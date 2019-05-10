FTSE Russell China Bond Research Report Q1 2019

Highlights from the May report:
- Total holdings of Chinese bonds by offshore investors rose in Q1 of 2019. Offshore investors held 1.76 trillion RMB (US$263 billion) worth of bonds at the end of March, according to data released by Shanghai Clearing House and China Central Depository and Clearing Co, marking a 34.3 billion RMB (US$5.1 billion USD) rise compared to end-December 2018.
- Some of China’s largest companies have defaulted on their debt in Q1. Three large Chinese borrowers - Qinghai Provincial Investment Group Co., China Minsheng Investment Group Corp. and Beijing Orient Landscape & Environment Co. - missed repayment deadlines.
- Against this backdrop, interest in China’s small convertible bond market is growing - driven for the desire among investors for higher returns. Citic Bank Corp’s offering in March saw orders eclipse supply by 5,500 times, according to Bloomberg. Convertible bond issuers have raised US$13 billion via convertible bonds in 2019, more than four times the value of Chinese IPOs during the same time period.
Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.