Kambi - 85% Upside Potential For The U.S. Sports Betting Market Winner

Valuation looks very attractive at 2021 and beyond, as U.S. revenues and margin expansion comes through - I see a 85% upside at 10x 2022 EV/EBITDA.

Investment Summary

In this article, I argue that Kambi is the best opportunity to benefit from the rapid expansion of legal sports betting in the U.S., following the repeal of the country's federal sports betting ban in 2018. I see 85% upside potential as revenues grow at a Compounded Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of ~30% and EBITDA-margins expand from ~29% towards 40%, both above most sell-side estimates. Further, there's incremental optionality from under-the-radar business ventures and short-term negative sentiment due to exaggerated worries regarding the loss of a customer contract. Long term investors are presented with an opportunity to buy into high growth, expanding margins and strong business moats.

Business Model and Background

Kambi (primarily trading at Nasdaq Stockholm, ticker KAMBI SS) offers its customer (betting operators) the option to outsource the sportsbook betting, i.e. real-time deliverance of second-by-second odds-setting. Spun off from $2 billion betting operator Kindred/Betsson in 2014, Kambi now is operated as a pure-play soft- and hardware supplier. At SEK 180/share, ~30.3 million shares and USD/SEK 9.6, market capitalization is ~$580 million, meaning that this is still a small cap stock that goes under the radar for most investors.

The product is technically advanced, since cost of failure is relatively high (either by missed revenue opportunity or poorly calculated odds that lead to losses) and the product is often customized for each customer based on desires, platform, and interface. Thus, I argue that barriers to entry are high and the number of high-quality pure-play players globally are (in my view) limited to Kambi, Playtech (*PYTCF), Sporting Solution (private), IGT (*IGT) and Scientific Games (*SGMS), based on factors like downtime and customization optionality. Chart 1: Kambi business model. Source: Kambi investor presentation.

Contracts are often negotiated for 3-5 years and include full integration to the customer's online/retail platform, which, in my view, means high switching costs. Kambi gets its revenues from revshare, which is usually around 8-9%. While this has come down from ~15% a few years ago, the scalability of the business model more than offsets the negative effect from this (as seen by stable ~30% EBIT-margins of peers and expanding margins for Kambi).

Market Opportunity

The betting market enjoys very attractive structural growth. Mainly, this is coming from the proliferation of smartphones, better access to live odds, growing coverage of live sports, targeted marketing, and extensive product innovation. According to H2 Gambling Capital (see chart 2 below), the total global betting market was ~$62 billion in 2018, while 36% constituted online gambling, which is estimated to grow ~6% CAGR 2017-2023. However, most of Kambi's revenues come from regulated online gambling, a $5.4 billion market which has an estimated 16% CAGR 2017-2023 due to regulation trends coupled with strong structural growth. Chart 2: Global GGR, showing how structural growth and online access both are playing in Kambi's favor. Source: Kambi 2018 AR.

Now, let us take a quick look at the U.S. market opportunity. In May 2018, the U.S. Supreme court overturned the federal ban on sports betting, meaning that states individually could regulate sports betting, both retail and online. At the end of 2018, a total of 8 states had already legalized sports betting, with many more to come, as described by Gambling Compliance. US Bets, coupled with most other experts on the subject, estimate that the legal sports betting will grow around 5-15 fold between 2018 to 2023, from $405 million in 2018 to $3.1-$5.2 billion in 2023.

Chart 3: The current status of US states, indicating rapid growth ahead. Source: Kambi 2018 AR.

Chart 4: The rapid shift to online as a result of the regulation change in New Jersey. Source: Kambi 2018 AR.

So how will Kambi benefit? For the U.S. sport interested readers, you will most likely recognize Kambi's 2018 signed customer DraftKings, which is a fantasy sports site turned online sports book operator. Other significant customers that will contribute to U.S. revenues for Kambi includes Rush Street, 888.com, Mohegan Sun and Greenwood Gaming. I estimate that all of these actors will be able to capture >25% market share in 2021. At ~2.5bn market revenues (rough midpoint of industry estimates) in 2021, that means at least $625 million in customer revenues and $56 million Kambi revenues at 9% revshare. In 2018, Kambi had total revenues of ~$85 million, meaning that my estimate of the US opportunity, in a base case, constitutes a total 65% revenue growth opportunity. Adding that I think scale benefits will start to show over the coming years as sales ramp up, I estimate the total EBIT growth opportunity only from the U.S. to be closer to 80-90% until 2021. This is significantly above most sell-side estimates since the U.S. market opportunity still is in a very early stage and short-term revenues are hard to predict (which often is the main focus for sell-side).

Chart 5: Kambi customers have already archived a 50% market share in New Jersey and #1 in Pennsylvania. Source: Kambi 2018 AR.

Business Venture Optionality

Investors can also benefit from great optionality in contracts that are not well scrutinized by sell-side analysts. First, sell-side analyst overall refrain from estimating any revenues from new customer signings, as these are very hard to properly estimate. As long term investors, however, we can use this to our benefit. With 8 new customers signed in 2018 and another 3 signed thus far in 2019, we can see how strong Kambi's offering is, and thus be a bit more aggressive on revenue and earnings estimates. Second, other than new customers, the contribution from e.g. ATG (Sweden's biggest horse betting operator turned sports book operator) or BetPlay (one of Colombia's biggest sport betting operators) is not well analyzed and hence an opportunity to be ahead of sell-side analysts without being unrealistic.

Chart 6: +20 operators and still a ~$600 million market cap company means that there is a high level of optionality in Kambi. Source: Kambi investor presentation.

Risks

However, while Kambi comes with many attractive characteristics, it is not without risk. The company's value is married to the future and their success is not only limited to their own performance and ability to be competitive, but also to their customer's ability to do so (due to revshare model). Further, the company was spun-off from Swedish operator Unibet (Kindred) in 2014, and they still are close to 50% of revenues, although this is rapidly decreasing with other customer's growth. Moreover, while the product is advanced, there is still some strong competitors globally, and operators may want to insource the service (although history has shown this is hard). For example, Kambi recently plunged on worries of losing ~8% revenues coming from 888.com, as the latter firm acquired a competitor in an attempt to insource parts of their sportsbook. However, I argue that these worries are exaggerated, as only part of 888.com revenues will disappear, and that does not happen until after 2021. Lastly, valuation on 2018, 2019 and 2020 numbers might look hefty, which mean that you should invest in Kambi with the ambition to own it beyond 2020 for high potential returns (where we most likely can find alpha as long term investors).

Investment Summary and Valuation

In summary, I recommend buying Kambi for 85% upside until 2021, based on 10x EV/EBITDA in 2022. I derive this based on relatively conservative estimates of ~$250m 2022 sales (vs $85m today) and 40% EBITDA-margins (vs 29% today), giving me $100m EBITDA. Putting a 10x multiple on those earnings could also be seen as conservative, as Kambi is growing more rapidly but with similar incremental margins as e.g. Playtech, which is trading around those levels. Further, the company has a net cash position of $38 million and FCF-conversion is >60%, with significant room for improvement since new customer signings are very cash dependent in the early integration stages. Moreover, the company has a very solid ownership base (Ander Strom owns 25%, founder of Kambi and previous $2 billion market cap parent Kindred) and strong management that has been accumulating stock around the current stock levels. All in all, adjusting my implied $1bn 2022 enterprise value for the net debt and comparing it to today's enterprise value of $542m ($580 million market cap at SEK 180/share less $38 million net cash), I see an 85% upside by 2021.

