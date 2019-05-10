Navios Maritime Partners LP:  NMCI Earnings Report Impact

2nd 10k TEU containership purchase delayed until Q3 due to lack of cash. Will likely be delayed further unless NMCI refinances existing vessels.

NMCI reported earnings on May 6th. EBITDA was $12 million, insufficient to cover quarterly principal and interest payments of approximately $13 million.

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM) is a publicly-traded subsidiary of general partner Navios Maritime Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NM) and an affiliate of Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation (NYSE:NNA) and Navios Maritime Midstream Partners L.P. (NYSE:NAP), and owns a 33.5% minority position in Navios Maritime Containers (NASDAQ:NMCI). NMCI began trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market on December 10th, 2018, subsequent to NMM spinning off a 2.5% ownership interest in NMCI to its unitholders.

NMCI is a microcap company that trades on very light volume and at very wide bid/ask spreads. The very light volume and wide bid/ask spread makes it very difficult to trade. Based on fundamentals, it lacks any compelling reason to own unless an investor is absolutely convinced that containership TC rates for 4,000 TEUs will move meaningfully above current levels during the next 12 months.

I have published four articles examining NMCI from the perspective of its impact on NMM. On an EMV basis, NMM's 37.5% ownership stake is worth about $31 million. It would be nearly impossible for NMM to realize that value in a sale (particularly since NM is the GP), so NMCI would not contribute much to NMM SOTP valuation. It is essential to read the following articles listed as a primer to understand the analysis below.

This article will focus on NMCI's impact on NMM. A review of NMM's Q1 Earnings Release will be published separately.

Q1 Earnings Release

NMCI released earnings for Q1 2019 on May 6th. Here are the important takeaways.

EBITDA was weak at $12 million, insufficient to cover the approximately $13 million in principal and cash interest payments on the outstanding debt for the quarter.

NMCI incurred $2.7 million in DD/SS costs for the quarter. NMCI has 5 vessels that are subject to 10 year special surveys during 2019, so some level of quarterly costs are likely to continue for the remainder of 2019.

NMCI ended Q1 with $14.6 million in cash, barely passing the $14 million Liquidity Test Covenant under the Credit Facilities.

In order to pass the $14 million Liquidity Test Covenant, NMCI was forced to refinance a Credit Facility originated in April 2018 with BNP. It increased the principal outstanding on the facility from $22.9 million to $30.2 million for net proceeds after fees (estimated at $300k based on the original financing) equal to $7 million. The refinancing closed on March 13th. The spread to Libor was increased to 325 basis points and the quarterly principal amortization was bumped slightly to $700k (resulting in a much larger balloon payment at maturity, classic AF). Without the $7 million in proceeds from the refinancing, NMCI would have failed the Liquidity Covenant Test.

NMCI postponed the closing of the purchase of a 10K TEU containership to April 23rd. The purchase of the vessel required a $5 million cash payment by NMCI. As noted above, NMCI barely passed the Liquidity Test, so it pushed the deal into Q2.

For 10K TEU vessel, the current rate on the TC is $26,325 per day. Management fees charged to NMCI for a 10k TEU vessel are $7400 per day. Gross margin for a full quarter is therefore approximately $1.7 million. NMCI did not disclose the terms of the $31.8 million Credit Facility used to finance part of the purchase price. Assuming terms similar to the refinancing discussed above (it is a similar sized facility), the interest and principal payments for a full quarter would be approximately $1.165 million. This results in a paltry $500k contribution to free cash flow on the vessel per quarter. It will not materially alter NMCI's results during the next several quarters.

NMCI will need to repay a $15 million Seller's Loan during January 2020 (10 months). Interest will accrue at 5% for a total repayment of principal and interest of $10.625 million. Barring a remarkable rally in 4k TEU day rates, NMCI will not be able to repay the Seller Loan without refinancing other vessels and incurring more debt.

22 of 26 NMCI owned and operated vessels during Q1 were 4k TEU Containerships. As illustrated in the graph of day rates provided by Harper Petersen, 4k TEU containership rates were mostly flat for the quarter and slightly below the two year average.

NMCI did not provide an update on its fleet status as it did after Q4. Based on the Q4 disclosure, NMCI has the following 4k TEU containerships rolling off contract during Q2: April - 5, May - 6, and June 2. 11 of the 13 vessels have existing TCs above current market rates, so downward pressure on revenue from the existing fleet will continue for another quarter. Declines in rates for these vessels will likely offset the contribution from the recently purchased 10k TEU vessel.

NMCI pushed out the closing date for the second 10k TEU vessel to Q3. Interestingly, despite the closing date being pushed out two quarters from the original deal, the purchase price has not decreased. The purchase of this vessel will require a cash contribution of $15 million by NMCI. Unless NMCI further refinances its existing vessels to raise liquidity, NMCI will not have the cash to close the purchase. Please note that NM will likely have defaulted on coupon payments due on its Ship Notes and Senior Secured Notes due during July and August 2019 (articles discussing this are available here). In addition, NM and NNA have engaged in inter-company finance shenanigans that may sour banks on increasing their exposure to NMCI.

NMCI entered two indexed contracts on 4250 TEU vessels during Q1. NMCI's objective is to capture a spike in rates. This is a classic AF play: leverage the company to the gills and pray for a spike in day rates to help repay the debt. As the detailed in the Harper Petersen graph referenced above, rates can just as easily go down from these levels as up. This is a two edged sword.

Future Risks

NMCI has well over market TCs on 4 4250 TEU vessels that begin to expire during March 2020. If day rates on 4250s do not recover meaningfully during the next 10 months, NMCI will be under severe financial pressure.

As discussed above, NM's likely default during Q3 will make access to capital for Navios capital more costly and less available.

Misguided Analysis

A reader posted this comment recently regarding NMCI's Q1 earnings:

I will just ignore capital expenditures or investments. I am only looking at revenues less opex less interest, really.

This is a deeply flawed perspective. Principal payments are not optional. If NMCI fails to make a principal payment, it would default on all its debt due to cross default covenants. SS/DD costs are also not optional. Meeting IMO requirements and regulations are incorporated as covenants in the Credit Facilities. In addition, ports and TC counterparties require vessels that meet all regulations. SS/DD costs must therefore be incurred to avoid defaulting on these contracts. The $2.7 million in SS/DD costs during Q1 were not optional.

Because NM aggressively manages the inter-company payables and receivables as it tries to remain afloat, the best way to assess NMCI's cash earnings is to start with EBITDA and net cash interest expense, principal payments, and SS/DD costs. On that basis, NMCI burned about $4 million in cash flow during Q1. This is likely to continue during Q2.

If NMCI cannot regularly generate cash after principal payment and DD/SS costs and avoid overpaying for vessels (see prior articles re: the 10K TEU purchases), it will never be able to establish cash distributions. Microcap LPs that do not pay cash distributions become market orphans of little value. That is NMCI's current fate.

Conclusion

NMM has no real path to realizing cash from NMCI through cash distributions. Any attempt to sell the common units in the open market would crush the price. NMM's investment in NMCI remains dead money for the foreseeable future.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.