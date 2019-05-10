Why 'Detective Pikachu' Might Be Warner Bros.' Most Important Film Of The Summer

"Detective Pikachu" is projected to make upwards of $50+ million, and early estimates show that number could increase as word-of-mouth builds over the weekend frame.

Warner Bros. along with Paramount, Universal and Sony are going to need to convince their investors they have a plan for how to stay competitive with the new Disney/Fox mega-power.

Even more importantly, the film’s success would send a message to the company’s investors (and the industry) that Disney isn’t the only studio capable of making a splash this summer.

The movie is not only part of Warner's strategy for re-launching the film component of a profitable brand, but it also jump-starts its sequel-heavy summer slate.

Warner Bros. will be releasing "Pokemon: Detective Pikachu" this weekend, and while on the surface it may just seem like a kids movie, it actually has some heavy stakes attached.

(Image Credit: WB)

If you've seen the trailer of Warner Bros.' (NYSE:T) upcoming action-comedy Pokemon: Detective Pikachu, you already probably understand why investors and analysts are so high on its prospects.

For lack of a better comparison, this is basically what would happen if Deadpool met Pokemon but with a PG rating. Think about for a second just how ridiculous that sounds and, at the same time, how impossible it should have even been to pull off.

Regardless of how this film actually does, the studio, its investors and fans of the Pokemon brand owe a big debt to Ryan Reynolds. Even though he didn't write, produce or direct the film, people are going to see it for his voice-over work which is drenched in his unique brand of humor.

Yet there's more at stake for Warner here than just the weekend box office - if this film works, the studio just may have found both its newest franchise and a way to keep a stunningly popular property fresh.

Even more importantly though it sends a strong message that Disney (NYSE:DIS) isn't the only studio set to have a strong summer - and that's incredibly important for investors to hear at the moment.

First, as always, some background.

In 1999, Warner Bros. released Pokemon: The First Movie, which off a $30 million budget opened to $31 million en route to $85 million domestically and $163 million worldwide. The studio then put sequels each of the next two years which were also profitable, but to lesser extents. Following that, the films became direct-to-video releases, and the brand itself went back to relying on the gaming side of things.

Yet Pokemon remained in the cultural zeitgeist and continued to be a solid money-maker for various companies including Nintendo (OTCPK:NTDOY)…so it makes sense that Warner was looking to jump-start the film component. Of course, this being 2019 everyone was astutely aware another anime style film wasn't going to be the answer - so they took a new turn.

Detective Pikachu blends live-action with CGI to bring the entire world of Pokemon to life with a mystery at the center of the story. Relative newcomer Justice Smith headlines the project with Reynolds voicing the iconic Pikachu. In this world, the Pokemon characters live side-by-side with humans, but the language barrier still exists - except between our leads who are shocked to learn the other can understand them.

It's a clever concept brought to life by Reynolds' trademark humor which has completely thrown off tracking, which at this point is somewhere between $50 million and $70 million. I tend to think it will be on the higher side, but regardless that would be a franchise best and pave the way for more editions. However, should the film exceed $70 million (which is around what Avengers: Endgame could make), it would make a very loud statement.

For Warner Bros. though, this is important for a variety of reasons - one of them being it is fresh off the AT&T merger and investors would love to see some instant gratification. A big shiny new blockbuster that hand-delivers a new franchise would be a nice start.

Backed by an elaborate push with partners ranging from Delta to Burger King, the movie also represents Warner's first big tent-pole of the summer which will set the tone for the season. The studio is also looking towards its Godzilla, Annabelle and Shaft sequels to do some damage in addition to standalones like young-adult The Sun Is Also A Star and female-centric The Kitchen.

Investors also are looking at the bigger picture - namely that the majority of money made during the summer season will come from the house of Mouse. While it's big shot in the arm to the industry to have Disney take on this stabilizing role, the industry needs to know other studios can and will step in. It's both dangerous and short-sighted to rely entirely on one company to carry the load during what is traditionally the most profitable time of the year for theaters.

With Fox (NASDAQ:FOX) (NASDAQ:FOXA) now under the Disney umbrella - and the incredible amount of IP that comes with it, Warner, along with Universal, Paramount and to an extent Sony (NYSE:SNE), will be looked at even more by their investors to prove they can produce the same mega-hits they have in the past and create the competition that has helped the market thrive for decades.

To do that, Warner will need that influx of capital from new parents AT&T, just like Universal will need to rely on Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) and Paramount on Viacom (NASDAQ:VIA) (NASDAQ:VIAB). We've reached a point where all the major studios have been overtaken by bigger media darlings, and while the game remains the same, the pieces are in radically different spots.

Detective Pikachu could go a long way in securing Warner Bros.' summer slate and calm fears that Disney will run away with the entire box office time and time again.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.