Energy Transfer: Benefiting Off Upstream Growth In A Big Way

On Wednesday, May 8, 2019, midstream energy titan Energy Transfer (ET) announced its first-quarter 2019 earnings results. At first glance, these results looked rather disappointing as the company failed to meet the expectations of its analysts on either the top or bottom lines. However, at closer inspection, we clearly see that the company performed very well in the quarter, posting record adjusted EBITDA and distributable cash flow. For quite some time now, I have been discussing the very positive environment for midstream companies in the United States, and we certainly see that in the company's latest results.

As my regular readers are no doubt well aware, it is my usual practice to share the highlights from a company's earnings report before delving into an analysis of its results. This is because these highlights provide a background for the remainder of the article as well as serve as a framework for the resultant analysis. Therefore, here are the highlights from Energy Transfer's first-quarter 2019 earnings results:

Energy Transfer reported total revenues of $13.121 billion in the first quarter of 2019. This represents a 10.43% increase over the $11.882 billion that the company brought in during the first quarter of 2018.

Operating income was $1.927 billion in the most recent quarter. This compares quite favorably to $1.100 billion in the prior year quarter.

Energy Transfer began soliciting bids for the engineering, procurement, and construction of the Lake Charles LNG plant that the company will own in conjunction with Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.A) (NYSE:RDS.B).

The company is currently progressing on the expansion of the Permian Express pipeline system. This project will increase the capacity of the system by 120,000 barrels per day and is expected to be operational around the end of the third quarter.

Net income was $1.180 billion in the first quarter of 2019. This represents a very nice 141.31% increase over the $489 million that the company reported in the first quarter of 2018.

It seems likely that the first thing that anyone reviewing these results is likely to notice is that essentially every measure of financial performance increased compared to the year-ago quarter. Ultimately, this all comes down to revenues, which support all of the company's expenses and allow it to turn a profit. Generally speaking, when revenues increase, so do both profits and cash flows unless expenses increase by too much. This generally was not the case as the company's operating expenses went from $10.782 billion to $11.194 billion year-over-year, a $412 million increase. Clearly this is much less than revenues went up.

The biggest reason for the revenue increase is that Energy Transfer moved considerably more resources than it did a year ago. As I have discussed in various past articles, there is a direct correlation between the amount of resources that midstream companies transport and their revenues because the basic business model is either charging a fee for each unit of resources that moves through the network or by buying and reselling commodities at a margin under take-or-pay contracts. This basic business model also has the effect of insulating these companies against commodity price fluctuations, which is something that investors looking for a steady and secure income stream usually appreciate.

One of Energy Transfer's major businesses is its network of crude oil pipelines and terminals, which include significant operations covering the Permian basin in Texas that has been the epicenter of the surge in North American energy production that we have seen over the past couple years. Energy Transfer's facilities provide the means for energy companies to export crude oil, which helps make the company a major player in the emergence of North America as an energy-exporting region. This operation saw significant growth in transported volumes over the past year:

Q1 2019 Q1 2018 Crude Oil Transportation Volumes (mbbls/day) 4,522 3,827 Crude Oil Terminal Volumes (mbbls/day) 2,086 1,940

The primary reason for the year-over-year growth was higher production in the Permian and Bakken shale that needed to be brought to market. We can also see a clear increase in volumes moving through the company's terminals, which helps to support the growing export story and shows that Energy Transfer is benefiting from it. The unit naturally delivered markedly stronger cash flows to the company, with adjusted EBITDA climbing from $464 million to $806 million year over year. This is a 73.71% increase.

Another significant, although somewhat smaller, operation for the company is its network of natural gas liquids pipelines and terminals. As was the case with the crude oil pipelines, this system transports natural gas liquids from the various producing basins around the continental United States (especially the Permian and the two shale plays in Appalachia) to their destinations, which are increasingly export terminals. This operation also saw volumes increase compared to the year-ago quarter.

Q1 2019 Q1 2018 NGL Transportation Volumes (mbbls/day) 1,178 936 Refined Products Transportation Volumes (mbbls/day) 617 620 NGL and Refined Products Terminal Volumes (mbbls/day) 879 702 NGL Fractionation Volumes (mbbls/day) 678 472

One of the biggest reasons for the volume increase here perhaps surprisingly comes out of the Northeast. This is due to the Mariner East 2 pipelines, which carries natural gas liquids from the Marcellus shale to Energy Transfer's enormous Marcus Hook facility on the Chesapeake Bay, beginning operations in the fourth quarter of 2018. This was a pipeline that Range Resources (RRC) has been waiting for a long time due to the access that it would provide to the export markets for American Appalachian producers. Clearly, we can see that it is having a positive impact on Energy Transfer due to the desire of its customers for this service.

The only negative thing here is that the average volumes moving through the company's refined products pipelines declined slightly year-over-year, as shown above. The reason for this was maintenance activity and turnarounds at various refineries in the Northeast. This resulted in these refineries producing less refined products than they did last year. As there was lower production, there were obviously fewer resources available to fill the company's pipes. Even so though, the business unit managed to produce a higher level of cash flow than it did in the year-ago quarter as adjusted EBITDA rose to $612 million from $451 million.

One thing that investors truly seem to like about Energy Transfer is the company's high distribution yield. As of the time of writing, this yield stood at 8.09%, which is one of the highest yields among American large-cap companies. As is always the case though, it is critical to ensure that the company can afford to maintain its distribution. The typical way to do this is by looking at the company's distributable cash flow, which is a non-GAAP figure that tells us the amount of money that was generated by the company's ordinary operations that is theoretically available to be paid out to the unitholders. Energy Transfer performed well here as it managed to grow its distributable cash flow by $461 million year-over-year to $1.66 billion. This was a new record level for the company. It also gives the company a distribution coverage ratio of 2.07, which tells us that the company generated more than twice the amount of cash that it needs to pay its distribution. This is a very solid ratio that clearly points to the distribution being quite sustainable.

In conclusion, this was a very solid quarter for Energy Transfer that clearly shows that the company is benefiting from the growth in the North American energy sector. In particular, we see that the growth in upstream production has had a positive impact on the firm's throughput volumes, resulting in greater revenues and cash flows. The company boasts a very solid coverage ratio as a result but still manages to pay an 8.09% yield. The company is a favorite of income investors and this quarter's performance certainly shows us why.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.