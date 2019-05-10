Jack In The Box: Hold Until More Clarity On New Strategy

Investment Thesis

After premium products drove down comparable sales in the first seven weeks, Jack in the Box (NASDAQ: JACK) in the middle of the first quarter of the current financial year (FY19 Q1) has shifted to a more value-based approach. The new strategy, which will continue for the remainder of the year, arrested the slide in comp sales with minimal or no impact on the gross margin.

With comp sales growth and profitability being crucial in winning over the powerful stakeholder group, the franchise-operators, the future earnings releases will bring more clarity on the success of the new approach in doing so. Though with the new strategy, JACK will be competing against more established players in the industry, the mid-cap company, unlike its larger peers with overseas operations, is less affected by a rising dollar in a stable interest rate environment. While JACK’s options of further debt infusion and finding an acquirer fade away amid worsening credit ratios and franchisee discontent, holding the stock is the best approach, in my opinion, until the dust settles on the success of the new strategy.

A change from premium to value lifts same store sales

Based mainly in the Western and Southern US, JACK, a leading player in the Quick Service Restaurant business operates with 2,241 restaurants, nearly 94 percent of those franchise-run. With a forward PE ratio of approximately 18.0x, JACK trades at a discount of c. 26.8% to the average forward PE of its peers McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE: MCD), and Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE: QSR). In my previous article on JACK, I concluded JACK to be appropriately valued. Since then the stock has remained mostly unchanged declining only c. 0.7% up to Monday this week (compared to c. 2.7% gain in S&P Midcap 400 index) when markets became volatile on renewed US-China trade tensions.

Source: koyfin.com

JACK has started FY19 Q1 with a focus on its premium products, an approach that has worked for them previously. System-wide same-store sales, dipping 1 – 2% in the first seven weeks, forced the company to change the sales strategy to mix its premium products with more value-oriented offerings, a change that brought in a positive same-store sales growth for the remainder of the quarter. As a result, for the full quarter in a system-wide view, comp sales only declined c. 0.1% (cf. 0.2% decline in FY18 Q1), though the overall sales dipped c. 0.6% YoY (cf. 0.6% gain in the corresponding quarter last year) amid unfavorable weather in the Northwest.

Gross margin holds up despite narrowing operating margins

During the quarter, the premium items backed by value products priced below USD5.00 has improved gross margins by 20bps to c. 26.2% in FY19 Q1 as JACK on gross margins continues to maintain its lead over both MCD and QSR. However, as forecasted in my previous article, operating margin fell to the lowest among peers as franchise-related expenses more than doubled taking up c. 46.4% of total operating costs (cf. c. 22.2% in FY18 Q1). While the increase was partly due to a newly adopted accounting standard on Revenue Recognition (ASC 606), more support for franchise operators, who are still demanding for a change in the strategic direction of the company, is also to blame.

Sources: The Author; Data from company financials of JACK, MCD and QSR

Even though FY19 Q1 witnessed no share repurchases, share buybacks in the preceding three quarters lifted the adjusted EPS by c. 9.8% YoY backed by the lower federal tax rate applied. JACK’s leverage meanwhile edged up with the ratio of EBITDA/ Interest Expense sinking to c. 4.4x (cf. c. 7.2x in FY18 Q1) as debt proceeds increased amid declining operating cash flow.

Could new strategy bring positive change to JACK?

With franchisees bringing more than two-thirds of JACK’s revenue, improvement of same-store sales and profitability will be critical to calm the continuing dissent among operators who form one of the most dominant stakeholder groups of the company. As the company sticks to the new strategy going forward, its success in lifting same-store sales with a favorable impact on profitability will be more apparent in upcoming earnings releases.

JACK runs out of strategic options amid poor financials

Meanwhile, SG&A expenses could narrow further as the company starts streamlining its operations this summer. However, the expanding franchise-related costs amid zero incremental impact to the FY19 bottom-line from 2017 federal tax cuts could offset a potential bump in EPS.

In addition to weak financials, persisting tensions with franchisees could dampen its search for an acquirer which, along with a further debt infusion, is among a range of alternatives JACK is evaluating to maximize shareholder value. However, a further increase in leverage could put more strain in the balance sheet as more than USD1 bn debt repayment is due in the next financial year amid worsening credit ratios.

Hold until the dust settles

Despite trading at a significant discount to the average forward PE of peers, JACK with its strategic focus shifting across value based and premium products would not entice shareholder interest until a clear strategic focus is displayed. Now that the company is committed to a more value-based approach, future earnings releases would bring more clarity on the success of the new strategy. Until then, in my view, it’s wise to hold the stock.

Source: koyfin.com

Immune to rising dollar; vulnerable to rate hikes

From a macro perspective, JACK, with no foreign operations, is more insulated to a rising US dollar, which in late April climbed to its highest level for the year, according to WSJ US dollar Index. Meanwhile, with the unemployment rate falling to its lowest level in nearly half a century in April, consumer demand could further rise, boosting JACK’s top-line.

However, if the Fed resumes policy rate increases amid a possible uptick in inflation driven by wage growth, JACK’s financial position could worsen as it plans to further leverage despite sizable debt repayments. While JACK’s future strategy remains inconclusive, a shift towards value-based products will see its marketing spend rising as it competes against its deep-pocketed peers such as MCD and Burger King of QSR.

Conclusion

JACK’s hopes of an outright sale of the company or increasing its leverage is looking slim amid worsening credit ratios and persisting issues it has with one of its most influential stakeholder groups, the franchise-operators. Therefore, to improve same-store sales and profitability, which will be crucial in pacifying franchisee discontent, JACK has changed its strategy towards a more value-based approach. Though the stock in terms of forward PE currently trades at a significant discount to peers, the shareholders of the company, in my opinion, should follow a wait-and-see approach until upcoming earnings releases bring more clarity on the success of the strategy.

