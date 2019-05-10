TiVo Corporation (TIVO) CEO Raghu Rau on Q1 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

TiVo Corporation (NASDAQ:TIVO) Q1 2019 Earnings Conference Call May 9, 2019 5:00 PM ET

I am Nicole Noutsios, Investor Relations at TiVo. With me today are Raghu Rau, Interim CEO and Peter Halt, CFO.

Our discussion includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements relate to, among other things, TiVo's future business, operating results and growth with profitability strategies, our future product offerings and deployments, the success of the Company's plans to separate the Product and IP Licensing businesses into two independent companies, the realization of stockholder value resulting from separation of the businesses and stand-alone businesses, the future growth, market acceptance, business opportunities and operating results of the stand-alone businesses, and the tax-free nature, structure and anticipated timing of the separation.

We caution you not to put undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, as they involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to vary materially from these forward-looking statements, as described in our “Risk Factors” in our reports filed with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements made on this call reflect our analysis as of today and we have no plans or duty to update them except as required by law.

I will now turn the call over to our Interim CEO, Raghu Rau.

Raghu Rau

Thank you, Nicole, and thank you for joining us for our first quarter earnings conference call. I am pleased to announce that after a thoughtful and extensive process, our Board decided that separating our Product and IP Licensing businesses is the best strategy to maximize shareholder value. Accordingly, we intend to spin out our Product business to stockholders. We believe that the separation will increase flexibility in pursuing growing market opportunities.

We expect to complete this transaction in the first half of 2020 through a spin out of our Product business to stockholders as a separately traded public company. We intend this spin off to be tax-free to our stockholders and are actively pursuing a ruling from the IRS on that front. We will provide greater details including the relationship between the Product and IP Licensing businesses, management teams, Boards and corporate brand identities for each business as we get closer to the separation date.

During this process the Board of Directors will continue to be open to strategic transactions for each business that could create stockholder value and is actively engaged in discussions with parties interested in each of our businesses. As we pursue separating the company into two stand-alone companies, management has and will continue driving both businesses forward by focusing on the previously announced five pillars of growth with profitability strategy.

As further background, for many years it was synergistic to have our Product and IP Licensing businesses combined. However, in today's rapidly evolving market landscape, we believe the two businesses, as stand-alone separate entities unconstrained by each other, will be better positioned to pursue growth opportunities. It is apparent that these two businesses have different return profiles, capital-allocation requirements, and customer engagement cycles and now also represent distinct investment opportunities.

Therefore, we believe the separation of our Product and IP Licensing businesses is the best approach to unlocking the value in each of our businesses. We will do this by spinning off our Product segment, which consists of our Platform Solutions and Software and Services businesses. The key to the success of the Product business as a separate company is scale, trust and neutrality. TiVo creates innovative products that provide for better entertainment experiences by enabling the connection between people and their personalized content.

We provide our customers and consumers around the world with a unified discovery, delivery and display platform. We also provide content creators, service providers and consumers a trusted neutral platform to connect audiences and monetize transactions. We believe that by separating from our IP Licensing business, our Product business can pursue a customer-first strategy, without the encumbrances of an IP licensing model, and this should increase receptivity for our next generation products.

As a stand-alone business, we believe we will see greater acceptance from service providers, content providers and device manufacturers to further scale our business. Additionally, TiVo can structure its operating model for scale and efficiency delivering profitable growth for its stockholders. The Product Business will include our comprehensive user experience technologies and our best of breed point solutions such as search and recommendations, voice, personalization, metadata, advertising, and viewership data.

Additionally, the Product business will include the following valuable assets; one of the world's largest independent User Experience footprint consisting of 15 million Classic Guide households, and 7 million TiVo platform households, a Search and Recommendations footprint of greater than 30 million households, video entertainment metadata including almost 20 million TV shows and over 1million movies covering 65 countries, music metadata including 35 million tracks on 4 million albums and 3 million unique artist profiles, a TV Viewership Panel of approximately 3 million active households with matching rights, and advertising impressions of 15 billion per month for monetization.

