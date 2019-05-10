Gulfport Energy: A Review Of Q1 2019

Between the cash flow and asset sales, Gulfport should have a fair amount of funds for share repurchases and debt reduction.

The company also is conducting non-core asset sales that appear to have a limited impact on its EBITDA.

Gulfport reaffirmed most of its 2019 guidance items, although realised pricing for NGLs (as a percentage of WTI) has come down slightly.

Gulfport Energy (GPOR) remains on track to generate a solid amount of positive cash flow in 2019, which (in conjunction with asset divestitures) will allow it to repurchase a large number of shares. If it can buy back shares for fairly cheap (and sell assets at a healthy multiple to EBITDA), then the company should be able to improve its share value.

Notes On Guidance

Gulfport mostly reaffirmed its 2019 guidance during its Q1 2019 report. The company's expected average daily production for 2019 remains between 1,360 MMcfe and 1,400 MMcfe per day, with 90% of that production being natural gas. Gulfport also did not change its cost guidance, although it did lower its expectations for realised pricing on NGLs from 45% to 50% of WTI down to 40% to 45% of WTI. The reports of somewhat weaker pricing for NGLs have been fairly common among recent earnings reports from various producers.

In Q1 2019, Gulfport realised around $0.58 per gallon (approximately $24.32 per barrel) for its NGLs, which is around 44% of WTI. During the remainder of the year, its realised price for NGLs may be slightly higher (based on volume), although perhaps also slightly lower as a percentage of WTI due to stronger oil prices after Q1.

Updated 2019 Outlook

Based on current strip prices and updated guidance for the pricing of NGLs, I now estimate that Gulfport could end up with around $1.291 billion in oil & gas revenue, with its hedges adding a bit of value. After hedges, the company would end up with $1.303 billion in estimated revenue.

Type Units $/Unit $ Million Natural Gas (MCF) 453,330,000 $2.20 $997 NGLs (Barrels) 5,876,500 $25.50 $150 Oil (Barrels) 2,518,500 $57.00 $144 Hedge Value $12 Total Revenue $1,303

This would allow the company to deliver around $146 million in positive cash flow in 2019 (excluding any proceeds from asset sales). This is consistent with its forecast of over $100 million in 2019 free cash flow.

Expenses $ Million Gathering and Processing $280 LOE $81 Production Taxes $32 G&A $50 Interest $132 CapEx $582 Total Expenses $1,157

Asset Sales

Gulfport also announced that it sold a "small footprint of Marcellus formation rights" for $30 million and essentially used those proceeds for share repurchases. This did not affect the company's production and was also not an asset that it had plans to develop.

Gulfport also mentioned that it is planning on divesting some SCOOP water infrastructure assets. The company believes that it could get "a lot more than" $50 million for this asset sale, but is going to use $50 million of the sale proceeds to put towards debt reduction.

The SCOOP water infrastructure assets would currently generate around $10-12 million of standalone EBITDA. If Gulfport can get around $80 million for those assets, that would be around 7.3x EBITDA, which would be pretty good given that the company as a whole is currently being valued at an EBITDA multiple (based on 2019 EBITDA) which is currently only half that. Gulfport also mentioned that there is substantial growth potential for those assets, so it will be interesting to see how much a buyer is willing to pay for that growth potential.

Given Gulfport's relatively low EV/EBITDA multiple, if it can sell non-producing assets or sell non-core assets for a decent multiple, that should benefit the share price.

2019 Share Repurchases

By late April 2019, the company had repurchased 3.8 million shares for $30 million. The average price per share appears to be around $7.80-7.90 per share, which is a bit above Gulfport's current price.

Given Gulfport's plans to divest other non-core assets and its ability to generate over $100 million in positive cash flow outside of asset sales though, it has a lot of ability to conduct further share repurchases.

Well-Level Economics

Gulfport claims decent well-level economics in general. For example, it claims an IRR of 37% to 42% at $55 oil and $2.75 natural gas for several of its Utica well types (Wet Gas and Dry Gas Central/East/West). The company also claims a 37% IRR at the same oil and gas prices for its SCOOP Springer Oil wells, a 57% IRR for its SCOOP Woodford Wet Gas wells, and a 69% IRR for its SCOOP Woodford Condensate wells.

(Source: Gulfport Energy)

While this isn't as strong as some of Cabot's (COG) Marcellus wells (as an example), the well-level results still appear to be good enough for Gulfport to be competitive with strip prices where they currently are.

Conclusion

Things appear to be going according to plan with Gulfport, as it is on track to generate a substantial amount of positive cash flow in 2019 without asset sales. It is also selling non-core assets, which could add value if the sales are at a decent multiple to EBITDA, given that Gulfport as a whole is trading at around 3.6x 2019 EBITDA.

The company should be able to do a significant amount of share repurchases, although it will also need to plan to deleverage a bit in the future. Its leverage isn't bad, but still a bit above optimal. Gulfport will need to balance making share repurchases while its stock is relatively cheap along with putting some money aside for debt reduction purposes.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GPOR. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.