Launching Global Wealth Ideation

In this article, you find details of the service along with the reasons why you should subscribe.

Let me introduce you a new marketplace subscription service Global Wealth Ideation which has just opened for the very first subscribers.

Editors' Note: This article is meant to introduce David Krejca's Marketplace service, Global Wealth Ideation.

This week, I am launching a new marketplace service Global Wealth Ideation. After some time of publishing research articles on Seeking Alpha, I realized that some ideas are best pursued in a community where the members involved are more dedicated and willing to take action. To get an edge in the markets, one usually needs to find something others do not know yet, see what others do not or comprehend what others are not capable of comprehending. Global Wealth Ideation is here to uncover these hidden realities and help subscribers to fully utilize this value.

Why it is worth subscribing to GWI?

The majority of services and products on the current market do not possess the capacity to add alpha to your portfolio but rather offer a mere function of capital preservation. GWI will supply its members with particular ideas which focus on being potentially alpha-positive and with access to the author's network and experience.

Who is GWI aimed at?

The service is targeted at investors who are frustrated with their portfolio returns or are looking to diversify and reinvigorate. The service will equip investors with a steady stream of investment analysis articles, highlighting key aspects and secrets of carefully selected publicly-traded businesses, so the service is also intended for investors who do not want to do all the screening and financial due diligence work by themselves and seek to save up some mental energy for other endeavors on their own.

GWI is 100% focused on high-quality undervalued stocks

Where your attention goes your energy flows. And hence, it pays off to focus on nothing than the best. GWI will help its members to direct their attention to only the most successful, resilient and defensible businesses which trade at significantly mispriced levels. Oftentimes, these businesses do not belong to the mainstream and therefore members can derive substantial value from them.

Long term focus on so-called non-stationary alphas

In the investing world, there are what I call stationary alphas and non-stationary alphas. What I am after here and what I reveal to the service’s subscribers are so-called non-stationary alphas, publicly-traded companies with an unprecedented potential to outperform and surprise once and over again. A non-stationary alpha company is characterized by constantly drifting fundamentals such as net income and free cash flow which usually go hand in hand.

What can you specifically look for?

A weekly (or min. bi-weekly) research reports on carefully pre-selected exchange-listed companies.

Ideas which have a simple thesis and contain the most essential business information.

A brief financial analysis of each company presented.

Outputs of DCF valuation models and a big picture look on the probable intrinsic value.

An active private chat room and a space for an extended discussion, which can give investors a valuable edge.

Direct access to the author to discuss new ideas and a gradual revelation of business know-how.

What does it cost?

The subscriptions of the service start at as little as $1.27 a day if opted for an annual plan, which represents a 50% reduction on the monthly. Subscribers on the annual plan (recommended) will be charged $463 after their free trial period is over. The first 10 members are eligible for a further 20% percent early-bird discount on top of the selected plans for the lifetime of the subscription.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.