With these considerable assets, the Product business is at an exciting time in its transformation, particularly with several new products and business models launching later this year that will enable us to increase footprint, create a new content network and develop increased monetizable opportunities through advertising. Additionally, the Company is in the process of restructuring the Product business infrastructure required to drive operational efficiency and improve profitability to levels comparable to industry norms.

As a reminder, for the full year 2018, our Product segment generated $401 million in revenue. Following the spin-off of the Product business, the Company will be an IP Licensing business consisting of Rovi and TiVo Patent Portfolios and other IP Licensing assets. The Company will license our expansive and highly valuable patent portfolios aggregating over 5,500 issued patents and pending applications worldwide.

Today, hundreds of millions of consumers have access to our innovations through our license agreements with leading video providers around the world. Our licensees include traditional and new media video providers across Pay-TV, OTT, Mobile, Consumer Electronics and Social Media markets. IP Licensing is a highly profitable business with revenue of $295 million in 2018, and a high percentage of this is recurring revenue.

We believe the separation will allow the IP Licensing business the operational freedom to pursue a broader horizontal licensing strategy. Following the separation, this business will be able to pursue an independent strategy, innovating around the new frontiers of video entertainment developing beyond our traditional product footprint, and helping to usher in the next phase of the consumer's video and communications experience.

The future of video is constantly evolving, and we believe it is of utmost importance, as video consumption continues its shift beyond traditional Pay TV into internet, social media and mobile domains, that the IP Licensing business be able to diversify beyond traditional video content discovery and recording domains, into new consumer applications and functionalities. Through separation, the IP business will be able to strategically invest in itself both to solidify its strong, existing foundation, and to appropriately pursue new long-term growth opportunities in new markets and geographies.

We are now focused on optimizing both businesses to succeed on a stand-alone basis. Additionally, we remain committed to our five pillars of growth-with-profitability transformation strategy, and I am pleased to share that the employee base has been greatly energized by this focus on execution.

In terms of our focus on execution, I would like to first highlight the progress we are making with our Product Business. We now have 56 customers signed up to deploy TiVo User Experience 4 and 55 of these customers have already begun deploying this platform. The last one to begin deploying starts later this month. Among those deploying TiVo User Experience 4 are Mediacom, Cogeco, Atlantic Broadband, Service Electric and the NCTC.

We also announced, in the past couple of weeks, our first two IPTV deployments of TiVo User Experience 4. This is a long-awaited milestone for the Company. RCN and Armstrong will be the first operators to deploy our next-generation IPTV solution. RCN will roll out this new TiVo-powered video solution to its high-speed internet, digital TV and home phone customers. RCN also plans to expand the TiVo offerings across its properties, including Grande Communications Networks and Wave Division Holdings.

Additionally, Armstrong, which recently rolled out TiVo Experience 4 and voice-activated remote functionality to its entire subscriber base, will now utilize TiVo's Next-Generation Platform to seamlessly transition to IPTV. This will allow Armstrong to deliver content to consumers when and where they want to watch it, from managed set-top-boxes powered by Android or Linux to unmanaged consumer-owned devices such as Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Roku, and mobile. They will also be able to deploy TiVo's cloud-powered IPTV suite of solutions, including IPVOD, IP Linear, Restart, Catch-Up, and Network DVR, across all of these clients.

In the quarter we also expanded the footprint of the Sponsored Discovery advertising offering to include multiple MVPDs; this has been successful, and campaigns continue to drive strong performance. For instance, a major broadcast network ran a Sponsored Discovery campaign to promote a new series, which resulted in increased tune-in of 436% by those who saw the campaign.

