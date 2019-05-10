FHFA's Calabria: Fannie And Freddie IPO As Soon As 2020

Congress will have lots of time until the companies become capitalized to pass new legislation if it does more than simply say that it wants to.

Calabria will work with Treasury later this year to help Fannie and Freddie raise new money so that FHFA can eventually declare them adequately capitalized.

Fannie Mae (OTCQB:FNMA) and Freddie Mac (OTCQB:FMCC) are two companies that are in the longest conservatorship of my lifetime. In fact, a new law (HERA 2008) was passed at the precipice of conservatorship that specifically governs their conservatorships which are different from bank conservatorships, despite the fact that the law was basically copied word for word from bank conservatorship law (FIRREA). Because of the new law being separate from banking conservatorship law, judges have largely done nothing about Fannie and Freddie shareholder complaints so far. They primarily revolve around the government's 2012 net worth sweep that takes all of the money that the government said was worthless 2008-2011 that was on the balance sheets and made it convenient to take that on top of all of the future profitability of the companies in an explicit effort to wind them down. Mind you, FHFA was acting as conservator when it agreed to this. Early government legal arguments claimed that these actions were taken to save the company from a discretionary cash dividend-induced death spiral, but judges really haven't gotten that far yet, saying that it doesn't matter what the government did - it could do it.

Investment Thesis

With Mark Calabria in charge of the Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA), Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac will not only be allowed to retain capital, but the Senior preferred securities purchase agreement will be amended and the lawsuits will be settled in order for the companies to go to the public markets and raise new money via selling new equity to investors. The lawsuits filed by common and preferred shareholders largely go against the net worth sweep. As such, it's difficult to see them being settled without the net worth sweep being declared paid back. In other words, I don't think that the common shareholders would settle the lawsuit if the net worth sweep stops and the senior preferred convert to common. After the balance of the SPSPA (Senior Preferred) gets written off, the warrants will be exercised and the junior preferred will likely equitize some or all of their shares to help facilitate the recapitalization of Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac. The Moelis plan envisions commons are worth $8-15 and preferred are worth par. I think the Moelis plan is generous in its earnings multiple and earnings, so my estimates for commons are a bit lower. Other risks include higher capital requirements, a shorter timeline to recapitalization, more CRT/STACR deals, more regulation and/or lower guarantee fees.

Calabria's HERA vs. What Actually Happened

Sometimes there's a man, well, he's the man for his time and place. As a senior staffer to the Senate Banking Committee under Alabama Senator Richard Shelby, Mark Calabria helped draft the law known as the Housing and Economic Recovery Act (HERA). As he contemplated how it would be implemented, he imagined that the government would only provide debt financing, making it impossible for the companies to stay adequately capitalized by taking cash infusions from Treasury if FHFA wrote down their asset value. Back in 2008, Dan Jester worked for John Paulson to reconstruct the record and set up the bailout. Instead of debt financing, Dan Jester opted for debt-like preferred equity stock financing called the preferred stock purchase agreement.

This allowed FHFA's discretionary writedowns to trigger retroactive justification via bailout payments to Fannie and Freddie on a regular basis for a few years after the imposition of conservatorship. About a year after FHFA ran out of writedowns to make, they implemented the net worth sweep to prevent the companies from retaining capital in the face of them having to write back up the value of those previously marked-down assets. The net worth sweep was implemented and has remained in place since 2012. Mark Calabria now runs FHFA, which oversees the conservatorships. He's previously written a paper saying the conservatorships violate the law he helped draft:

As you might have noticed, Calabria thinks what has happened is illegal, in his view. What we can do is look at things from his perspective and the outcome starts to make itself clear.

Calabria's Plan Forward

Calabria thinks that Fannie and Freddie could begin raising capital in the first half of 2020:

Calabria plans to end the net worth sweep this year and start the capital-building process next year, and he says he will do so all on his own if Congress does nothing, given his interpretation of the law he helped write and his statutory authority as FHFA director under HERA:

Calabria has gone on record as part of becoming the head of FHFA that capital would be his top priority. Right now, the preferred stock purchase agreement makes that impossible because any excess capital gets swept to Treasury away from the companies at the end of every quarter. President Trump has called for the end of conservatorship. That plan is expected to be sent from Treasury to the White House by June. FHFA's capital rule for the enterprises is then supposed to be finalized by August. Then, FHFA plans to work with Treasury by October to make it so Fannie and Freddie can raise new capital. Part of this plan is to give Congress time to pass legislation, although legislation is not required in order for it to work. Calabria's comments here largely mirror the Moelis plan, and so too does FHFA's proposed capital rule. Regarding the lawsuits filed by common and preferred shareholders against the government's net worth sweep, Calabria said:

I think that if we can get them out of conservatorship and then we can set a path, I think a lot of those issues will go away

That's interesting, because it's kind of out of order. You can't really get them out of conservatorship until they have capital, as he points out:

It’s insolvency, lack of capital that triggered the conservatorship, it’s going to have to be solvency, sufficient capital that primarily triggers the exit

Planning to raise capital, Calabria suggests that it will take more than the largest IPO in history:

Even if it was the largest IPO in history it’s not clear that that could do that in one fell sweep

Prior CFO of Fannie Mae Timothy J. Howard makes the point that if you're going to raise this much money, you need to set up the companies to be successful to give investors confidence:

Investors are acutely aware that since 2012 Treasury has been taking (they would say illegally) all of Fannie and Freddie’s profits to keep them in conservatorship while it decides what to do with them, and they will need to be convinced that nothing similar will occur in the future.



...



Fannie and Freddie’s regulator cannot be asking investors to put capital into them at the same time as it advocates repealing the charters that give them their market value.



...



It won’t be an easy process - and it may take the prodding of a reversal by the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals en banc of the net worth sweep to get there - but I believe Treasury and FHFA ultimately will have no alternative but to shape, and to pledge to regulate, the Fannie and Freddie of the future in a way that gives investors confidence that the companies will be successful, in spite of what the banks want.

So, there's a lot going on here, but it all points to Calabria working with Treasury's Craig Phillips, who tweeted to me back in February, "Challenge accepted. Time to get reform done!!!!"

Summary and Conclusion

If you ask me, the writing is on the wall now more than ever. The government is slow, and this is a slow-moving recapitalization. I believe that in any recapitalization scenario, preferred shareholders get par value, and that's good enough for me. People who think that recapitalization and release will lead to the same problems that got us into this mess in the first place don't understand two major points:

Dan Jester's accounting chicanery. FHFA is a much stronger regulator than OFHEO.

On the second point, HERA was passed into law in 2008 and was effectively weaponized to protect the banking system at the expense of GSE stockholders and middle-income and lower-income Americans by putting in a floor for agency mortgage-backed securities, while injecting the government into the capital structure and then raising guarantee fees.

It looks like the government will largely get away with its Houdini trick here, but at the current valuations, the market continues to overdiscount the outcome that everyone who actually makes the decisions is talking about implementing.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FMCCH, FMCCI, FMCCL, FMCCN, FMCCP, FMCCS, FMCCT, FMCKP, FNMAM, FNMFN, FNMFO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.