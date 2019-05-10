CBL Risk Could Be Reduced If It Pays Out 16-232% Of Share Price By 2023

The risks that could cause a loss from today's share price have become very narrow and limited.

If the business improves then the stock price could increase by 8 - 10x which makes it a valuable option.

As long as the dividend isn't cut for some reason, CBL has turned from a stock into a de-risked option.

REIT laws may force the dividend to be raised and there is plenty of cash flow to pay it.

CBL's recent dividend can now repay the entire share price before next debt maturity in 2023.

If there's one thing that seems to attract as much negative attention on Seeking Alpha as a position in Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) - one way or the other - it's CBL (CBL).

Despite the flood of negative reports and the frequent articles saying that CBL shareholders have lost their minds, I have held on to my position in the common shares and increased it as the price has gone down.

One way or the other a trend has to break here. Either the price will have to reverse, or I will have my first major investment mistake that I've written about on Seeking Alpha.

This is not the first time I've gone looking for rewards where others only see a disaster. In fact, most of my writing has been about that:

Bought Aimia (OTCPK:GAPFF) at prices from $2.45 CAD down to $1.56 CAD and wrote several articles. Extremely negative sentiment at the time I bought, with most people sure it would soon be bankrupt (much like CBL today). The stock traded to a high of $4.60 CAD just 6 months later (much sooner than I expected) and the business announced or executed every step I laid out in my articles.

Bought Home Capital (OTCPK:HMCBF) at $15.67 CAD and added more shares at $13.75 along the way. Recently trading as high as $19.31 CAD, with the book value per share just reported at $27 CAD. Despite occasional attacks this one has been mostly ignored.

Bought Shopify (SHOP) at $112 CAD and wrote about it sometime later. Lots of comments at the time saying it was overvalued. Trades at $352 CAD now.

Shorted Blue Apron (APRN) at various prices from $3.20-3.92. Many people told me I was too late since it had already fallen from the IPO price of $10. Recently the stock traded to a low of $0.65.

Shorted Tesla (TSLA) at $309-335 and wrote about it later. Hundreds of commenters told me I didn't understand the potential. The stock recently traded to a low of $231.

These may not seem exciting in a world with Bitcoin (BITCOIN), XIV (XIV), and MoviePass (OTCPK:HMNY).

All of them came with uncertainty. We can't predict the future. There are times when it's worth living with that uncertainty - otherwise we would just be using savings accounts instead of investing in the stock market.

What I like about these positions is that they all had important factors that limited most of the risks so I could take bigger positions and increase the gains. That's the best kind of uncertainty, when you know there are limits to your losses and you might only make a small gain or you might get much more.

A lot of people will give you the impression that they know exactly what is going to happen, or that you can't invest in anything unless you know exactly what it will do. Neither of those is true. Those situations are exactly where you see a big price movement if their expectation changes.

From value stocks to growth stocks to short positions I have been willing to take a stand against popular opinion and wait for the facts to be revealed. The results have been rewarding.

But things may change. If you short CBL's stock and you turn out to be right, you will get to see me publicly embarrassed like never before as a bonus!

I tend to buy stocks when the price seems completely out of line with the business reality and there are signs of distorted reasoning based on psychological bias or misinterpreted trends.

I only write about a few of those stocks when this continues to the point where even those signs can't explain it anymore.

So why am I buying more CBL shares and writing about it now? I just can't explain the stock price anymore.

Dividend Madness

I have been increasing my CBL position over the last year. For most of that time you could look at it and see that the valuation was very low and there were fears of a terminal decline that were probably exaggerated. That would make it a good investment.

Now that's all gone out the window.

Not because the information has changed. There haven't been any big surprises.

It just doesn't matter - now there is a much simpler reason to look at CBL's stock.

I'm not a dividend investor, but CBL's dividend has now become the reason you may not need to look any further.

The latest dividend, after a few cuts, has been $0.30/year. The lawsuit settlement earlier this year led to a dividend suspension for the last 6 months of the year.

Today you can buy shares for around $1.25 which is up from recent lows of $0.99.

If they resume their normal dividend they will pay $0.30 next year, and the year after, and the year after that. That's assuming they manage to keep their taxable income low. If not, then they may be forced to raise the dividend back to previous levels of $0.80-1.00 per year.

This cash outflow may be a negative for the survival of business. But there is no doubt that they have the cash to make the payments. And a potential yield on cost of nearly 100% should turn some heads (and clear up some risks).

Return Models

I don't chase dividends. CBL is definitely not a stock for anyone who wants safe income, at the moment.

The dividend is relevant again because they may very well pay back the full share price (as of today) before reaching the next major debt refinancing in 2023. If they survive that event you could still own a much more valuable stock for free.

Here are 3 scenarios. In the first, the dividend has to be increased after next year. The debt rollover is easily done because the business health has improved with better cash flow and the shares get a higher multiple.

In the second, the dividend is lower next year then resumes at the most recent amount, and the business degrades a bit more by 2023 but it is priced at a higher multiple due to increased certainty.

In the third, one small dividend is paid next year and then stopped. The business gets worse but still survives, and the stock price remains flat.