In terms of voice enabled discovery, our natural language understanding entertainment discovery solutions continues its impressive traction. In Q1, TiVo's unique voice users grew 31%, from 3.7 million at the end of Q4 to 4.9 million unique users at the end of Q1. Additionally, quarterly queries grew by 36%, from 238 million queries in Q4 to 324 million queries in Q1.

Now, moving to an update on our Intellectual Property Licensing business, we continue to build on our solid base of customers. In 2018, we had 194 US patents granted, a company record. This demonstrates our continuing ability to drive innovation. We are also very pleased to announce that we just signed a multi-year deal with a major social media company, our first in this growing space.

This deal demonstrates the broader applicability of our patent portfolios to web-based social media and advertising technology companies and we believe this deal could serve as a spring board for future licensing activities in both of these segments. We also had several multi-year international renewals this past quarter, including renewals with Humax, CJ ENM, TVStorm and Dwango, once again demonstrating the relevance of our IP on the global stage.

Finally, I would like to provide an update on our ongoing Comcast litigation. As I have said in the past, TiVo is fully committed to protecting its intellectual property from unauthorized use and we expect Comcast will eventually pay a license for our innovations, just as its Pay-TV peer companies do, and as Comcast itself has done in the past. On that front, we are pursuing cases in the ITC and the District Court system. In the ITC, we anticipate a preliminary ruling from the Administrative law judge on our second ITC investigation towards the end of Q2 and we anticipate the final ruling in Q4.

We also filed a new ITC complaint on April 26th which was preceded by a companion district court case we filed in the Central District of California on April 22nd. We are asserting that Comcast infringes six of our patents. Three of the patents focus on various aspects of Comcast's X1 DVR capabilities, including essential local DVR functionality, AnyRoom DVR, and Cloud DVR. Two patents focus on aspects of how network data and requests for content are managed between set top boxes within a user's home, including aspects of how network data from and to remote servers is managed.

And finally, one patent focuses on the ability to provide real-time data in an Interactive Program Guide such as Comcast's real-time sports scores feature. We anticipate that the ITC case will start early in June 2019, with trial and decisions to occur in 2020. We made a lot of progress this quarter, both in our business and on our path to unlocking greater shareholder value. The Board and I strongly believe that separating TiVo into two independent publicly traded companies is the best next step for the company to unlock this value.

With that, I would like to turn the call over to Peter, who will provide a financial overview.

Peter?

Peter Halt

Thank you, Raghu. As Raghu just outlined, while we work on separating the two businesses, we continue to remain focused on improving the execution of our overall business to drive growth and profitability. I'll discuss how we did on that front this past quarter.

On a consolidated basis, first-quarter revenues were $158.2 million, with almost all of our revenue, $155.8 million, or 98.5%, coming from our core business. This is our highest percentage contribution from core revenues since we closed the TiVo acquisition in Q3

2016.

Our Q1 non-core revenues consisted of $2.1 million in hardware sales and $364 thousand in sales of Other Products, primarily our legacy analog ACP product. As previously discussed, we no longer have revenue from the Legacy TiVo Time Warp deals, which contributed $8.9 million in revenue in Q1 2018 and we are also transitioning away from selling Hardware and analog products.

In terms of GAAP costs and results for Q1, GAAP Total operating costs of $166.3 million were down $32.6 million or 16% from last year. Total operating costs decreased primarily as the result of lower amortization of intangible assets, the Company's continuing cost reduction efforts and lower spend on legal costs, due to the timing of IP litigation spend.

Q1 GAAP operating costs included $33.5 million of depreciation and amortization, $8.4 million in stock-based compensation, and $3.5 million of other costs, primarily related to our ongoing restructuring actions and the costs of our ongoing strategic review, that are excluded from our calculation of adjusted EBITDA. GAAP operating loss in Q1 was $8.0 million and our GAAP net loss before Taxes from continuing operations was $20.3 million.

