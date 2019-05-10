FTSE Russell China Bond Research Report Q1 2019

Summary

Even though China's macro outlook could be impacting appetite for RMB debt, the allocation of Chinese government bonds by foreign investors is increasing.

But in the corporate bond space, foreign investors are not too keen to increase allocations, particularly due to lack of international credit ratings as well as increasing instances of defaults.

While China's debt market has grown rapidly for the last 10 years with an annual growth rate of 23%, it still has more much room to grow relative to the country’s GDP.

One strong area in recent months is China's relatively young convertible bond market.