Scenario 1 2 3 2020 dividend $0.30 $0.20 $0.20 2021 dividend $0.80 $0.30 - 2022 dividend $0.80 $0.30 - 2023 dividend $0.80 $0.30 - Total dividends $2.90 $1.10 $0.20 Share value in 2023 $8.00 $3.00 $1.00 Total return 772% 228% -4%

In the first two scenarios the share price today is repaid by dividends, even if the business somehow fails to roll over debt and ceases to exist in 2023. In the third, there would be almost no loss from today's price, as long as the business still exists. But if there hasn't been an improvement by 2023 it's probably a good time to sell anyways.

The good thing is that CBL investors don't need to think about the health of the retail business anymore. As long as cash flow and dividends are maintained, the risk is almost entirely removed. All that remains is a free option that could have huge upside.

CBL's Future

Even if CBL is bankrupt in 4 years, investors have a good chance of getting the full share price as of today returned to them.

There are good signs that CBL can deliver more than that and pull off a recovery. Despite taking some hits over the last 2 years it would take a few more years of accelerated declines to put the business in danger. Retail and real estate both go through cycles and this doesn't seem like one that's going to have another 5-10 years of losses.

How far can CBL recover? In recent years they have had AFFO of $2.20/share and above. They can't get back to that level after disposing of some of their malls that deteriorated too quickly.

More realistically, if vacant space is filled and redevelopments increase cash flow and foot traffic, they might get to $1.80-1.90 per share.

That won't be an easy process. A big part of the cash flow lost this year actually came from two major events last year, the rapid closing of Bon-Ton (BONT) stores and the more limited closing of Sears (OTCPK:SHLDQ) stores. The guidance shows the impact from these and other closings happening now:

(Source: CBL Investor Relations)

Redevelopment, of course, takes longer than closing stores. They have to make plans, build out the space, get the tenants in, and then wait for the increased traffic to help by the time they renegotiate leases with other stores. The full impact can play out over 3-5 years.

Fortunately there will be positives before then as the new tenants start paying rent and maybe help to attract additional inline stores. Still it can take 12 - 24 months to see that.

The AFFO last year was $1.73 per share. If they can get back to that or a little more, then the stock offers a great opportunity right now. That looks doable given the amount of available space they have to work with. Repurposing and filling that space will have a significant impact.

Cash flow This Year

CBL's cash flow is under stress and drawing more attention than it normally would. They need to balance redevelopment costs, dividend payments, debt payments, and lender covenants to actually get that positive impact and keep the business running.

While their options have become more limited and they have to choose carefully, they have not run out of options or been forced to cripple the business just to survive a bit longer.

An investor presentation in February showed how they plan to manage their cash flow this year:

(Source: CBL Investor Relations)

The dividend cut gives them access to more cash than they would normally have and allows a higher capex spending level to cover the redevelopment needs.

The net cash flow available to invest increased by $42m this year, due in part to a $100m dividend cut. Absent that cut it would have decreased by $58m (as we saw from the guidance, a lot of this came from closures announced last year). The prior year gross decrease was $69m, buffered again by a $50m dividend cut for a net reduction of $19m.

Cash flow Next Year

What does this look like going forward? For the moment we don't have widespread expectations of more major anchor closures. However, the number of inline stores closing this year is likely greater than the ones last year.

To forecast next year's cash flow, let's strike out the anchor closures from this year's guidance and double the losses for inline stores:

Rent increases 3% Store closures -6.2% Lease renewals -4.2% Reserve: -1.6% Total NOI change in 2020: -9%

This would result in another decrease in cash flow by $52.3m next year.

However, let's say they spend $100m on redevelopment this year with an average yield of 8%.

That yield is the increased cash flow above and beyond the previous rent that was paid. Since the space is being redeveloped, that rent was not being paid this year but will start to be paid again once completed.

The yield on redevelopment would be $8m/year but the resumption of normal rent payments could add $16-32m on top of that (not to mention co-tenancy impact, higher percentage rents, more leasing for inline spaces, etc).

Let's be conservative and say that the redevelopment they do for $100m this year will increase cash flow by $24m next year ($16m previous rent + $8m increased rent).

Then the decrease in cash flow next year would only be $28.3m. Since things are tight already, can they afford this? With $270m in room on their line of credit as well as potential to increase mortgages on one or two properties, they clearly can.

On top of that their scheduled payments will reduce debts by nearly $100m per year. That increases their margin of safety and helps if they need to borrow a few million more.

Next year they are still in a good position to continue investing in redevelopment and paying the dividend. And within a couple of years we should see store closures fall off while the gains from redevelopment build up.

Conclusion

CBL faces some risks and hard decisions. However, they have shown the ability to manage those so far. Even a continuation in line with recent losses is not a serious threat yet.

This is overlooked by many people who are being flooded with negative news. As a result, the share price has fallen so low that a few years of dividends could cover it fully.

That's not to say there are no risks. If retail stores start to close a lot faster, the impact could be more than they can manage.

They also have to watch their debt covenants. They have gotten somewhat closer to the limit and breaching those has the potential to force a full repayment of all their debts as soon as it happens.

In my next article I will review some of these risks and put numbers to them so you can see how close they are.

They are not as bad as they look and I still believe this is a great price range to buy CBL shares - as long as you are comfortable with high volatility, lots of bad news, and the real possibility that they could face bankruptcy.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CBL, CBL.PD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.