In terms of our non-GAAP results, non-GAAP total COGS and operating expenses were $120.8 million, down $10.1 million, or 8% year-over-year. This quarter's non-GAAP total COGS and operating expenses benefited from our ongoing cost reduction efforts, the timing of litigation spend and, to a lesser extent, reduced hardware costs due to the planned transition of our MSO partners and retail customers to deploying the TiVo service on third-party hardware.

Adjusted EBITDA in Q1 was $37.4 million, down $21.5 million year-over-year. Non-GAAP pre-tax income was $25.3 million, down $20.9 million year-over-year. The decrease in adjusted EBITDA and non-GAAP pre-tax income reflects a decline in revenue, partially offset by our cost savings initiatives and benefits from the aforementioned shift to deploying the TiVo service on third-party hardware.

For the first quarter, estimated cash taxes were approximately $4.9 million. GAAP diluted weighted average shares outstanding were 124.4 million and non-GAAP diluted weighted average shares outstanding were 125.1 million. For those interested in calculating our non-GAAP EPS, take our non-GAAP pre-tax income, subtract our cash taxes, and divide by non-GAAP weighted average shares outstanding.

Turning to segment results, in Q1, core product revenues were $88.9 million, down 20% year-on-year. The revenue decline was primarily due to $23.9 million of revenue recognized from an international MSO customer exercising a contractual option last year to purchase a fully paid license to its then-current version of the TiVo software.

Under ASC 606 this revenue was recognized in Q1 2018 as opposed to being spread over time, including in Q1 2019. This decline was partially offset by a new perpetual Passport license arrangement with an international MSO customer. We exited Q1 with approximately $75 million in contracted quarterly product run rate revenues, excluding ACP, NRE, advertising and hardware revenues.

Product adjusted operating expenses were $82.9 million in Q1, down 7% from last year.

This was attributable to our cost savings initiatives and lower hardware COGS, resulting from the shift to deploying the TiVo service on third-party hardware.

Moving on to the IP Licensing business, core IP Licensing revenues were $66.9 million, up 4% year-on-year, due to higher revenue from existing customers. As a reminder, the last of the TiVo time warp agreements expired in July 2018.

We recognized $8.9 million of time warp revenues in Q1 last year. We exited Q1 with approximately $65 million in contracted quarterly IP Licensing run rate revenues, excluding catch-up revenues intended to make us whole for the pre-license period of use.

IP Licensing adjusted operating expenses of $21.8 million in Q1 were down 14% from last year. This is attributable to lower year-on-year IP litigation expenses. We have a very strong balance sheet with cash and investments at the end of the first quarter of $327 million. The largest use of cash in Q1 was our required Term Loan B payment of $46.6 million. We also have $1.0 billion in Federal NOLs and a remaining stock repurchase program authorization of $150.0 million.

Finally, our Board declared a quarterly dividend of eight cents per share, which is to be paid on June 19 to stockholders of record on June 5. In preparation for the separation, the Board and management are focused on determining the optimal strategy, operating structure and capital allocation policy for each business.

Accordingly, the Board felt it prudent to adjust the current dividend in order to optimize our two balance sheets in advance of the separation. While this is a lower dividend than in previous quarters, it still provides a meaningfully higher yield than the S&P 500 average dividend yield.

Now turning to guidance, for fiscal 2019, the Company expects revenue of $640 million to $654 million, and a GAAP loss before taxes of $75 million to $87 million. Additionally, the Company expects adjusted EBITDA of $172 million to $178 million and non-GAAP pre-tax income of $120 million to $126 million. TiVo anticipates it will incur $28 million to $29 million in cash taxes based on its operating expectations. Additionally, TiVo expects its GAAP diluted weighted average shares outstanding to be approximately 126 million and non-GAAP diluted weighted average shares outstanding to be approximately 127 million.

With that, I will now turn the call over to the operator to open the line for questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

First question will comes from the line as Mr. Eric Wold of Riley.

