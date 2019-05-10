Natural Gas Prices Muted Thursday After EIA's Storage Build Matches Market Expectations; Forecast Injections Remain Bearish

Investment Thesis

Until we begin to see strong heat signals showing up in the forecast models, upside potential will remain limited. Expect for prices to remain rangebound.

Natural gas market trades lower Thursday after EIA's storage build came in line with expectations

The Energy Information Administration (EIA) released its weekly storage report on Thursday morning. The report revealed an inventory build of 85 BCF for the week ending May 3, in line with consensus estimates of 87 BCF. The build of 85 BCF for the week ending May 3 is compared to the 85 BCF build from a year ago and the 5-year avg. build of 72 BCF. Stockpiles stand at 1,547 BCF vs. 1,419 BCF a year ago and the 5-year avg. of 1,850 BCF. That's 128 BCF higher than last year and 303 BCF less than the 5-year avg. Figures 1 and 2 below are both depictions (table and graph) of Thursday's EIA natural gas storage report for the week of April 29-May 3.

Source: EIA

Source: EIA

The front-month June natural gas futures contract finished Thursday down 0.55% or 1.5 cents ($0.015) to $2.595. The July contract also slid 1.5 cents ($0.015) to $2.631, while the August contract lost 1.4 cents ($0.014) to $2.652. Figure 3 below is a chart depicting the price trend of the front-month June contract over the past 24 hours.

Source: Investing.com

The United States Natural Gas ETF (UNG), which is the unleveraged 1x ETF that tracks the price of natural gas, finished Monday lower 0.62% at $22.42.

UNG's leveraged exposure ETFs, the VelocityShares 3x Long Natural Gas ETN (UGAZ) and the ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas ETF (BOIL), traded lower 1.90% and 1.19% at $24.85 and $18.30, respectively. Meanwhile, UNG's high-beta leveraged inverse ETFs, the VelocityShares 3x Inverse Natural Gas ETN (DGAZ) and the ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas ETF (KOLD), traded higher 1.87% and 1.14% at $119.90 and $24.66, respectively.

Weather outlook remains mild/bearish with continued weak demand and stronger-than-normal injections

The weather pattern on a global scale is in a wavenumber 6 pattern which indicates the potential for the weather pattern to remain stagnant or persistent. This would mean the potential for a continuation of the weather pattern that we have been seeing nationally or similar pattern with some slight variations. It's possible that the weather pattern moving forward over the next couple of weeks turns milder/warmer across the major gas consumption regions of the central and eastern U.S., but stormy. Storms and/or the continuation of a -AO and -NAO teleconnections are features that could keep cooling demand in check and thus maintaining an overall mild/bearish weather pattern. Figure 4 is a global/hemispheric view of the upper level/jet stream pattern from the 12z ECMWF ensemble for Day 0-5 or May 9-14 highlighting the wavenumber 6 pattern (6 distinct troughs and ridges).

Source: WeatherBell

The weather pattern over the next 5 days will be driven by a split-flow regime highlighted with an anomalously strong upper-level ridge over the northeastern Pacific or just off the coast of western Canada and the northwestern U.S., and two upper-level troughing areas (one over central and eastern Canada and a second over the Southwest U.S.). From a temperature standpoint, this will result in a very warm Northwest U.S. (NWPP), unseasonably cool temperatures stretching from central/eastern Canada into the north-central U.S. into the Southwest U.S., and a warm Southeast U.S.

In the 6-11 day time frame, we will see the weather pattern begin to change with two bookend areas of upper level troughing. One trough axis area will be located over eastern Canada/Northeast U.S. Meanwhile, a second anomalously strong, elongated upper-level trough axis will develop across the eastern Pacific off the U.S. west coast. This trough will extend from the Gulf of Alaska (GOA) region into the Southwest U.S. Furthermore, this upper-level trough will allow for storms to drop out of the GOA into the Southwest U.S., and in addition to the storminess, will help to produce cooler-than-normal temperatures across the eastern Pacific and the western U.S. Meanwhile, the upper-level ridge will move inland over the Northwest U.S. into the north-central U.S. This will allow for some warming to take place over the central Rockies and Plains. Warming should be limited with two bookend trough areas and the potential for storms. Lower heights associated with an active jet stream and storminess over the Southwestern U.S. will continue to undercut ridging to the north and travel across the southern U.S.

In the 11-16 day time frame, forecast models remain mixed. Given the wavenumber 6 pattern globally and the continued negative states of the AO and NAO, it's possible that we remain in the weather pattern that we've been in already, including cooler than normal temperatures and storms across the interior U.S., and warmth across the Southeast U.S. Climatologically, temperatures will be warmer than they are now, but because of the reasons mentioned, temperatures should for the most part be kept in check. This combined with the fact that there are still no signs of heat ridges showing up nationally means that the weather pattern should remain mild/bearish with weak demand and triple-digit injections in the weeks ahead. Figure 5 below is a 9.5-14.5 day (May 18-23) upper level pattern setup from the 12z ECMWF ensemble.

Source: WeatherBell

Figure 6 below are temperature anomaly comparisons from the 18z GFS, 12z ECMWF, and 12z CMC ensembles in the 10-16 day time frame, or from May 19-25.

Source: WeatherBell

Figure 7 below is a temperature anomaly map from Thursday evening's newly released ECMWF Weeklies depicting a cooler-than-normal pattern across much of the country in the 14-21 day time frame, or from May 22-29.

Source: WeatherBell

