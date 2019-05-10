Why Netflix's Deal With Dark Horse Comics Could Be One Of Its Most Impactful

The move should also please shareholders as in addition to the prestige play, it’s not hard to see how a Dark Horse series could give Netflix another AAA-franchise.

Investors have been patiently waiting for Netflix to solidify their involvement in this space as it had been a company priority - and they should be thrilled with the end result.

Netflix had been looking for a new comic-company to fill the void left after their breakup with Disney/Marvel and this will help restock their IP arsenal in a substantial way.

(Image Credit: Netflix)

If we’ve learned anything from Disney’s (NYSE:DIS) Avengers franchise, it’s the power of the panels. Comic-book properties have always been a hot commodity, but Disney evolved it to a stunning new level. Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) has also made it clear that it also wants to play in that space – and this week it took a giant step forward that should make investors happy.

First, as always, some background.

When Netflix was first rising to what it is today, a key component of its arsenal was a deal with Marvel for a group of series that pushed the envelope beyond what parent company Disney was willing to do in house. Through a combination of factors that deal would later end and left a big hole in the steamer’s portfolio.

You can argue (and many Netflix die-hards have) the company had enough in the tank to withstand the Disney deal going away. And on paper yes, they did – but in today’s market everyone is looking for that hot (but not too hot) new property that is on the cusp of reaching Game of Thrones-like level. Dark Horse is one of the rare few to have the potential.

This week Netflix wooed the longtime comic force from an expiring development deal it had previously had with Universal Cable Productions (UCP), a division of Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA). The pair are very familiar with each other as Netflix’s Umbrella Academy is a joint collaboration between them.

What’s interesting to me about the original UCP/Dark Horse deal though is how few of the company’s original slate ever actually made it to series. Check out this piece from the company’s original announcement – of the four titles highlighted as in development, just one ever aired (and the one bowed recently). Yes, that’s Hollywood for you and yes, the pair are also bringing Resident Alien to TV later his year, but for a deal that dates back to 2015 it’s a little surprising.

Reports were that Dark Horse was looking to expand its library and Netflix was of course a natural home. This is also part of why a company like Netflix is so dangerous to the traditional model – they offer more schedule flexibility and more creative freedom. While terms of the deal were not discussed, my guess would be this was not cheap as Netflix is known to move fast and quick when it sees something it wants… and this was something it wanted badly.

The Disney deal dissolving was a big blow ego-wise to Netflix and while they played it off as something that ran its course, investors and analysts weren’t necessarily buying it. Originally it was believed that the deal ending and the subsequent cancellation of all of its included series was essentially retaliation for Disney launching its own streaming service.

However, it’s also been reported by third party data group Jumpshot that the shows also just weren’t performing, but then again, that’s also been disputed by other third party groups like Parrot Analytics – and since Netflix doesn’t yet reveal firm data, who knows the truth? Still whether those particular shows were doing well, they were high profile titles that not only brought in subscribers but were a great prestige “get.”

Dark Horse will fill that slot in a variety of ways as the brand itself has always been capable of moving the needle with fans. This is the same company that was behind the Hellboy, The Mask and Timecop franchises – but it’s also no stranger to flops including the adaptation of R.I.P.D. – though if we are being honest, Netflix probably would have made that work.

Longtime readers of this column know I’m not always complimentary to Netflix – I have concerns with the long-term viability of some of it long-held beliefs – but I’m also always going to acknowledge when they make a good move.

This was a good move.

The first-look deal also ties back in with the company’s earlier deal with Mark Millar’s niche Millarland collection of comic-based titles and together increase the streamer’s odds to launch the Thrones-esque hit it really wants and needs.

I stand by the belief though that if the company would ease back on its all-at-once model, they’d be able to do that sooner, but in the end the core of any successful franchise is the base material itself. Investors were never worried that Netflix wouldn’t find a Marvel replacement, but it did take a little longer than expected.

Still with Disney’s service coming this November and other streamers like Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) coming around that same time, these IP deals are hot commodities and there are a limited number to be had. The deal is a statement-marker if nothing else, but one that should make shareholders very happy in the not-too-distant future.

