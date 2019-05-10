Axfood Q1: Strong Growth Continues Into 2019

This Swedish staple continues to be a stock both to watch and to consider purchasing at the correct valuation.

It hasn't been all that long since I introduced you to Axfood (OTCPK:AXFOF, OTCPK:AXFOY), Sweden's second-largest grocer and wholesale grocer. Now, with its Q1 results being reported, I thought it an excellent time to showcase this company's continued growth in all segments and to show the operational excellence which, at times, you can find in Sweden as well.

Axfood is, to me, a perfect example of a buy-and-hold-forever stock. It's not the largest yielder, nor the quickest grower on the block. Withholding taxes take a chunk out of your earnings. However, even with this considered, this company is one for the ages and it merits your attention, capital, and trust.

That is my strong stance, and I hope I confirm it further in this report.

(Source: Wikipedia)

Axfood - Second of third continues to grow and be profitable

"4.2% Group net sales" - that could be the title of the quarterly. That's not all, of course. That's a 4.2% group sales increase in a period characterized by vacation/Easter/free day period effects weighing things down.

Overall, we're looking at some impressive growth across the board.

(Source: 1Q19 Report)

Not only did Axfood store sales grow out of proportion compared to general retail trade, but specific sections such as Snabbgross also grew at almost double-digit numbers in a single quarter (8.3%). In addition, the group saw some excellent increases in profit. Like a lot of companies, Axfood implemented IFRS 16, resulting in positive effects of 43 million SEK. Even with that considered, margins across segments rose from 3.8 to 4.1% on a YoY basis, which for a grocer is pretty impressive.

(Source: 1Q19 Report)

Willys especially keeps outperforming the market, adding both physical and online sales. Even including IFRS16, there was a margin increase of 0.2%, which for a quarterly development is, once again, impressive.

(Source: 1Q19 Report)

Hemköp, the smaller, local store, is in no way inactive either. There are also some effects due to the fact of stores being converted to Willys as well as some IFRS margin effects. At the very least, it can be said that Hemköp is outperforming the market in terms of growth.

(Source: 1Q19 Report)

The wholesale operation especially shone like a star during this quarter, increasing net sales at an impressive level. Achieving a 0.9% margin growth (excluding IFRS 16) in one quarter in this business segment is an achievement indeed, looking at some foreign competitors to this company. Similar net sales growth can be seen in the Dagab logistic arm of Axfood, growing at a beyond-market level of 4.6%. The margin here remained flat, most likely influenced by ever-growing fuel prices in Sweden due to our currently weak currency.

The company is developing new franchises

(Source: 1Q19 Report)

Axfood has acquired the chain Östenssons, a local chain in mid-eastern Sweden with 9 stores and annual sales of 600 million SEK. The brand will remain and will become a segment and subsidiary of Axfood, in combination with Hemköp. Östenssons' profile is that of a more localized operation of baked goods, butcher and other operations which benefit from a more local touch. Given the geographic area with small distances, translating into excellent logistics, I believe this to be a profitable move.

Profits being put to work

(Source: 1Q19 Report)

As with any grocer or FMCG in Sweden, keeping its operation in the now is extremely important for Axfood. Further investments in IT are necessary, as well as continuing modernization of company stores. When Axfood entered the market years ago, Willys stores were little more than large warehouses with products being less-than-attractively presented on barebone shelving. This has been in the process of changing for years, and these investments are part of that.

Additionally, Willys has managed to a far greater degree to capture the new consumer crowd due to a far more effective bonus/members-only system of discounts and special offers, where competitors like ICA are far behind. These systems and apps require modernization and ongoing maintenance.

Priorities going forward

(Source: 1Q19 Report)

Sustainable, ecological and fairly-produced food remains a priority in Sweden and the market in general. Axfood continues to focus on this segment, both through its own in-store brands and through the continued development of positive relationships with sustainable suppliers. My personal view on this particular point is that Sweden and the EU, on average, have excellent food standards. I do not personally feel the need to shop sustainably or ecologically and pay the 10-20% markup per product. I do observe and know from trends, however, that a significant portion of people do shop these brands and prefer this kind of food.

(Source: 1Q19 Report)

Much of company CapEx is also going into the investment of an automated warehouse. While the date for this is still far off, few other companies in Sweden in this sector have come as far as this. This facility will also merge six current large warehouses of 115 000 sqm into one warehouse of 100 000 sqm. This warehouse will serve every single Willys, from Stockholm to Kiruna in the northernmost of Sweden.

Overall outlook - Continued investments, M&As and profits

(Source: 1Q19 Report)

The company continues to be at the forefront of grocery and FMCG development in Sweden, and the share price continues, unfortunately, to reflect this.

(Source: Google Finance)

Even a day during which Europe in its entirety was down almost 2% barely manages to take a bite out of Axfood's impressive share price. At a blended P/E valuation of almost 23.5, this stock continues its overvaluation in terms of earnings potential. While the stock should be traded at a premium, my stance reviewed in the article titled "Axfood Should Be One Of Your Dividend Stocks" remains.

Going forward

The stance I represent is that any valuation above 18-19 should be considered too much. Dips are not unheard of in this stock, as we can clearly see from the stock price history. Locking in an almost 5% safe yield (excluding withholding taxes) from a grocer with a ~25% market share is no mean feat, nor something you can do every day.

Unfortunately, you cannot do this today. Eventually, a drop will come and the stock market will once again be considered cheaper than it is today. Companies like Axfood will, once again, become cheap enough to consider investing.

Until that point, this should be a company on your watchlist.

Thank you kindly for reading.

Recommendation

Invest in Axfood when the valuation/share price drops to a level of 145-150 SEK/share, or a blended P/E ratio of around 18-19. At that price and current dividend levels, you'll be locking in a yield of ~4.8%-5% - and this on a defensive consumer staple, such as a grocer with almost a fifth of the national market share.

I realize it may sometimes be hard to justify investing outside of the US due to tax reasons, but I do believe that Axfood is one of the companies where justification exists for the value-conscious investor.

Thank you for reading.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AXFOY, AXFOF, ICCGF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.