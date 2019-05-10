Sabra Health Care REIT: Free Cash Flow Unlikely To Cover Dividends

Debt-to-EBITDA is likely to force some equity dilution soon, and dividend coverage is looking rather stretched.

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (SBRA) reported Q1-2019 results and maintained its dividend and guidance. The company has had some big changes recently, and we are closely monitoring it for its dividend safety. With the new information released, we looked again to see if we should continue our cautious stance on this big yielder.

The key numbers

SBRA reported normalized adjusted funds from operations (AFFO) of 47 cents, while maintaining its guidance for $1.85 (midpoint) of AFFO for the year. Revenues were sharply lower as SBRA ran into issues with its key tenant, Senior Care Centers - a saga we have documented earlier.

Source: SBRA Q1-2019 supplementary

The company also recognized $103 million of impairment. While the bulk of this was also related to Senior Care Centers, there were additional markdowns as well.

During the three months ended March 31, 2019 , the Company recognized a $103.1 million real estate impairment, of which amount $92.2 million related to the 28 Senior Care Centers facilities sold on April 1, 2019 and the three Senior Care Centers facilities that the Company expects to sell, and the remaining $10.9 million related to four additional skilled nursing/transitional care facilities.



Source: SBRA 10-Q

Two points we would note here. The first being that under US GAAP accounting real estate carrying values are substantially below fair market values most of the time. Hence, when companies take impairment charges to reduce those values further, investors must take notice. That means something broke really badly.

The second being that the impairment charges for even Senior Care Centers were substantially above what the company thought just a few weeks ago (emphasis ours).

There can be no assurances that the sale of the Senior Care Centers Sale Facilities or the transition of the Retained Facilities will be consummated, on the foregoing terms or timing or at all. If the closing of the sale occurs, the Company expects to record an impairment equal to the excess of the carrying value of the Senior Care Centers Sale Facilities over the net sales proceeds received at closing. In addition, depending on the terms at which the Company can re-lease the Retained Facilities, the Company may be required to record an impairment related to the Retained Facilities. Accordingly, the Company expects to record an impairment charge of between $60.1 million to $76.0 million during the first quarter of 2019 related to the facilities currently operated by Senior Care Centers.



Source: SBRA 2018-10-K

How exactly did this happen if the sale price of the Senior Care Centers did not change? We think the answer lies in what has happened to the remaining facilities that SBRA did not sell.

On April 1, 2019, we completed the sale of 28 facilities operated by Senior Care Centers and received gross sales proceeds of $282.5 million as well as a $5.0 million settlement payment from Senior Care Centers (with the remaining $4.5 million of settlement payments payable on or before July 1, 2019). Of the 10 remaining facilities operated by Senior Care Centers, we expect to re-tenant seven facilities to a current operator in the Sabra portfolio and to sell three facilities.



Source: SBRA press release

SBRA likely got substantially lower rents on the remaining assets leased than it anticipated, and/or it now expects to get much less than it thought on the remaining ones it plans to sell. In either case, it is not good for the stock.

The top tenants did not deteriorate

The Q1-2019 quarter did look better for the top tenants, and their coverage ratios did appear to improve.

Source: SBRA Q1-2019 supplementary

Interestingly, the overall portfolio metrics did not improve.

Source: SBRA Q1-2019 supplementary

We would note that Senior Care Centers has dropped out of this pool, and we would think that we would see an uptick just based on that, but we do not see it here.

Dividend Coverage

Based on a $1.85 expected AFFO, we can extrapolate the run rate for the remaining three quarters at $0.46, which is close to a rounding error above the $0.45 dividend. Holiday, a former tenant, has moved to operator status effective April 1, 2019, and at the minimum we expect capital expenditures to move up as a result of this. Funds available for distribution (AFFO minus capital expenditures) will probably come on the other side the 45 cents a quarter mark.

We would note two other announcements that should be looked at by investors. The first being the ATM program announcement.

On February 25, 2019, we entered into an equity distribution agreement with a consortium of banks acting as sales agents (the “Sales Agents”) to sell shares of our common stock having aggregate gross proceeds of up to $500.0 million from time to time through the Sales Agents (the “ATM Program”).



Source: SBRA press release

The second being this remark by management.

Additionally, we are in the nascent stages of our de-levering activity and so saw modest improvement in our leverage at quarter-end. We remain committed to continuing that process this year as well as extending maturities as market opportunities arise.”



Source: SBRA press release

"Nascent stages of our de-levering process" alongside the $500 million of potential equity raise likely means problems ahead for the dividend. SBRA has got the dividend covered currently, and that is via using all the leverage it can. It is also doing so while keeping only two out of three stooges happy.

SBRA's cost of debt is around 4.5%, and its properties have cap rates in the 7-10% range. Any deleveraging move will substantially lower AFFO. At present, the dividend is covered but the risks are rising substantially. We put the 12-month dividend safety outlook on our proprietary Kenny Loggins scale as follows:

Conclusion

SBRA has its work cut out for it. 2019 AFFO will come in lower than what was earned at any time during the past 4 years.

Source: SBRA 2018-10-K

We think it is possible that SBRA can maintain its dividends for this year, but it will be extremely challenging. A key factor will be at what price it issues stock and what kind of sale prices the REIT gets for its properties. Of course, if another tenant goes under, then we will have Kenny Loggins on speed dial.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.