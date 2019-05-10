Taseko Mines: The Q1 Results Show That Florence Is Highly Needed

Taseko Mines (TGB) announced its Q1 2019 financial results (all financial figures are presented in US dollars). Although the company recorded slightly positive EBITDA and operating cash flow, the net earnings were negative. However, the operations were negatively affected by severe winter weather and the results should improve over the coming quarters, similar to previous years.

Source: own processing, using data of Taseko Mines

The Gibraltar mine produced 24.9 million lb copper and 738,000 lb molybdenum in Q1 2019 (75% of this volume is attributable to Taseko Mines). The copper production was 3.5% lower and the molybdenum production was 0.15% higher compared to Q4 2018. Although copper grades remained almost unchanged and copper recoveries even increased, the volume of milled ore declined from 7.1 million to 6.8 million tons. Lower production volume contributed to the growth of C1 total operating cash costs to $2.21/lb copper, which is 4.7% over the Q4 levels. However, as can be seen in the charts above, and as indicated by Taseko's management, operations of the Gibraltar mine tend to be affected by winter weather conditions quite notably. Along with growing production volumes, the unit production costs are expected to decline over the coming quarters.

Source: own processing, using data of Taseko Mines

Taseko's revenues declined significantly in comparison to Q4 2018, as Q4 revenues were inflated by sales that were not realized during Q3. As a result, 42.7 million lb copper (100% basis) were sold in Q4, while only 23.3 million lb copper (100% basis) were sold in Q1 2019. As a result, the revenues declined from $84.18 million to $52.83 million. However, they are slightly higher compared to Q1 2018. EBITDA equaled $12.53 million and net earnings equaled $-5.96 million. Both numbers are better compared to Q4, however, mainly due to positive foreign exchange development. While in Q4, Taseko recorded unrealized foreign exchange loss of $13.55 million, in Q1, it recorded unrealized foreign exchange gain of $5.03 million. The adjusted net earnings equaled $-10.84 million in Q1 2019 and $-0.99 million in Q4 2018.

The most negative impacts of the decline in revenues can be seen in the case of operating cash flow that decreased from $33.42 million in Q4, to $5.41 million in Q1. However, also last year, the lowest operating cash flow was recorded during Q1.

As of the end of Q1 2019, Taseko held cash & cash equivalents worth $25.9 million, which is almost $9 million less than at the end of Q4. The net debt stood at $240 million. Although no debt maturities will occur before 2022, Taseko will have to finance the Florence copper mine development somehow (assuming that the final permits for the commercial-scale facility are obtained). The mine development should cost around $200 million, which is definitely financable. However, the structure of the financing package is questionable. If the Gibraltar mine doesn't start to generate reasonable volumes of cash flow over the coming quarters, a share dilution cannot be excluded.

It is important to mention that the Florence project is the brightest spot in Taseko's Q1. On April 12, the company announced first copper production at its Florence test facility. But what is even more important, the proportion of ore contacted underground with leach solution (sweep efficiency) was estimated to reach 55%, after one year of leaching. However, in reality, this level was reached after the first three months. And on April 25, Taseko announced the first harvest of 3,700 lb of copper cathode, at a higher than 99.9% copper purity. By now, it seems that the extraction process works even better than expected. According to Taseko's CEO Russell Hallbauer:

Our test facility is performing very well and we are extremely pleased to have produced such high quality copper this early in the process. These results have exceeded our expectations. There is no better proof to demonstrate the success of our highly engineered in situ leaching process test facility. With the facility now at steady-state and producing high quality copper, we will use the balance of the year to refine and improve operating procedures for the commercial facility

The results of the Florence test facility are very encouraging and they help to boost the probability that the final permits for the commercial scale facility will be obtained soon. It is very important, as Florence is the key asset for Taseko's future. The mine should be able to produce 81 million lb copper per year, over a 20-year mine life. The AISC should be around $1.5/lb copper and at a copper price of $3/lb, the after-tax NPV (7.5%) of the project is $760 million.

As shown in the chart above, the positive Florence news was welcomed by a strong upwards movement, when Taseko's shares grew from $0.6 to $0.8 on significantly increased volumes. However, the positive movement lasted only for several days and the share price started drifting back down. Step-by-step, the share price returned to the $0.6 level, crossing the 10-day as well as the 50-day moving average. Right now, it is just above a support level in the $0.55-0.6 area. If it is broken, the next support is located in the $0.45 area. The Q1 financial results haven't impressed too much, the current support will have a hard time to hold.

Conclusion

The Q1 2019 earnings release shows that Taseko's Gibraltar mine is unable to deliver good financial results on a regular basis. This is why the Florence copper mine is the key asset for Taseko's future. The near-term share price development will hardly be positive. The technical picture doesn't look good and there is uncertainty regarding the final Florence mine permits, as well as a risk of share dilution. The coming quarters will show when to expect the permits as well as whether the cash flows generated by the Gibraltar mine are sufficient to avoid share dilution. If everything goes well, Taseko's mid- to long-term upside potential counts in hundreds of percent. However, in the near term, investors should be prepared for some downside pressure.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TGB. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.