order for a hospital to be able to gain access to those types of programs, they would need to have a stewardship committee in place. And we think that is central and frankly we are highly supportive of those programs. And so for us, we’re hopeful that action will be taken under CMS or in Congress and we’re going to continue to work down that path. And we do appreciate, sincerely appreciate CMS’s first step here to take Vabomere from 50% to 75% – 65% rather on the end tab reimbursement.

Tim Simon

Hey, Kevin, it’s Tim. As far as whether or not the commercial model or a traditional commercial model work in this space. Obviously I came in with thoughts on that and during the diagnosis period that I mentioned previously, I did think and realize that commercialization is truly possible in this space. And what I mean by that is a good sales rep education combined with solid payer coverage does result in a prescription. We need to make sure that we deploy those resources efficiently and effectively. But the idea that the traditional commercial model doesn’t work here. I would somewhat debunked by the fact that the data suggests that these are commercially sensitive and detail sensitive products. And I do believe that commercialization with appropriate tenants in place can move this business.

Peter Milligan

And we do think, frankly, that portfolio’s important to get to your question, Kevin, to be able to leverage operating expenses, our G&A as well as sales force across multiple products is really critical. And that’s at the heart of our strategy. Obviously, we had to make some tough decisions to step out of discovery research and the like and slammed on a organization. But we think that the new model, combined with four products in the bag and we’re going to be on the lookout for more. That’s a model that will work and we think that what the incentives that are being talked about will do is just accelerate the front end of that curve especially.

And certainly we’ll provide more reasons for early investors to invest in the space and continue to develop novel antibiotics and anti-fungal for that matter to address this need because, make no mistake. There is a price that’s going on and we’re just beginning to see the front end of that.

Kevin Kedra

Thanks. That’s helpful. You mentioned, you have four products in the bag and maybe more – on the maybe more front. Are you guys in a position – given the balance sheet debt at this point to look at some external opportunities to bring in additional assets? And would that have to be – or you would you be able to do that with cash or would you have to use equity or some other means of doing it? I’m thinking specifically if asset that were available in bankruptcy. Is that something that you could pursue?

John Johnson

Thanks for the question. Obviously, I’m not going to go into the specifics. But what I would say is that, there are partners that have common and approached us on the full promotion sides or partners – financial partners that come and said, hey, if you’re interested in adding products to your bag, give us a call and we’d be interested in partnering with you. We want to make sure that we have what we have today, going all in the right direction. We’re focused on executing against that. But clearly we have the ability to leverage our infrastructure more and we’re going to find the most capital efficient way to do that.

Kevin Kedra

Thanks.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] I’m showing no further questions at this time. I would now like to turn the conference over to Mr. John Johnson, CEO.

John Johnson

Thank you. In summary, we are focused on accelerating product sales, sustaining disciplined financial stewardship and improving our liquidity position. And given our company’s mission, it is so critical in this global crisis, we are committed and more focused than ever on fulfilling our commitment to delivering antibiotics solutions to patients. Our products are effectively treating patients every single day and in many cases, even saving lives. And we are optimistic about the future of this critical industry.

Thank you for joining today’s call and thank you for your continued support. Good evening.

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, this concludes today’s conference call. Thank you for your participation and have a wonderful day. You may all disconnect.