Workhorse Group Triples In Price On A Pump And Trump

Workhorse Group Inc. (WKHS) rose 214% to $2.65 on Wednesday with it trading over $3 on Thursday morning before it pulled back to close at $2.05 after this Tweet by President Trump:

In In what I will call the Workhorse Pump and Trump, Trump announced that General Motors Company (GM) will be selling their Lordstown plant to Workhorse with the plan to build electric trucks before either company was ready to issue a press release outlining the details of the deal.

This tweet has interesting implications for the new world we live in with respect to social media and the stock market. By now we should all be used to Trump's rants on Twitter resulting in 500 point swings on the DOW; however, this is the first time that I know of that a Trump tweet directly resulted in a company's stock rising by such a significant amount. Regulators need to ask themselves if this is legal and how to proceed from here while investors need to ask themselves if it's smart to buy and hold Workhorse after this major run.

There is a silver lining to Trump's complete disregard for the sensitivity of material, non-public information. Given Workhorse's previous status as an $0.85 stock with less than $3 million in cash, over $30 million in payables and debt, negative equity to the tune of $18 million as of March 31, 2019 and a burn rate of over $6 million in Q1, the likelihood of the company funding any sort of deal was slim to nil. With Trump promoting this proposed agreement to the world, WKHS' stock price has become inflated to the point where it may be able to undertake a significant financing to actually fund a startup business proposed at this plant without absolutely destroying legacy shareholders with dilution. This only helps the EV market and American manufacturing, along with shareholders who choose to stick it out through the volatility. A win-win situation for everyone despite the unprecedented way it was disseminated. Every electric vehicle maker teetering on the edge of viability should follow the WKHS model in hopes of getting free PR from the leader of the free world for trying to save a dying plant and UAW jobs.

Investors should proceed with caution because we don't have any details around the deal, other than a vague and rushed press release by GM in response to the Workhorse Pump and Trump confirming that talks are ongoing and that Workhorse would own a minority interest in the new entity created to purchase the Lordstown facility. This is the reason why I am not touching the stock right now and won't until I understand the details behind this deal.

GM is selling something to Workhorse. Well, that doesn't mean anything. Warren Buffett could sell me a $50 bill for $100. That would make him the smart businessman, not me. But then I could say I bought something from Warren Buffett and promote myself as a big shot, couldn't I? The hype around that wouldn't last long though. However, if Warren Buffett sold me a $50 bill for $50 and I had a competent plan to turn that $50 bill into a $100 bill, that would make me an astute businessman as well. What the investment community needs to find out is if this deal between Workhorse and GM is the latter rather than the former.

Electric vehicle sympathy plays may be the way to go

Nanocap electric vehicle companies like ADOMANI, Inc. (ADOM), Arcimoto, Inc. (FUV), Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (SOLO) and to a lesser extent, Blink Charging Co. (BLNK) may be the way for investors to seek some trading gains on industry hype and sympathy plays. NIO Inc. (NIO) and Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (KNDI) may be too large and too Chinese to really benefit from this effect. We already saw some of the Workhorse Pump and Trump rub off on Wednesday as ADOM rose 25%, BLNK rose 7% and SOLO bounced 8% off its day low, which funny enough was likely tanking due to its status as an importer of EVs from China to the United States.

I am long on SOLO through the warrants (SOLOW) (read my article about this here) and have followed the company and its story for months so I know there is some precedent to this North American manufacturing hype. SOLO's CEO Jerry Kroll told Bloomberg that the company was in discussions to start manufacturing its EVs in the Oshawa, Ontario plant that was set to cease production by GM at the end of the year. GM has since announced that it will be repurposing that plant rather than shutting it down completely so it looks like SOLO will need to look elsewhere for North American manufacturing facilities. Incidentally, SOLO rose over 200% from $1.35 to $4.33 on February 13, the day that Bloomberg piece was released and has since held on to much of that gain with a $3.08 stock price. So that is something that WKHS shareholders can look to for reassurance if they decide to hold through the volatility.

Conclusion

As an investor in an EV company and a believer in the cause, I think it is a positive development that GM and Workhorse want to bring increased EV manufacturing capacity to the United States. Increased production and economies of scale along with improved battery technologies should help to reduce the cost of electric vehicles so that consumers can afford them without needing the expensive government subsidies that currently come with buying one. I just don't believe it is prudent at this time to chase WKHS other than for a day trade solely based on the Workhorse Pump and Trump. Once details of the deal come out when it is finalized, I will reassess if WKHS is worth an investment.