Eric Wold

Thank you and good afternoon. A couple questions, I just want to first off Peter to just to clarify the working for him the non-GAAP diluted EPS calculations for the first quarter, I'm getting $0.16 and then for the guidance, I'm getting $0.72 to $0.76, is that correct?

Peter Halt

That is correct Eric.

Eric Wold

Okay. And then a question on the planned separation, I guess you made the comment that you're still currently engaged with interested parties on both sides of the business, why pursue a strategy of separation go the extra cost and effort if one of those may come to fruition? Or does this involve your kind of separation activities and then that you'd have to do regardless of whether one is sold or the separation goes through?

Raghu Rau

Eric, we have decided on this path as the best way to create value for our shareholders. We think talking to potential interested parties does not innovate ability to be able to - go with our strategic direction actually enhances the potential outcomes for our shareholders. We don't think we lose any flexibility by taking the steps we announced today regardless of where those discussions end up

Eric Wold

Okay, now having a chance to truly ferret out kind of what was in the press release and kind of historical. How different is the planned spin business from the product business from what the store we've been categorized as the product category in your financials.

Peter Halt

The product business is basically the same as our product segment. What you have is the combination of the legacy role the legacy Rovi and legacy TiVo product businesses combined, and IP. The businesses is the same basic business as you see in our IP segment but note licensing the combination as Raghu said in the prepared remarks, the patent portfolios from Rovi and TiVo along with our other IP assets.

Eric Wold

Okay. And then if the spin is pursued and what is being pursued if it goes through, how do you dress the convertible note due next year? Does that need to be addressed? Well, how did that can that be put into one or the other maybe give some options around that.

Peter Halt

So the convertible note is still outstanding when the separation occurs. The conversion rate would be adjusted for the terms of the indenture.

Eric Wold

Okay, thanks Peter. Appreciate it.

Peter Halt

You're welcome.

Operator

And our next question will comes from the line as Mr. Sterling Auty from JP Morgan.

Sterling Auty

Yeah. Thanks. Hi, guys. So following on that, I thought it's on the press release, are you guys actually going to actively search and name a CEO for each business as well as a complete executive team?

Raghu Rau

Yeah, the commitment Sterling that I made to our board, employees and shareholders was to lead the business through this time of uncertainty and ensure a smooth transition. I'm pleased that we have agreed on a strategic direction that will have we believe good outcomes for all of our stakeholders. The nominating and governance committee has already been working with a leading international search firm in case there was a need for any new leaders and leaders for the new businesses and we will announce those leaders at the appropriate time.

Sterling Auty

Okay and then in terms of the litigation with end process with Comcast, will all that reside with the IP business or do you both also remain plaintiffs?

Raghu Rau

Yes, it will. However, there is going to be - the separation will have no impact on the litigation with Comcast or resolved to ensure that Comcast is eventually licensed.

Sterling Auty

And I know you mentioned that you still have to go through some of the tax structuring decisions, but any early read on the billion dollars of NOL, how that would get allocated among the two companies?

Peter Halt

The NOL would stay at the parent company which is IPCO and we'll provide updates down the road in terms of what the separation might mean in terms of impact to the NOL, so the NOL with fully reside with the intellectual property company.

Sterling Auty

Okay and I do think you mentioned that you still have interested parties, is there an actual process, discussions or where does that stand to the extent that you can comment?

Peter Halt

Sterling as was mentioned in the in the prepared remarks there are parties interested and we continue conversations and there isn't much more we can add on that.

Sterling Auty

Okay and then I believe you had one international hardware CE manufacturer that was out of contract. Can you give us an update on that one, as well as I think it's been a couple of quarters, what was the - if there was a final resolution with Hulu, which I think going to arbitration, is there any update that you can give us on that front?

Peter Halt

No update on Hulu in that and no update on the CE manufacturer that's out of license either.

Sterling Auty

And lastly the growth in IP revenue year-on-year, can you give us a sense of when you're going through renewals, what was kind of the average uplift that you experienced in those renewals?

