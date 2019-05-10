CannTrust: Raising US$200 Million At An Inopportune Time

We are downgrading the stock to sell and would only revisit the stock in late 2019 as we see no catalysts in the coming months.

Management failed to execute on the legalization and it has now chosen a very bad time to do a huge equity raise (30% of total shares issued).

CannTrust (CTST) has been one of the worst performers in our coverage since a string of mishaps under the new leadership. We have expressed our concerns when the new CEO was appointed through "CannTrust's Confusing CEO Appointment And Its Future". We discussed the lack of cannabis experience in this appointment and said that we will take a wait-and-see approach given the lack of conviction. So far, we are not impressed by the performance and management's latest decision to issue 30% of the total shares outstanding at a price that is near its 52-week low, and almost 50% below the share price just one month ago, makes us questioning their judgment. We are staying away from this management team as it has demonstrated poor decisions and execution both operationally and financially in the last six months.

(All amounts in C$)

Shocking Underperformance

CannTrust shares slumped on Thursday after it announced a US$200 million equity offering at US$5.50 per share. After Thursday, the stock has dropped 51% from its 52-week high of $15.50 and is approaching its 52-week low. Existing shareholders will sell US$30 million while the company is issuing the remaining US$170 million to investors.

(Source: TSX)

The disastrous performance of CannTrust has resulted in its massive underperformance against its peers. We think HEXO (HEXO) and Organigram (OTCQX:OGRMF) are the closest peers for CannTrust due to their similar size and market position. The three stocks traded in tandem for most of the last six months until late March, when CannTrust reported its disastrous 2018 Q4 results on March 28. Since then, the stock has been spit on by investors and its latest equity offering was only the last blow that has erased most of the gains in 2019. Both HEXO and Organigram have been crushing it on the stock market as their Q4 results were cheered upon by investors. The underperformance of CannTrust is clear and shocking.

(Source: Bloomberg)

Management Mistakes

We think CannTrust's recent struggles can be attributed to three events that are mostly the doing of its current management.

Disastrous Q4: As we noted in our article "Rough Start To The Recreational Market", CannTrust's Q4 results were as bad as it gets when it comes to the legalization. The company sold only 1,400 kg of recreational cannabis last quarter, which is a big disappointment considering the amount of time it has had to prepare for legalization. CannTrust was a leader in medical cannabis and it is clear that management has failed to deliver on the crucial moments following legalization and they are getting punished.

Weak Guidance: Following the weak Q4 results, CannTrust shareholders were dealt another major blow when it told investors that 2019 Q1 net revenue will be $17 million, a mere 5% increase from the prior quarter. For investors looking for a quick rebound following the weak quarter, the latest announcement has diminished any such hope.

Ill-Timed Equity Offering: The latest blow was announced on Thursday when management decided to offer US$200 million shares at US$5.50 per share. The offering included 15% sold by existing shareholders who are cashing out despite the share price that is in freefall. The offer price represents a 25% discount to the closing share price on April 22 when the offering was first announced post-closing. What does the 25% discount mean? In reality, it means that demand from the institutional and retail investors that participated in the current equity issuance was only enough to support $5.50 per share. Investors were not willing to pay anywhere close to CannTrust's share price at the time of announcement.

(Source: TSX)

Lastly, in order to put CannTrust's latest equity issuance into perspective, we thought it is worthwhile to bring up the fact that HEXO also raised $58 million in January 2019. HEXO's offer price was a 14% discount to the unaffected share price at the time. HEXO's share price has since soared to $10.03, a more than 50% gain since the equity offering. The fact that HEXO was able to raise money at a much smaller discount is telling of the current investor sentiment and appetite for CannTrust shares in the market.

Looking Ahead

For investors, we think it is time to press the pause button and reflect on what has transpired in the last few months. Since CEO Peter Aceto took over on October 1, 2018, the stock has dropped 39% and there has been bad news after bad news. Although much of the operational mishaps were under the watch of the previous CEO, we think the latest financing round could have been handled better in terms of timing and investor communication.

The shares are suffering from a low-point in investor sentiment after a disastrous quarter and weak guidance. It has faced delay in its Phase 3 expansion due to zoning which has now been resolved. However, CannTrust has failed to capitalize on the initial months of legalization and we do not expect the situation to improve until the second half of 2019.

For investors, we think CannTrust shares will likely remain under pressure in the next few months as we see no obvious catalyst in the near-term. Based on 2019 Q1 preliminary revenue guidance, we expect nothing but continuous disappointment for the upcoming quarter. Phase 2 ramp up won't be fully completed until the end of 2019 Q2 which means that Q2 will only be incrementally better than Q1. The latest equity offering increased its total shares outstanding by 30% which is a huge issuance at a highly depressed share price. We expect the stock to remain range-bound as the market digest this large equity issuance and continued investor disenchantment.

