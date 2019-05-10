General Electric: Changes At The Top

Mr. Culp has not yet presented a comprehensive vision of what he believes GE might be, but maybe the "old" board culture had to change before the "new" could arise.

The board of directors was too ingrained, had been around too long, and tended to want things to emulate the vision of an earlier CEO.

General Electric Co. (NYSE:GE) just held its first annual meeting under the leadership of Larry Culp, its new leader.

Results were mixed and, in my mind, the company is still lacking a coherent, viable vision that investors could buy into.

I continue to pull for Mr. Culp’s success and hope that he can turn the “fabled” institution around. It is a complex and challenging task Mr. Culp has.

But, so much rests on the CEO. It is the CEO who should set the vision for the firm and also define what the culture of the institution is.

I feel very strongly about this because I have not only studied corporate turnarounds, I have headed up three successful corporate turnarounds myself.

Leadership is especially looked for in one person, whether this is right or wrong, and over the longer run, it is this leadership that is going to carry the organization.

I should add at this point that a company, especially a large, complex corporation like General Electric needs lots of leaders and lots of leadership. The company cannot really succeed without having this factor as a reality of the company.

But, this is where the building of the culture comes in. A strong leader builds a strong community of leaders and gives them lots of responsibility and backs them up.

No one can know everything and no one can do everything. One needs a team, but the atmosphere for the team and the support of the team begin with and is enhanced by the CEO.

General Electric used to be a leader in terms of having a strong executive leadership, one that not only provided leaders internally, but also produced sufficient, good-quality management that could move onto other companies and provide exceptional leadership to other companies that drew them away from GE.

Unfortunately, however, this has been missing in recent years. And, I believe that confirming evidence of this leadership failure can be seen in recent Board of Director behavior.

Thomas Gryta, writing in the Wall Street Journal, stresses the fact that one of the major issues at the annual meeting was the overhaul of the company’s board.

He writes, “The incoming directors have an average tenure of only 2½ years and are led by a pair of outsiders who joined just a year ago: Mr. Culp and the lead independent director, Thomas Horton.”

Mr. Gryta continues, “The new leadership is a departure for a company that was once so cozy with its board that it had to set a 15-year term limit to ensure directors didn’t stick around too long. But GE is operating in a much different environment than it was just a few years ago. “

Mr. Culp is continuing the work of his predecessor, John Flannery, a GE lifer who sought to reshape the board after 16 years of Mr. Immelt at the helm. The board has met 15 times in each of the past two years, according to proxy filings, but will reduce the number of regularly scheduled meetings in 2019 to six from eight to ‘permit senior leadership to focus on management.’ The board will still hold regular conference calls every few weeks.” The board is down to 10 members from 18, but two more directors will eventually join. Six of the 10 are new since Mr. Immelt retired, and eight joined after 2016, including Ed Garden, co-founder of the activist investor Trian Fund Management LP.”

In addition, “GE’s board explored naming an independent chairman when it switched CEOs last year but opted to give both roles to Mr. Culp, saying it would provide clarity on decision-making and accountability.”

It appears that the board and the direction of the board are getting much attention and this may give us some insight into the fact that this is where a lot of the problems of GE arose from.

Jack Welch was chairman and CEO of General Electric from 1981 to 2001. Under Welch’s leadership the company’s value rose by around 4,000 percent. Welch could do no wrong and the board of directors let ‘Jack” have his way, and for this he was designated as one of the best business executives in the twentieth century. The board did as Welch demanded.

When Jeff Immelt succeeded Mr. Welch, the board, which was created in the image of Jack Welch, wanted Mr. Immelt to follow closely Mr. Welch’s pattern. Although Mr. Immelt did move to change, somewhat, the nature of the company, particularly reducing the financial thrust of the Welch GE, he did not do this until later on in his tenure as he was finally able to bring along Mr. Welch’s board to back him on some of these things. But, the board did not really change much.

Mr. Culp’s predecessor did not really have a chance. Change had to come.

Maybe this is where Mr. Culp’s efforts have focused in his young reign. GE’s board of directors had to be changed. It could be his first and more important move, the one that he had to get out of the way before he could really create the vision for the new General Electric.

Maybe this is the beginning of the “new culture” that Mr. Culp is trying to bring. This move may get Mr. Welch and Mr. Immelt out of the boardroom. As I found in my turnaround ventures, new blood on the board was crucial to the changing culture of the troubled institution. If the board just wants to do things the way they have been done, don’t bet on a turnaround happening.

But, there is another change that needs to be made. “GE, whose accounting is being investigated by federal authorities, has promised to look into replacing KPMG LLP as its auditor, a role KPMG has held for more than a century. In April 2018, 35% of GE shareholders voted against KPMG remaining as GE’s auditor, an unusually high amount of opposition.”

It is imperative, in my mind, for a CEO to get new eyes looking at accounting, policies, and procedures. I believe that even eight years may be too long for an accounting and audit firm to be engaged. One must create an environment where the idea that “this is the way we do things” dominates.

But, maybe the old board did not want "new" eyes looking at these things.

Here, in building a new culture with new leadership, new eyes are essential. There is no explicit vision of the future GE, but it could be that Mr. Culp had to move these “top level” decisions forward so that his support would be more toward a future GE, than a “legacy” GE.

Finally, Mr. Culp has determined that GE must pay down its debt. As he reviewed his priorities of paying down the debt, he lamented that “the 2019 financial targets, including negative cash flow of up to $2 billion, and said it is “still tough for me to say that out loud.’”

Over the past five years, General Electric earned an average return on shareholders' equity of just over 14.0 percent.

This is not a bad return, but it was achieved with lots and lots of financial leverage. For one thing, this financial leverage is coming back to haunt the company and must be reduced.

But, in terms of building a “new” Modern Corporation, General Electric must restructure itself to earn around 15.0 percent return on shareholders' equity and do this with a minimal amount of longer-term debt. This is what the modern era is moving to.

Furthermore, General Electric needs to be quite focusing upon just products and product lines and work to build platforms and networks that can scale at a very low marginal cost. This is where the real vision will come in. And, this kind of a vision is necessary for General Electric to be competitive in the information age and to generate the cash flow that a “new” Modern Corporation can live with.

Mr. Culp and General Electric have a ways to go. But, in my previous writings, I may have been a bit impatient because I assumed that Mr. Culp could move things along culturally, faster than he has done. He is moving in the right direction and I hope that he can change the board so that he can then fully develop his vision for the future GE.

This still needs to be done before we really see any market support for a higher GE stock price.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.