Peter Halt

In terms of our IP business, once you remove the headwinds from time warp the increase is really related to some catch up revenue. If you look at our run rate that we gave for Q4 for IPCO and you look at the run rate we gave for Q1 you'll notice it's the same.

Sterling Auty

All right, great. Thank you.

Operator

Next question comes from the line of Mr. Hamed Khorsand of BWS Financial.

Hamed Khorsand

Hi, so first off, I want to ask you, the expense rate - what are you expecting as far as operating expenses as you go through the separation process? Is it going to become elevated as you come towards the finalization of this process?

Peter Halt

We will absolutely be operating - the separation costs that will incur those separation costs will call out separately. They will not be part of our non-GAAP results, but you'll be able to track them in the reconciliation we provide between our GAAP and non-GAAP results.

Hamed Khorsand

Okay, and then what are your plans here with some of the free cash flow this year, you're still carrying a lot of debt, is there any , decision to reduce some of the debt load before the separation.

Peter Halt

We have a convertible debt due in Q1 of next year. So we need to make sure that we have the cash ready for that.

Hamed Khorsand

Okay and then lastly are you able to provide some reasonable aspect of who this major social media customer is?

Raghu Rau

Yeah, unfortunately we can't name the customer, but as we've mentioned it as a major one and we believe that this will become a springboard for us to be able to license other players in the space.

Hamed Khorsand

Okay, thank you.

Operator

We have a follow up question from the line of Mr. Sterling Auty of JP Morgan.

Sterling Auty

Yeah, thanks. Just one on social media idea, you give a little bit of detail, but any additional clarity as to what they needed to have covered patent coverage for?

Raghu Rau

A number of these web based ad platforms have video as a form of communication. And as you know, Rovi and TiVo have a significant number of patents that cover those areas, all aspects of video implementation.

Sterling Auty

Okay, and then separately on the Armstrong and RCN, what kind of uplift you've experienced when you go from that Gen4 up to the next generation platform?

Peter Halt

So we have to cut - to bifurcate that that question Sterling. If the customer has TiVo Experience 3 deployed in this moving up to TiVo Experience 4, we're not getting an increase in the ARPU from that customer. But as we've talked about the last couple quarters and we'll be talking about going forward, what we have is a much more robust platform that allows us to monetize opportunities for both ourselves that our service partner provider, and that's going to be the upside there. If they're converting over from a legacy, Rovi or TiVo guide, it's about a doubling of the ARPU. And if we're converting them off of a home that wasn't either Rovi or TiVo, clearly it's 100% upside.

Sterling Auty

And how many subscribers are still on those legacy guides at this point?

Peter Halt

15 million as Raghu mentioned in his prepared remarks. And I think bringing the question up about those two deals and it was really exciting and hopefully people caught in Raghu's prepared remarks. But we're looking at our first IPTV deployments. And that is a much less or much lower cost of deployment. So we look at this as finally opening up the opportunity for us to accelerate moving our new next generation product up.

Raghu Rau

And also I backed Android along with IPTV I think is really compelling one for the operators because it does give you a lower entry point - a cost entry point for devices. And again, that would increase in adoption and make it much easier for the cost of acquisition view subscribers would be much lower.

Sterling Auty

Got it. Thank you.

Operator

There's no further questions at this time and I would like to turn the call over back to Mr. Raghu Rau, CEO.

Raghu Rau

Okay. Thank you everyone. Before we end today, I would like to emphasize three key messages. First, we're really excited by the decision that the board has made on a strategic direction for the company that we believe is the best path to create value for all of our shareholders. Second, the entire team is focused on execution of our operating plan and we expect to launch several new products and business models later this year. Lastly, our decision to separate the businesses does not change our willingness or ability to continue our litigation against Comcast. And we fully expect that they will eventually be licensed. Thank you again for your time.

