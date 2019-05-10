Antero Midstream Offers Growth And A Generous Dividend

The debt-to-adjusted EBITDA leverage ratio is now just barely over 3. Management is guiding it down lower in the future.

Sometimes the market gets very stubborn in its ways. Income-based investments are not valued for growth and growth investments are "never ever" for income investors. An investment that breaks the current investing rules can then provide some great returns for the flexible investor. Antero Midstream (AM) provides that rare combination of a relatively safe distribution and good solid growth prospects to appeal to flexible investors.

Some confusion remains as the current version of Antero Midstream is really the surviving version of Antero Midstream General Partner (AMGP). The survivor decided to change its name and adopt the ticker of the partnership it acquired. But the company remains the corporation it was before the acquisition with a simpler structure than before. The IDRs are now gone.

Now that management reiterated the main non-GAAP numbers in the guidance, the market can relax and look forward to a far more simple future. The stock jumped on the earnings release. But it probably still has more to appreciate.

Growth And Income Prospects

This company has had some heady growth in the past. Management is really not slowing down the pace much in the future.

Source: Antero Midstream March 2019 Corporate Presentation

Many have heard "Permian, Permian, and Permian" when it comes to premium location. This company manages to grow quickly in Pennsylvania. But the market does not think of a midstream company that services a primarily gas producer in Pennsylvania (Ohio, West Virginia in general) as a premium growth company. The pricing of the shares reflects that perception. Yet the current price of roughly $13 offers about a 9% return with the excellent growth guidance shown above.

Should the company maintain this growth rate for five years and the dividends are assumed to be reinvested, then this investment would more than triple every five years even if the stock price never appreciated to more properly reflect the prospects of this company. Antero Resources (AR) has been an unusually profitable gas producer. At times other low cost producers, such as Peyto (OTCPK:PEYUF) have shown this company with a superior margin in their profit comparisons. That is a rare compliment coming from another low cost gas producer.

Business Strategy

The close coordination of Antero Midstream with Antero Resources benefits both companies. Antero Resources does not have a long list of wells waiting for midstream takeaway capacity. Antero Midstream manages to keep the pipeline relatively full immediately for new projects. This quick use of capacity decreases payback times and increases the midstream profitability.

Source: Antero Midstream March 2019 Corporate Presentation

The move by Antero Resources into more natural gas liquids and higher value products has been matched by Antero Midstream with processing capacity. Many look at volume growth of Antero Resources and wonder how the fast cash flow and profit growth is possible. The answer is that as Antero Resources moves into higher value products to maximize the value of its production, Antero Midstream matches that goal with "value-added" processing capacity combined with minimal downtime for all projects. Several of these processing assets carry above average profit rates in the midstream industry.

The lower profit margin projects such as water handling and disposal are still part of the business. But the addition of some of these new tasks has increased the future profitability of Antero Midstream. This will enable a faster (or sometimes faster) profit growth for the midstream company.

Profitability

The average profitability of future projects is unusually profitable by midstream standards.

Source: Antero Midstream March 2019 Corporate Presentation

Many midstream companies covered by the author have capital costs of anywhere from six to nine times the expected profit (cash flow, EBITDA, or profit.) as defined by the midstream company. Only one set of capital projects shown above, the advanced wastewater treatment, is priced at six or more times the expected profit.

All of the other projects are well below the typical midstream threshold. The LP gathering, for example could cost as low as 2 times the expected profitability of the assets.

Such above-average profitability influences lenders because cash flow and EBITDA are important measures to determine the safety of the loan. The relatively high projected returns shown above also create a very healthy midstream. Less dependence on cash to reinvest or equity raises is almost certain with the profitability shown above.

Financial Strength

It should surprise no one at all that the financial leverage of this corporation ranks among the lowest followed by the author.

Source: Antero Midstream March 2019 Corporate Presentation

Even though notes were issued to finance the simplification plan, the midstream leverage is just barely past 3 (as shown above). Furthermore management has guided to return the key Debt-to-LTM adjusted EBITDA ratio back into the middle 2 range. Not many midstreams have a debt ratio anywhere near the higher number, to say nothing of a goal to lower the leverage below 3.

This is clearly one of the financially stronger midstream companies out in the investment world. Management has handled the rapid growth of the midstream company extremely well. Dilution in the past has been minimal and management claims there is no need to raise capital for the near future.

Risks

The primary risk is that unusually low gas pricing and premium product pricing become unprofitable enough to slow the growth of Antero Resources. So far, Antero Resources has responded by shifting development to higher-valued leases with more liquids potential. Long term though, this probably is the most probable reason that Antero Midstream growth would slow.

The risk of a dividend cut is very low. The preliminary coverage has been guided by management at 1.15. That approaches a satisfactory number for the market. However, growth projects will be coming online during the fiscal year to expand that number as the year progresses. Even if the dividend were not raised for a year or so, the current yield of 9% is very generous for such a fast-growing company.

The very low financial leverage minimizes the risk of any financing challenges. This company should have easy access to the debt market for just about any financial needs. The profitability of projects undertaken is nearly the best in the industry. Therefore, this midstream company usually commands some very reasonable rates.

Another significant risk is that future managements do not execute as well as the current management. Should key people leave or retire, then investors will need to follow the company execution closely for material changes.

Future

Few investments offer an annual return in excess of 20%. Many of those investments carry far more risk than a midstream company. This midstream company has the typical long-term contracts. The capital projects appear to assure reasonable capital gains that accompany a generous distribution.

At some point, the midstream price will appreciate to reflect the superior prospects. But even if it does not, the return will be relatively safe compared to many fast growing investments and relatively generous.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AM AR PEYUF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am not an investment advisor, and this article is not meant to be a recommendation of the purchase or sale of stock. Investors are advised to review all company documents and press releases to see if the company fits their own investment qualifications.