Turtle Beach: Terrible Business, No Reason To Own Shares

Overview

Turtle Beach (HEAR) is what I call a fundamental bubble. The stock price has soared on fundamental reasons, but it will not last. A short term spike in demand enabled Turtle Beach to avoid insolvency. Management did a solid job in cleaning up the company's balance sheet during the recent boom, but demand will dry up, the company will go to zero over the long term without substantial intervention.

Turtle Beach is a technology company with no technology. On April 6, 2018, Turtle Beach announced a 1 for 4 reverse stock split to remain in compliance with Nasdaq. What followed was nothing short of a miracle. The stock rose over 1,000% with a seemingly fundamental reason. However, the fundamentals did not change, Turtle Beach caught an incredible break at the best possible time. The rising popularity of "Battle Royale" video games in the short-term increased demand for headsets.

Reverse stock splits do not impact a corporation's value but they are usually a result the corporation's stock having lost substantial value. The negative connotation associated with such an act is often self-defeating as the stock is subject to renewed selling pressure. -Investopedia

A reverse stock split is one of the worst pieces of news investors can hear. This pop will be short lived, the company will return to its money losing ways. Management has done a good job in properly allocating capital following the recent boom. However, the issue is with the fundamental value of the business. There is none.

Had the Battle Royal pop not occurred, Turtle Beach would have been subject to further erosion of value and possible insolvency. The fundamentals are terrible over the long term, their products are commodities. Not only are headsets commodities, they are not commodities necessary or highly valued.

Given that Turtle Beach is in a commodity business, the company is at the mercy of supply and demand. The obvious uptick in business proves this thought. Turtle Beach did not come out with an innovative product to warrant increased revenue. .

With the abundance of opportunities to invest in growing companies with cutting edge technologies, it makes no sense to gamble on Turtle Beach. I believe it is incorrect to believe long term headset demand will pick up. Even if you believe the contrary, there are many more abundant opportunities than Turtle Beach. The risk to reward ratio is very unfavorable.

Data by YCharts

Competitive Advantages

Shark Tank's Kevin O'Leary often asks hopeful entrepreneurs a question something along the lines of "why can't I do this myself?" Legendary investor Warren Buffett's idea of a company's moat is a very similar concept. In the case of 165 million dollar Turtle Beach, the answer is Kevin O'Leary could probably do it himself, and there's no moat to speak of.

Competitive advantages are ultimately what gives a business value. Providing a product or service that is useful is the first step. While Turtle Beach headsets are useful in a certain niche, it's not a product that is key to modern life. The next step is providing something that cannot easily be copied and sold for a cheaper price. This is where the Turtle Beach bullish case completely falls apart. What does Turtle Beach do that can't be copied? Nothing.

A quick search on Amazon.com (AMZN) shows numerous similar options. Turtle Beach's first product appeared 4th on the list for Xbox and 18th for PlayStation. The number of options is mind boggling because of the low barrier to entry for cheap consumer electronics. There's very little proprietary technology. Headsets also don't make for a reoccurring purchase.

Anything could happen in the short term. Demand may steady for some time, perhaps the stock rebounds, but it is completely illogical to invest in a business without a moat. There is no value in a company that will see earnings fall over the long term, regardless of how cheap the stock looks.

Sector Challenges

100 years from now, I have no doubt the Apple (AAPL) iPhone will be regarded as one of most innovative, groundbreaking inventions in the history of humanity. Apple's businesses model has shifted to services as iPhone sales have struggled. If the world's greatest hardware company is struggling selling hardware, how can we expect an inferior company like Turtle Beach to prosper? Smartphones are becoming a commoditized item. Apple's true value is in its ecosystem, services, and superior operating system. The quality of businesses is in the intangible intellectual properties that the business has. The short-term picture for Turtle Beach can be painted as rosy as one would like, the long-term picture suggests continued share depreciation.

Data by YCharts

The entire gaming sector is constantly evolving. The winners and losers are determined by consumer preference. There is no brand value for headsets. The entire video game sector has stumbled recently. There are serious doubts for video game makers with the rise of free games like Fortnite. Video game design requires enormous resources and is a very difficult task. Watching these companies be eaten away at spells doom for little Turtle Beach. If VR gaming replaces traditional video games, that could be another potential problem for Turtle Beach.

Video game makers that have built strong brand value will retain some competitive advantages. With Turtle Beach, users are getting the same product whether they buy from Turtle Beach or a competitor.

Turtle Beach is a commodity business that anyone can replicate. No matter what technology the company lauds, there is no innovation at Turtle Beach. Turtle Beach sells cheap headsets for video games. Companies do not grow and reach massive scale without distinct competitive advantages. Companies with billion dollar valuations have distinct characteristics that make them incredibly difficult to copy.

Businesses that sell products not must provide something that other brands do not to remain competitive. The only front to compete on in the headset market is quality. Any larger business could produce headsets and eat Turtle Beach's lunch. The headset market isn't worth the effort for these large businesses. Apple saw value in acquiring Beats by Dre, because of the strong brand and wide market. Turtle Beach does not have the same branding and is targeted for a very small niche.

Turtle Beach would have to completely reinvent itself to avoid a disastrous future. This is unlikely because of the lack of synergies that headsets have with emerging technologies. Apple is transitioning from a hardware to a software business, this simply is not an option for Turtle Beach. The management team must get incredibly creative to save this business.

Financial Position

For most investments, the balance sheet is not the most critical financial statement to analyze. For most companies, there is very little foreseeable risk that would cause insolvency in the short term. For declining businesses such as Sears (SHOS), the writing has been on the wall for some time. Turtle Beach's balance sheet at the end of 2017 was atrocious. The company had negative book value and loads of debt.

The management team showed some savviness in their awareness of the situation. This gives the company a glimmer of hope. But, Turtle Beach has already received one miracle, I don't think it will get a second. The business model is outdated, and products commoditized.

Turtle Beach is cash poor and loaded up with inventory. The current ratio is 1.54, but only 0.87 after backing out the inventory. Turtle Beach will experience serious distress when demand slows. The company's 5.41 inventory turnover ratio is very poor considering the low cost of its inventory. The debt free balance sheet will enable them to keep rolling until demand inevitably subsides. The simple reality is that hardware companies will continue to struggle without venturing into segments with better margins and stronger competitive differentiation.

The company's gross margins have fluctuated wildly over the last several years. Since 2015, their best quarter was Q3 2018 at 41%. The worst was Q3 of 2016. There seems to be scale in production that the company has been able to maintain. This assertion reverts back to my idea that the company is completely depended on demand.

Performance

Data by YCharts

Over 2018 revenue grew by 193%, 221%, 106%, and 39% respectively by quarter. Growth for Q1 2019 slowed to a meager 10%. I would not be surprised if the bearish thesis takes another few quarters or few years to play out. With the cleaned up balance sheet, the company has a window of opportunity to diversify its business. I would not bet on Turtle Beach without an extreme turnaround plan in place.

Conclusion

Shareholders who recognized how Turtle Beach would benefit from Battle Royale games have been rewarded handsomely. Shareholders who were late to the game are bag holding. The stock has already seen a tremendous, rightful loss in value since its peak. It's difficult to say where the stock will go in the short to medium term. But, over the long term the stock will be worth less than it is now, and the business could go under if operating losses return for a significant time frame. Turtle Beach must frantically reinvent itself while it has available capital to avoid this disastrous future.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.